The Fund will typically invest in a portfolio consisting primarily of equity and equity-related securities of approximately 25 – 50 companies (the actual number of which may be fewer or greater depending upon the availability of investment opportunities).

The Adviser generally seeks to invest in companies of both U.S. and foreign issuers with, in the opinion of the Adviser, significant long-term growth potential. The Fund is not managed to track the geographic or industry composition of any index, and is not expected to correlate with any index. The Adviser uses a fundamental, research-intensive approach to identify investment opportunities. The Adviser intends to focus a significant portion of the Fund’s investments in medium to large capitalization growth companies, but may invest in the securities of companies with any capitalization. Generally, small capitalization companies will have an equity market capitalization of up to $1billion, mid-capitalization companies will typically have an equity market capitalization between of $1billion and $10billion, and large capitalization companies will typically have an equity market capitalization of more than $10billion. The Adviser attempts to identify companies with long-term earnings potential by focusing on earnings growth drivers such as new products, capital spending programs, acquisitions, volume and pricing trends, cost reduction and restructuring programs, and product mix changes. In addition to focusing on long-term earnings growth, the Adviser seeks to invest in companies that are trading at attractive valuations relative to their earnings and/or cash-flow growth. Management incentives, including direct equity ownership, are also a critical variable in the investment selection process. In general, the Adviser selects investments for their long-term growth potential and attractive valuation. However, positions may also be taken in companies that are inherent value opportunities.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.

The Fund may also use derivative instruments, such as options (including listed and over-the-counter options), forwards and swaps or combinations of such derivative instruments, as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage foreign currency risk, as part of a hedging strategy or for other purposes related to the management of the Fund. Subject to the requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”), there is no limit to the amount of the Fund’s assets that may be invested in derivative instruments.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities and other debt instruments, including, without limitation, corporate bonds, high yield bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), distressed bonds, convertible bonds, bank loan participations, government securities and money market instruments. There are no limitations with respect to the quality, maturity

and duration of the fixed income securities and other debt instruments in which the Fund may invest. The Fund’s investments may include securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers in emerging market countries and securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund may maintain significant cash or cash equivalent positions.

The Fund will usually sell a security if, in the view of the Adviser, there is a potential threat to the company’s competitive advantage or a degradation in its prospects for vibrant, long-term earnings growth. The Adviser may also sell a security if it is deemed to be overvalued or if a more attractive investment opportunity exists. The Adviser typically invests in securities with the expectation of holding those investments on a long term basis. Notwithstanding the Adviser’s long term investment focus, the Adviser may purchase or sell securities for shorter periods under certain circumstances, including but not limited to, changes in the Adviser’s assessment of a company’s long-term earnings potential, changes in market conditions, increased market volatility or large transactions in the Fund’s shares.