John D. Brim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer,joined Smith Group in March 1998 and is a member of the investment management team.Prior to joining the firm, he was a manager within the institutional investment consulting group of Deloitte & Touche from 1997 to 1998. From 1990 to 1997, Brim held a variety of positions, including senior client manager with NationsBank Asset Management in Dallas. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.