Trending ETFs

SFPIX (Mutual Fund)

SFPIX (Mutual Fund)

Saratoga Financial Service Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.2 -0.11 -1.18%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
A (SFPAX) Primary C (SFPCX) Inst (SFPIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Saratoga Financial Service Fund

SFPIX | Fund

$9.20

$1.36 M

0.00%

3.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$1.36 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Saratoga Financial Service Fund

SFPIX | Fund

$9.20

$1.36 M

0.00%

3.41%

SFPIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga Financial Service Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Jan 07, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Smith

Fund Description

SFPIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -26.1% 20.2% 40.21%
1 Yr 0.0% -27.6% 32.7% 50.52%
3 Yr 6.6%* -8.0% 19.1% 69.39%
5 Yr -4.8%* -17.3% 10.9% 76.09%
10 Yr 1.4%* -7.6% 13.0% 68.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -56.2% 38.2% 54.17%
2021 12.2% -15.6% 24.2% 58.33%
2020 -3.1% -16.2% 26.6% 76.04%
2019 5.0% -24.2% 8.3% 68.75%
2018 -7.6% -9.3% 12.9% 91.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -21.8% 20.2% 29.90%
1 Yr 0.0% -27.5% 62.2% 38.38%
3 Yr 6.6%* -8.0% 18.7% 70.00%
5 Yr -4.8%* -12.9% 17.2% 76.60%
10 Yr 1.4%* -7.6% 17.9% 81.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFPIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -56.2% 38.1% 54.17%
2021 12.2% -15.6% 24.2% 58.33%
2020 -3.1% -16.2% 26.6% 76.04%
2019 5.0% -24.2% 8.3% 68.75%
2018 -7.6% -8.6% 12.9% 97.78%

NAV & Total Return History

SFPIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFPIX Category Low Category High SFPIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.36 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 98.99%
Number of Holdings 48 25 386 70.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 608 K 2.65 K 18.1 B 98.00%
Weighting of Top 10 46.01% 13.3% 84.7% 31.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 11.77%
  2. Chubb Ltd 4.53%
  3. Bank of America Corp 4.12%
  4. Citigroup Inc 4.08%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co 3.94%
  6. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 3.85%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.79%
  8. Morgan Stanley 3.57%
  9. U.S. Bancorp 3.56%
  10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 3.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFPIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.24% 95.22% 107.75% 56.00%
Cash 		0.75% -8.24% 4.18% 54.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 77.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 71.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 76.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 78.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFPIX % Rank
Financial Services 		98.48% 46.33% 100.00% 40.00%
Real Estate 		1.52% 0.00% 40.95% 36.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% 76.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.13% 87.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 5.08% 83.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.97% 76.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 76.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 80.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 77.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 80.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 76.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFPIX % Rank
US 		92.02% 0.00% 106.12% 55.00%
Non US 		7.22% 0.00% 97.31% 45.00%

SFPIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.41% 0.08% 10.92% 5.00%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.03% 1.25% 98.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% 23.53%

Sales Fees

SFPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SFPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 44.44%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFPIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 2.00% 406.00% 74.71%

SFPIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFPIX Category Low Category High SFPIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.89% 84.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFPIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFPIX Category Low Category High SFPIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.34% -0.76% 10.57% 91.84%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFPIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SFPIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Stephen S. Smith, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and founder of Smith Group. Prior to Smith Group, he held a number of senior investment positions at Bank of America until he departed in 1995 to found Smith Group. Mr. Smith has an engineering degree and an MBA, both from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.

John Brim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

John D. Brim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer,joined Smith Group in March 1998 and is a member of the investment management team.Prior to joining the firm, he was a manager within the institutional investment consulting group of Deloitte & Touche from 1997 to 1998. From 1990 to 1997, Brim held a variety of positions, including senior client manager with NationsBank Asset Management in Dallas. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.51 4.58

