Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.4%
1 yr return
14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$43.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.7%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks, preferred stocks, and debt obligations of foreign companies (which the Fund regards as companies located outside the U.S.).
The Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of securities identified through a bottom-up security selection process based on thorough fundamental research. The Fund’s investment adviser, Seafarer, Capital Partners, LLC (“Seafarer” or the “Adviser”), intends to employ a “value” style of investing. A “value” style of investing emphasizes investing in companies that currently have low or depressed valuations, but which also have the prospect of achieving improved valuations in the future. The Fund seeks to produce a minimum long-term rate of return by investing in securities priced at a discount to their intrinsic value.
The Fund can invest without constraint in the securities of companies located in developing countries and territories. Seafarer considers that most nations in Africa, East and South Asia, Emerging Europe, Central and South America (“Latin America”), and the Middle East are developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include, but are not limited to:
Africa: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe
East and South Asia: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam
Emerging Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine
Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago
Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates
Seafarer identifies developing countries based on its own analysis and measure of industrialization, economic growth, per capita income, and other factors; it may also consider classifications produced by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, and private financial services firms such as FTSE, MSCI, and Morningstar.
The Fund may also invest in the securities of companies located in selected foreign developed nations and territories, which in the Adviser’s opinion have significant economic and financial linkages to developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include, but are not limited to, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.
The Adviser determines a company’s location based on a number of factors. A company is generally regarded by the Adviser as being located in a particular country if the company: (i) is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, or has, as its principal trading market for the company’s securities, the particular country; or (ii) derives 50% or more of its total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in the particular country; or (iii) has more than 50% of its assets in the particular country.
Exposure to foreign companies through the Fund’s investments in depositary receipts will be included in the Fund’s percentage of total assets invested in foreign securities.
The Fund may typically invest in debt obligations of any quality or duration. Such debt obligations may include, but are not limited to, investments in below investment grade debt, also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may allocate among equity and debt investments without limitation.
The Fund may generally invest in companies of any size or capitalization, including smaller companies. The Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $250 million or more at the time of purchase. The securities of certain issuers may from time to time constitute more than five percent (5%) of the Fund’s net assets.
|Period
|SFVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|34.18%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|15.97%
|3 Yr
|12.3%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|0.97%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|4.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SFVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|0.39%
|2021
|3.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|10.68%
|2020
|0.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|91.90%
|2019
|4.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|54.38%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|28.66%
|SFVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.5 M
|717 K
|102 B
|82.41%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|10
|6734
|97.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.3 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|82.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.68%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|40.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.09%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|91.75%
|Cash
|8.91%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|2.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|42.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|36.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|29.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|38.83%
|SFVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|37.73%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|24.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SFVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SFVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|10.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SFVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|19.00%
|SFVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.49%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|29.46%
|SFVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SFVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.99%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|17.15%
|SFVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Andrew Foster is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund, and has been so since its inception in February 2012. He is the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Seafarer Overseas Value Fund, and has been so since its inception in May 2016. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC, investment adviser to the Funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Before joining Seafarer Capital Partners in 2014, Mr. Espinosa was a London-based equity research analyst at Legg Mason, where he focused on global emerging markets. Prior to joining Legg Mason, Mr. Espinosa performed the same function with the same team at Citigroup Asset Management. His previous experience includes equity research at J.P. Morgan Investment Management. Mr. Espinosa holds an A.B. in Economics with Honors from Brown University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
