Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$51.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.3%
Expense Ratio 2.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 191.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SFGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|5.37%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|58.64%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|76.03%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|82.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|91.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|SFGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|74.94%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|69.41%
|2020
|1.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|23.42%
|2019
|4.2%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|84.48%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|11.00%
|Period
|SFGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|5.48%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|58.41%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|73.97%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|80.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|90.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|SFGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|74.94%
|2021
|-5.4%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|69.79%
|2020
|1.4%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|44.41%
|2019
|4.2%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|93.27%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|21.69%
|SFGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|51.1 M
|199 K
|133 B
|80.59%
|Number of Holdings
|163
|1
|9075
|25.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.08 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|86.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.26%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|89.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.27%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|8.81%
|Cash
|0.82%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|78.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|73.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|71.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|71.81%
|Other
|-0.08%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|99.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFGCX % Rank
|Technology
|19.07%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|67.73%
|Financial Services
|13.70%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|38.77%
|Healthcare
|11.76%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|76.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.98%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|75.00%
|Industrials
|8.79%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|60.79%
|Communication Services
|7.83%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|82.93%
|Utilities
|7.11%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|7.27%
|Consumer Defense
|6.37%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|40.09%
|Basic Materials
|5.69%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|6.39%
|Energy
|5.45%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|33.59%
|Real Estate
|3.26%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|4.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFGCX % Rank
|US
|65.46%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|15.31%
|Non US
|33.81%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|82.27%
|SFGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.28%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|11.63%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|48.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.01%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|81.55%
|SFGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|74.00%
|SFGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SFGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|191.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|99.43%
|SFGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.62%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|70.46%
|SFGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SFGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|53.30%
|SFGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 15, 2013
8.8
8.8%
Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Evan Einstein, Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Einstein joined Guggenheim in 2010 as a valued member of the Global Alpha Equity team. He is responsible for portfolio optimization and development as well as maintaining the systems. He has previously worked for Oppenheimer Institutional’s small-cap value portfolio management desk as well as for State Street Global Advisors global equity trading analytics. Prior to this, Mr. Einstein was CTO and founding partner at Elkweb Information Systems, an internet technology and information firm. He has received his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Babson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners, has co-managed Series D since July 2020. Mr. Makin joined Guggenheim Partners in 2011 and has over 20 years’ experience in the financial markets across a variety of fields including portfolio management, risk and performance management, product development and trade execution. He currently oversees strategy implementation, working with co-portfolio managers, research analysts and traders to manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he has worked as a Senior Equity Analyst at ABN-AMRO in New York where he covered and published research on global telecom companies. Mr. Makin holds a BA in European History from the University of Colorado.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
