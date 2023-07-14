Home
Trending ETFs

American Funds Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond Fund®

mutual fund
SFTEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.82 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (ASTEX) Primary Other (ASTFX) Other (FSTTX) Inst (SFTEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$1.83 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SFTEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aaron Applebaum

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax and that do not subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that may subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests primarily in debt securities rated AA- or better or Aa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in debt securities rated A- or better or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund’s aggregate portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average effective maturity no greater than three years.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

SFTEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 91.90%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.3% 40.61%
3 Yr -1.7%* -20.5% 51.6% 20.05%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.2% 17.74%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 92.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -76.8% 4.7% 10.63%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 73.32%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 52.57%
2019 0.4% -57.4% 18.9% 92.37%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 12.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 90.16%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.1% 36.74%
3 Yr -1.7%* -20.5% 51.6% 21.51%
5 Yr -0.5%* -11.5% 29.3% 20.05%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 91.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -76.8% 4.7% 10.63%
2021 -0.5% -69.5% 12.4% 73.32%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 52.51%
2019 0.4% -57.4% 18.9% 92.43%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 16.33%

NAV & Total Return History

SFTEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFTEX Category Low Category High SFTEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.83 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 21.16%
Number of Holdings 1137 1 14000 10.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M -317 M 8.64 B 26.68%
Weighting of Top 10 8.36% 2.4% 101.7% 88.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TEXAS ST 4% 3.06%
  2. LOUISIANA PUB FACS AUTH REV 0.32% 1.71%
  3. INDIANA ST FIN AUTH ENVIRONMENTAL REV 0.53% 1.66%
  4. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 0.09% 1.32%
  5. EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH LA INC INDL DEV BRD REV 0.36% 1.12%
  6. MISSISSIPPI BUSINESS FIN CORP MISS GULF OPPORTUNITY ZONE 0.08% 0.93%
  7. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT WTR & PWR WTRWKS REV 1.03% 0.91%
  8. OHIO ST HOSP FAC REV 0.12% 0.90%
  9. COLORADO ST ED LN PROG 2% 0.87%
  10. MISSISSIPPI BUSINESS FIN CORP MISS GULF OPPORTUNITY ZONE 0.11% 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFTEX % Rank
Bonds 		96.75% 65.51% 150.86% 73.01%
Cash 		3.24% -50.86% 33.96% 26.45%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 43.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 41.78%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 42.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 41.96%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFTEX % Rank
Municipal 		96.66% 44.39% 100.00% 72.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.34% 0.00% 33.95% 26.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 41.72%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 42.71%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 51.56%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 45.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFTEX % Rank
US 		96.73% 37.86% 142.23% 50.35%
Non US 		0.02% 0.00% 62.14% 73.67%

SFTEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.02% 6.50% 84.58%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.10% 6.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.44% 13.58%

Sales Fees

SFTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SFTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 283.00% 92.42%

SFTEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFTEX Category Low Category High SFTEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.23% 0.00% 4.45% 73.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFTEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFTEX Category Low Category High SFTEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.86% -0.53% 5.33% 90.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFTEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

SFTEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aaron Applebaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Applebaum is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Investment Committee. He has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 12 years

Mark Marinella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Mark Marinella is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for four years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was head of the Investment Resources Group as well as a senior manager in fixed income. Prior to joining Capital, Mark was a global chief investment officer for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Mark is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

