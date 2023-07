Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest substantially all its net assets in a representative sample of the U.S. Treasury obligations included in the Bloomberg 1-5 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the “Index”). The Index is an unmanaged index that includes a range of U.S. Treasury obligations and is considered representative of short to intermediate term U.S. Treasury bond performance overall. State Farm Investment Management Corp. (the “Adviser”), investment adviser to the Fund has selected Northern Trust Investments, Inc. (“NTI” or “Sub-Adviser”) as sub-adviser to the Fund. The Fund is passively managed. The Sub-Adviser tries to replicate the investment composition and performance of the Index using computer programs and statistical procedures. The Fund will buy and sell securities with the goal of achieving an overall duration and total return for the Fund similar to that of the Index. The term “duration” means a measure of the sensitivity of market value to a change in interest rates. It is typically stated in years and represents the approximate percentage change in market value associated with a 100 basis point (1.00%) change in interest rates. As of December 31, 2021, the duration of the Index was approximately 2.76 years.

Under normal market conditions, the Index is rebalanced monthly. During periods of market disruption or other abnormal market conditions, the rebalancing or reconstitution of the Index may be delayed. The Fund is passively managed which means it tries to track the investment composition and performance of the Index using computer programs and statistical procedures. Because the Fund will have fees and transaction expenses (while the Index has none), returns are likely to be below those of the Index.