Trending ETFs

1919 Financial Services Fund

mutual fund
SFSLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$22.76 -0.19 -0.83%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
A (SBFAX) Primary C (SFSLX) Inst (LMRIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1919 Financial Services Fund

SFSLX | Fund

$22.76

$192 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

-10.5%

1 yr return

-8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$192 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SFSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1919 Financial Services Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    1919 Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 16, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    1155817
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles King

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Financial Services Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers in the financial services industry that the Adviser believes are undervalued and thus may offer above-average potential for capital appreciation. Issuers in the financial services industry include companies that derive more than 50% of their revenues from providing products and services to the financial services industry, including software, hardware, publishing, news services, credit research and ratings services, internet services and business services. The Financial Services Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.
The Adviser analyzes an issuer’s financial statements to determine earnings per share potential and reviews, as appropriate, the economy where the issuer does business, the products offered, the issuer’s potential to benefit from industry changes and the strength and goals of management.
The Financial Services Fund may invest its assets in securities of foreign financial services companies, including companies in emerging market countries. The Financial Services Fund may invest in fixed income securities, including high yield securities or “junk bonds.” The Financial Services Fund may invest in shares of open-end funds or unit investment trusts that are traded on a stock exchange, called exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).
The Financial Services Fund may engage in a variety of transactions using derivatives, such as futures and options on securities, securities indexes or currencies; options on these futures; interest rate or currency swaps; and forward foreign currency transactions for any of the following purposes: to settle transactions in securities quoted in foreign currencies; as a hedging technique in an attempt to manage risk in the Financial Services Fund’s portfolio; as a substitute for buying or selling securities, as a cash flow management technique, and to manage its exposure to foreign securities.
Read More

SFSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.5% -26.1% 20.2% 77.32%
1 Yr -8.5% -27.6% 32.7% 60.82%
3 Yr 5.3%* -8.0% 19.1% 79.59%
5 Yr -2.8%* -17.3% 10.9% 63.04%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 13.0% 40.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -56.2% 38.2% 44.79%
2021 11.2% -15.6% 24.2% 67.71%
2020 -1.8% -16.2% 26.6% 59.38%
2019 5.5% -24.2% 8.3% 58.33%
2018 -3.6% -9.3% 12.9% 36.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.5% -21.8% 20.2% 78.35%
1 Yr -8.5% -27.5% 62.2% 64.65%
3 Yr 5.3%* -8.0% 18.7% 79.00%
5 Yr -2.8%* -12.9% 17.2% 69.15%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 17.9% 38.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -56.2% 38.1% 44.79%
2021 11.2% -15.6% 24.2% 67.71%
2020 -1.8% -16.2% 26.6% 59.38%
2019 5.5% -24.2% 8.3% 58.33%
2018 -3.6% -8.6% 12.9% 40.00%

NAV & Total Return History

SFSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFSLX Category Low Category High SFSLX % Rank
Net Assets 192 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 52.53%
Number of Holdings 56 25 386 52.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 70 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 62.00%
Weighting of Top 10 36.76% 13.3% 84.7% 57.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bank of America Corp 5.08%
  2. Chubb Ltd 5.08%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.30%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp 4.04%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.03%
  6. Webster Financial Corp 3.42%
  7. SVB Financial Group 3.31%
  8. CME Group Inc Class A 2.67%
  9. Ameriprise Financial Inc 2.57%
  10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 2.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFSLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.81% 95.22% 107.75% 85.00%
Cash 		2.19% -8.24% 4.18% 14.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 31.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 32.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 30.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 32.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFSLX % Rank
Financial Services 		90.29% 46.33% 100.00% 68.00%
Technology 		5.49% 0.00% 43.13% 15.00%
Industrials 		2.38% 0.00% 5.08% 21.00%
Real Estate 		1.83% 0.00% 40.95% 28.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% 30.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.97% 34.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 30.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 35.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 31.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 43.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 30.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFSLX % Rank
US 		92.73% 0.00% 106.12% 50.00%
Non US 		5.08% 0.00% 97.31% 54.00%

SFSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.07% 0.08% 10.92% 11.00%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.03% 1.25% 63.64%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 83.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% 7.14%

Sales Fees

SFSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 10.00%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 40.00%

Trading Fees

SFSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 2.00% 406.00% 21.84%

SFSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFSLX Category Low Category High SFSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.89% 65.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFSLX Category Low Category High SFSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.12% -0.76% 10.57% 89.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SFSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Mr. King, a portfolio manager at 1919 since 1998 and 1919’s chief investment officer since January 2011, leads 1919’s Philadelphia office and manages investment portfolios for individual and institutional clients. Before joining 1919, he was a senior portfolio manager at CoreStates Family Wealth Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.51 4.58

