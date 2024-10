Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, and debt obligations of foreign companies (which the Fund regards as companies located outside the U.S.). For this purpose, the debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include corporate, government, agency, and convertible bonds.

The Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of securities identified through a bottom-up security selection process based on thorough fundamental research. The Fund’s investment adviser, Seafarer, Capital Partners, LLC (“Seafarer” or the “Adviser”), intends to employ a “value” style of investing. A “value” style of investing emphasizes investing in companies that currently have low or depressed valuations, but which also have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. The Fund seeks to produce a minimum long-term rate of return by investing in securities priced at a discount to their intrinsic value.

The Fund can invest without constraint in the securities of companies located in developing countries and territories. Seafarer considers that most nations in Africa, East and South Asia, Emerging Europe, Central and South America (“Latin America”), and the Middle East are developing countries.

Seafarer identifies developing countries based on its own analysis and measure of industrialization, economic growth, per capita income, and other factors; it may also consider classifications produced by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, and private financial services firms such as Bloomberg, Morningstar, FTSE, and MSCI. The Adviser believes most classification schemes classify developing countries as within emerging markets, although the specific countries within such category may vary.

The Fund may also invest in the securities of companies located in selected foreign developed nations and territories, which in the Adviser’s opinion have significant economic and financial linkages to developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

The Adviser determines a company’s location based on a number of factors. A company is generally regarded by the Adviser as being located in a particular country if the company: (i) is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, or has, as its principal trading market for the company’s securities, the particular country; or (ii) derives 50% or more of its total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in the particular country; or (iii) has more than 50% of its assets in the particular country.

Exposure to foreign companies through the Fund’s investments in depositary receipts will be included in the Fund’s percentage of total assets invested in foreign securities. The Fund may invest in foreign securities denominated in foreign currencies, may hold foreign currencies for the purpose of settling transactions for securities denominated in foreign currencies, and may receive dividends and interest income denominated in foreign currencies.

The Fund may typically invest in debt obligations of any quality or duration. Such debt obligations may include, but are not limited to, investments in below investment grade debt, also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may allocate among equity and debt investments without limitation.

The Fund may invest in companies of any size or capitalization, including smaller companies. The Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $250 million or more at the time of purchase. The securities of certain issuers may from time to time constitute more than five percent (5%) of the Fund’s net assets.