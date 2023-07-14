Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and debt obligations of foreign companies (which the Fund regards as companies located outside the U.S.), foreign governments and their agencies, where “total assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund seeks to offer investors a relatively stable means of participating in a portion of developing countries’ growth prospects, while providing some downside protection, in comparison to a portfolio that invests only in the common stocks of developing countries. The strategy of owning dividend-paying equities and convertible bonds is intended to help the Fund meet its investment objective while reducing the volatility of the portfolio’s returns.

The Fund can invest without constraint in the securities of companies located in developing countries and territories. The Fund’s investment adviser, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC (“Seafarer” or the “Adviser”), considers that most nations in Africa, East and South Asia, Emerging Europe, Central and South America (“Latin America”), and the Middle East are developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include, but are not limited to:

Africa: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe

East and South Asia: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

Emerging Europe: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine

Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago

Middle East: Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates

Seafarer identifies developing countries based on its own analysis and measure of industrialization, economic growth, per capita income, and other factors; it may also consider classifications produced by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, and private financial services firms such as FTSE, MSCI, and Morningstar.

The Fund may also invest in the securities of companies located in selected foreign developed nations and territories, which in the Adviser’s opinion have significant economic and financial linkages to developing countries. Currently, these nations and territories include, but are not limited to, Australia, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

The Adviser determines a company’s location based on a number of factors. A company is generally regarded by the Adviser as being located in a particular country if the company: (i) is organized under the laws of, maintains its principal place of business in, or has, as its principal trading market for the company’s securities, the particular country; or (ii) derives 50% or more of its total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in the particular country; or (iii) has more than 50% of its assets in the particular country.

Exposure to foreign companies through the Fund’s investments in depositary receipts will be included in the Fund’s percentage of total assets invested in foreign securities.

The Fund may typically invest in convertible securities and debt obligations of any quality or duration. Such debt obligations may include, but are not limited to, investments in below investment grade debt, also known as “junk bonds.” The Fund may allocate among equity and debt investments without limitation.

The Fund may generally invest in companies of any size or capitalization, including smaller companies. The Fund generally invests in companies with market capitalizations of $250 million or more at the time of purchase. The securities of certain issuers may from time to time constitute more than five percent (5%) of the Fund’s net assets.