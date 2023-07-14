Home
Trending ETFs

SFSNX (Mutual Fund)

SFSNX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$1.79 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SFSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Fundamental US Small Company Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    113084690
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ferian Juwono

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund primarily invests in stocks that are included in the Russell RAFI US Small Company Index. The index measures the performance of the small company size segment by fundamental overall company scores (scores), which are created using as the universe the U.S. companies in the FTSE Global Total Cap Index (the parent index). Securities are grouped in order of decreasing score and each company receives a weight based on its percentage of the total scores of the U.S. companies within the parent index. Companies are split at the 87.5% point based on fundamental weights. Companies below this breakpoint make up the index. The index uses a partial quarterly reconstitution methodology in which the index is split into four equal segments at the annual reconstitution and each segment is then rebalanced on a rolling quarterly basis. The index is compiled and calculated by Frank Russell Company in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC, and the method of calculating the components of the index is subject to change.
It is the fund’s policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund will generally give the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is in the best interest of the fund, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a stock, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a stock to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the stock. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.
The fund uses an “indexing” investment approach, which attempts to replicate, before expenses, the performance of the index by purchasing a basket of securities that compose the index. Using this approach, the investment adviser seeks a correlation, over time, of 0.95 or better between the fund’s performance and the performance of the index; a figure of 1.00 would represent perfect correlation. However, it is possible that the investment adviser may determine to utilize instead a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the fund’s objective. Sampling means that the investment adviser
Index ownership — The Schwab Fundamental US Small Company Index Fund is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Frank Russell Company (Russell), by the London Stock Exchange Group companies (LSEG), or by Research Affiliates LLC (RA) (collectively the Licensor Parties), and none of the Licensor Parties make any warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the Russell RAFI US Small Company Index (the Index) or otherwise. The Index is compiled and calculated by Russell in conjunction with RA. None of the Licensor Parties shall be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Index and none of the Licensor Parties shall be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein. “Russell®” is a trademark of Russell. The trade names “Research Affiliates®”, “Fundamental Index®” and “RAFI®” are registered trademarks of RA. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. has obtained full license from Russell to use the Index. For full disclaimer please see the fund’s statement of additional information.
uses quantitative analysis to select stocks from the index universe to obtain a representative sample of stocks that resembles the index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics. In certain circumstances it may not be possible or practicable for the fund to invest in all of the stocks comprising the index or in proportion to their weightings in the index.
There can be no guarantee that the performance of the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with that of the index. A number of factors may affect the fund’s ability to achieve a high correlation with the index, including the degree to which the fund utilizes a sampling technique. The correlation between the performance of the fund and the index may also diverge due to transaction costs, asset valuations, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), timing variances, and differences between the fund’s portfolio and the index resulting from legal restrictions (such as diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not to the index.
Like many index funds, the fund also may invest in derivatives, principally futures contracts, and lend its securities to minimize the gap in performance that exists between any index fund and the corresponding index. This gap occurs mainly because, unlike the index, the fund incurs expenses and must keep a small portion of its assets in cash for business operations. By using futures, the fund can gain market exposure and potentially offset a portion of the gap attributable to its cash holdings. Any income realized through securities lending may help reduce the portion of the gap attributable to expenses.
The fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in an industry or group of industries to approximately the extent that the index the fund is designed to track is also so concentrated.
Read More

SFSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -14.5% 140.9% 25.98%
1 Yr 7.9% -34.7% 196.6% 60.91%
3 Yr 10.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 19.58%
5 Yr -0.7%* -23.8% 9.2% 36.68%
10 Yr 2.6%* -11.7% 15.3% 26.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -59.3% 118.2% 43.03%
2021 7.9% -17.3% 18.6% 23.70%
2020 2.3% -21.2% 28.2% 72.78%
2019 4.7% -17.9% 8.4% 56.51%
2018 -4.7% -20.0% 0.2% 52.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -17.6% 140.9% 24.62%
1 Yr 7.9% -34.7% 196.6% 54.82%
3 Yr 10.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 18.45%
5 Yr -0.7%* -23.8% 10.7% 41.62%
10 Yr 2.6%* -9.1% 15.3% 51.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -59.3% 118.2% 43.03%
2021 7.9% -17.3% 18.6% 23.70%
2020 2.3% -21.2% 28.2% 72.78%
2019 4.7% -17.9% 8.4% 56.51%
2018 -4.7% -19.9% 0.2% 69.00%

NAV & Total Return History

SFSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFSNX Category Low Category High SFSNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.79 B 1.48 M 120 B 15.97%
Number of Holdings 999 2 2519 11.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 94 M 213 K 4.6 B 40.74%
Weighting of Top 10 5.19% 2.8% 101.7% 90.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  2. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  3. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  4. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  5. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  6. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  7. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  8. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  9. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%
  10. E-Mini Russ 2000 Jun21 Xcme 20210618 0.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFSNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.02% 25.32% 100.32% 30.98%
Cash 		0.98% -79.10% 74.68% 67.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 81.99%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 79.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 80.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 80.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFSNX % Rank
Industrials 		17.16% 2.46% 37.42% 49.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.97% 0.99% 47.79% 14.97%
Financial Services 		13.40% 0.00% 35.52% 85.71%
Technology 		11.06% 0.00% 54.70% 84.35%
Real Estate 		10.72% 0.00% 29.43% 8.50%
Energy 		9.32% 0.00% 37.72% 7.65%
Healthcare 		6.13% 0.00% 26.53% 90.65%
Basic Materials 		5.53% 0.00% 18.66% 36.05%
Consumer Defense 		5.18% 0.00% 18.87% 24.66%
Communication Services 		3.97% 0.00% 14.85% 20.58%
Utilities 		3.57% 0.00% 18.58% 19.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFSNX % Rank
US 		97.66% 24.89% 100.00% 25.76%
Non US 		1.36% 0.00% 36.31% 57.41%

SFSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.01% 13.16% 92.49%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 13.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SFSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SFSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 49.61%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 1.00% 314.00% 36.02%

SFSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFSNX Category Low Category High SFSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 38.20% 84.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFSNX Category Low Category High SFSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -2.40% 2.49% 12.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SFSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ferian Juwono

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Ferian Juwono, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Juwono worked at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) as a portfolio manager, managing equity index funds for institutional clients, and nearly two years as a senior business analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Juwono worked for more than four years as a senior financial analyst with Union Bank of California.

Christopher Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.

Sabya Sinha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Sabya Sinha, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Prior to joining CSIM in 2015, Mr. Sinha spent a year at F-Squared Investments on the product development and analytics team. Prior to F-Squared, he worked at IndexIQ Advisors as a senior index portfolio manager for three years and for Bank of America’s Columbia Management subsidiary as a portfolio manager for three years.

Jeremy Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Jeremy Brown, Portfolio Manager, joined CSIM in 2017, Mr. Brown spent six years with ALPS Advisors, Inc. in Denver, most recently as a Senior Analyst in the ETF Portfolio Management and Research Team where he performed portfolio management, trading and analytics/research functions of ALPS ETFs and passive funds. Additionally, Mr. Brown led a number of investment research, commentary, industry trend analysis and sales and marketing support initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

