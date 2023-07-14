Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$7.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SFLNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    317067224
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ferian Juwono

SFLNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -13.6% 215.2% 13.23%
1 Yr 12.7% -58.6% 197.5% 9.56%
3 Yr 12.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 12.86%
5 Yr 5.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 13.80%
10 Yr 5.8%* -17.0% 13.3% 10.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -65.1% 22.3% 25.92%
2021 12.0% -25.3% 25.5% 11.91%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 22.83%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 30.24%
2018 -3.4% -9.4% 3.1% 49.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -13.6% 215.2% 12.42%
1 Yr 12.7% -58.6% 197.5% 8.20%
3 Yr 12.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 13.69%
5 Yr 5.2%* -15.2% 31.9% 17.86%
10 Yr 5.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 32.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFLNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -65.1% 22.3% 25.92%
2021 12.0% -25.3% 25.5% 11.91%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 22.74%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 30.24%
2018 -3.4% -8.9% 3.3% 73.74%

NAV & Total Return History

SFLNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFLNX Category Low Category High SFLNX % Rank
Net Assets 7.04 B 1 M 151 B 15.57%
Number of Holdings 733 2 1727 2.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.36 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 18.88%
Weighting of Top 10 19.20% 5.0% 99.2% 89.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.91%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.17%
  3. GameStop Corp Class A 2.51%
  4. Chevron Corp 2.14%
  5. Microsoft Corp 1.86%
  6. AT&T Inc 1.51%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.48%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 1.37%
  9. Pfizer Inc 1.29%
  10. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFLNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 28.02% 125.26% 23.73%
Cash 		0.45% -88.20% 71.98% 73.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 21.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 13.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 15.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 16.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFLNX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.26% 0.00% 58.05% 77.89%
Technology 		14.89% 0.00% 54.02% 21.45%
Healthcare 		13.50% 0.00% 30.08% 84.98%
Energy 		11.65% 0.00% 54.00% 12.13%
Industrials 		9.68% 0.00% 42.76% 71.20%
Consumer Defense 		8.79% 0.00% 34.10% 43.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.26% 0.00% 22.74% 21.29%
Communication Services 		7.71% 0.00% 26.58% 21.53%
Utilities 		4.10% 0.00% 27.04% 55.36%
Basic Materials 		2.94% 0.00% 21.69% 60.64%
Real Estate 		2.23% 0.00% 90.54% 59.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFLNX % Rank
US 		98.22% 24.51% 121.23% 18.72%
Non US 		1.34% 0.00% 41.42% 73.56%

SFLNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.04% 45.41% 95.55%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 6.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SFLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SFLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 24.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFLNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 488.00% 11.62%

SFLNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFLNX Category Low Category High SFLNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.91% 0.00% 41.90% 7.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFLNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFLNX Category Low Category High SFLNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.87% -1.51% 4.28% 20.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFLNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SFLNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ferian Juwono

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Ferian Juwono, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Juwono worked at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) as a portfolio manager, managing equity index funds for institutional clients, and nearly two years as a senior business analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Juwono worked for more than four years as a senior financial analyst with Union Bank of California.

Sabya Sinha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Sabya Sinha, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Prior to joining CSIM in 2015, Mr. Sinha spent a year at F-Squared Investments on the product development and analytics team. Prior to F-Squared, he worked at IndexIQ Advisors as a senior index portfolio manager for three years and for Bank of America’s Columbia Management subsidiary as a portfolio manager for three years.

Christopher Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.

Jeremy Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Jeremy Brown, Portfolio Manager, joined CSIM in 2017, Mr. Brown spent six years with ALPS Advisors, Inc. in Denver, most recently as a Senior Analyst in the ETF Portfolio Management and Research Team where he performed portfolio management, trading and analytics/research functions of ALPS ETFs and passive funds. Additionally, Mr. Brown led a number of investment research, commentary, industry trend analysis and sales and marketing support initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

