YTD Return
-10.5%
1 yr return
-8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$192 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.8%
Expense Ratio 2.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|SFSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFSLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|192 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|52.53%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|25
|386
|52.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|62.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.76%
|13.3%
|84.7%
|57.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFSLX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.81%
|95.22%
|107.75%
|85.00%
|Cash
|2.19%
|-8.24%
|4.18%
|14.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|31.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|32.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|30.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|32.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFSLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|90.29%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|68.00%
|Technology
|5.49%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|15.00%
|Industrials
|2.38%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|21.00%
|Real Estate
|1.83%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|28.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.37%
|30.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.97%
|34.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.18%
|30.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|35.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|31.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|43.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|30.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFSLX % Rank
|US
|92.73%
|0.00%
|106.12%
|50.00%
|Non US
|5.08%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|54.00%
|SFSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.07%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|11.00%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|63.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.34%
|7.14%
|SFSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|10.00%
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|40.00%
|SFSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SFSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|21.84%
|SFSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFSLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|65.35%
|SFSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SFSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFSLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.12%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|89.80%
|SFSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. King, a portfolio manager at 1919 since 1998 and 1919’s chief investment officer since January 2011, leads 1919’s Philadelphia office and manages investment portfolios for individual and institutional clients. Before joining 1919, he was a senior portfolio manager at CoreStates Family Wealth Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.51
|4.58
