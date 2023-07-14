To pursue its goal, the fund primarily invests in stocks that are included in the Russell RAFI US Small Company Index † . The index measures the performance of the small company size segment by fundamental overall company scores (scores), which are created using as the universe the U.S. companies in the FTSE Global Total Cap Index (the parent index). Securities are grouped in order of decreasing score and each company receives a weight based on its percentage of the total scores of the U.S. companies within the parent index. Companies are split at the 87.5% point based on fundamental weights. Companies below this breakpoint make up the index. The index uses a partial quarterly reconstitution methodology in which the index is split into four equal segments at the annual reconstitution and each segment is then rebalanced on a rolling quarterly basis. The index is compiled and calculated by Frank Russell Company in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC, and the method of calculating the components of the index is subject to change.

It is the fund’s policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund will generally give the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is in the best interest of the fund, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a stock, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a stock to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the stock. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.

The fund uses an “indexing” investment approach, which attempts to replicate, before expenses, the performance of the index by purchasing a basket of securities that compose the index. Using this approach, the investment adviser seeks a correlation, over time, of 0.95 or better between the fund’s performance and the performance of the index; a figure of 1.00 would represent perfect correlation. However, it is possible that the investment adviser may determine to utilize instead a “sampling” methodology in seeking to achieve the fund’s objective. Sampling means that the investment adviser