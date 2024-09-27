Home
Trending ETFs

SFGRX (Mutual Fund)

Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$12.99 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Instl (SIGIX) Investor (SFGIX) Individual (SFGRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund

SFGRX | Fund

$12.99

$3.52 B

0.00%

1.16%

SFGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Financial Investors Trust
  • Inception Date
    Feb 15, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Individual
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, convertible securities, and debt obligations of foreign companies (which the Fund regards as companies located outside the U.S.), foreign governments and their agencies. For this purpose, the debt obligations in which the Fund may invest include corporate, government, agency, and convertible bonds.

The Fund seeks to offer investors a relatively stable means of participating in a portion of developing countries’ growth prospects, while providing some downside protection, in comparison to a portfolio that invests only in the common stocks of developing countries. The strategy of owning dividend-paying equities and convertible bonds is intended to help the Fund meet its investment objective while reducing the volatility of the portfolio’s returns.

The Fund can invest without constraint in the securities of companies located in developing countries and territories. The Fund’s investment adviser, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC (“Seafarer” or the “Adviser”), considers that most nations in Africa, East and South Asia, Emerging Europe, Central and South America (“Latin America”), and the Middle East are developing countries.

Seafarer identifies developing countries based on its own analysis and measure of industrialization, economic growth, per capita income, and other factors; it may also consider classifications produced by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, and private financial services firms such as Bloomberg, Morningstar, FTSE, and MSCI. The Adviser believes most classification schemes classify developing countries as within emerging markets, although the specific countries within such category may vary.

The Fund may also invest in the securities of companies located in selected foreign developed nations and territories, which in the Adviser’s opinion have significant economic and financial linkages to developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

The Adviser determines a company’s location based on a number of factors. A company is generally regarded by the Adviser as being located in a particular country if the company: (i) is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, or has, as its principal trading market for the company’s securities, the particular country; or (ii) derives 50% or more of its total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in the particular country; or (iii) has more than 50% of its assets in the particular country.

Exposure to foreign companies through the Fund’s investments in depositary receipts will be included in the Fund’s percentage of total assets invested in foreign securities. The Fund may invest in foreign securities denominated in foreign currencies, may hold foreign currencies for the purpose of settling transactions for securities denominated in foreign currencies, and may receive dividends and interest income denominated in foreign currencies.

The Fund may typically invest in convertible securities and debt obligations of any quality or duration. Such debt obligations may include, but are not limited to, investments in below investment grade debt, also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may allocate among equity and debt investments without limitation.

The Fund may invest in companies of any size or capitalization, including smaller companies. The Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $250 million or more at the time of

purchase. The securities of certain issuers may from time to time constitute more than five percent (5%) of the Fund’s net assets.

Read More

SFGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SFGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFGRX Category Low Category High SFGRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.52 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 53 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.04 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.80% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. 4.65%
  2. Sanlam, Ltd. 3.31%
  3. Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. 3.14%
  4. Richter Gedeon Nyrt 2.99%
  5. Venture Corp., Ltd. 2.90%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 2.89%
  7. LT Technology Services, Ltd. 2.84%
  8. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT 2.78%
  9. Singapore Exchange, Ltd. 2.72%
  10. Accton Technology Corp. 2.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFGRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.48% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		2.89% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.64% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFGRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFGRX % Rank
Non US 		82.48% N/A N/A N/A
US 		13.00% N/A N/A N/A

SFGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.73% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SFGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFGRX Category Low Category High SFGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFGRX Category Low Category High SFGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SFGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

