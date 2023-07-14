Under normal circumstances, the Financial Services Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers in the financial services industry that the Adviser believes are undervalued and thus may offer above-average potential for capital appreciation. Issuers in the financial services industry include companies that derive more than 50% of their revenues from providing products and services to the financial services industry, including software, hardware, publishing, news services, credit research and ratings services, internet services and business services. The Financial Services Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.

The Adviser analyzes an issuer’s financial statements to determine earnings per share potential and reviews, as appropriate, the economy where the issuer does business, the products offered, the issuer’s potential to benefit from industry changes and the strength and goals of management.

The Financial Services Fund may invest its assets in securities of foreign financial services companies, including companies in emerging market countries. The Financial Services Fund may invest in fixed income securities, including high yield securities or “junk bonds.” The Financial Services Fund may invest in shares of open-end funds or unit investment trusts that are traded on a stock exchange, called exchange traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Financial Services Fund may engage in a variety of transactions using derivatives, such as futures and options on securities, securities indexes or currencies; options on these futures; interest rate or currency swaps; and forward foreign currency transactions for any of the following purposes: to settle transactions in securities quoted in foreign currencies; as a hedging technique in an attempt to manage risk in the Financial Services Fund’s portfolio; as a substitute for buying or selling securities, as a cash flow management technique, and to manage its exposure to foreign securities.