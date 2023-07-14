Home
Trending ETFs

SESLX (Mutual Fund)

SESLX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$761 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SESLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    1919 Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 05, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    4922227
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Bates

Fund Description

The Socially Responsive Fund invests in a mix of common stocks and other equity securities of U.S. companies of any market capitalization and fixed income securities which are primarily investment grade and may be of any maturity. Under normal circumstances, the Socially Responsive Fund will maintain at least 65% of the value of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of the value of its assets in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities include asset- and mortgage-backed securities. The Socially Responsive Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in equity and debt securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging market countries. The Socially Responsive Fund emphasizes companies that offer both attractive investment opportunities and demonstrate an awareness of their impact on the society in which they operate.
The Socially Responsive Fund believes that there is a direct correlation between companies that demonstrate an acute awareness of their impact on the society within which they operate and companies that offer attractive long-term investment potential. The Socially Responsive Fund believes that actively addressing environmental and social issues can translate into sound business. The Socially Responsive Fund will use its best efforts to assess a company’s environmental and social performance. The Adviser will monitor the related progress or deterioration of each company in which the Socially Responsive Fund invests.
Socially responsive factors considered include fair and reasonable employment practices, contributions to the general well-being of the citizens of its host communities and countries and respect for human rights, efforts and strategies to minimize the negative impact of business activities and to preserve the earth’s ecological heritage and avoidance of investments in companies that manufacture nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, derive more than 5% of their revenue from the production of non-nuclear weaponry or derive more than 5% of their revenue from the production or sales of tobacco, or have significant direct exposure to fossil fuel real assets.
The Socially Responsive Fund may hold cash pending investment, and may invest in money market instruments for cash management purposes.
Read More

SESLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SESLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -8.3% 18.1% 7.46%
1 Yr 9.5% -13.3% 143.9% 5.95%
3 Yr 5.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 3.69%
5 Yr 6.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 1.37%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 35.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SESLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -34.7% 92.4% 73.59%
2021 7.7% -6.1% 19.5% 1.29%
2020 6.2% -7.5% 11.8% 2.56%
2019 5.4% 0.1% 14.9% 0.91%
2018 -1.6% -12.6% 0.0% 13.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SESLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -11.9% 18.1% 7.46%
1 Yr 9.5% -13.3% 143.9% 6.07%
3 Yr 5.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 4.41%
5 Yr 6.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 2.29%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 33.11%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SESLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -34.7% 92.4% 73.59%
2021 7.7% -6.1% 19.5% 1.29%
2020 6.2% -7.5% 11.8% 2.56%
2019 5.4% 0.1% 14.9% 0.91%
2018 -1.6% -12.6% 0.2% 45.45%

NAV & Total Return History

SESLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SESLX Category Low Category High SESLX % Rank
Net Assets 761 M 658 K 207 B 59.21%
Number of Holdings 209 2 15351 37.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 211 M 660 K 48.5 B 63.35%
Weighting of Top 10 28.01% 8.4% 105.0% 63.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 4.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.06%
  3. Apple Inc 3.87%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.08%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 2.40%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.14%
  7. Bank of America Corp 1.97%
  8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1.96%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.92%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SESLX % Rank
Stocks 		65.59% 0.00% 99.40% 15.53%
Bonds 		28.34% 0.00% 116.75% 79.84%
Cash 		5.21% -16.75% 81.51% 32.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.85% 0.00% 23.84% 31.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 78.61%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 73.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESLX % Rank
Technology 		24.91% 0.00% 44.21% 10.79%
Healthcare 		17.98% 0.00% 29.35% 8.33%
Financial Services 		15.57% 0.00% 38.77% 36.48%
Industrials 		8.70% 0.00% 24.37% 78.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.61% 0.00% 19.36% 69.40%
Communication Services 		8.33% 0.00% 23.67% 28.69%
Consumer Defense 		8.02% 0.00% 19.93% 21.17%
Real Estate 		4.64% 0.00% 65.01% 32.51%
Utilities 		2.46% 0.00% 99.55% 67.49%
Basic Materials 		0.79% 0.00% 33.35% 94.40%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 96.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESLX % Rank
US 		62.70% -1.65% 98.67% 8.17%
Non US 		2.89% 0.00% 37.06% 80.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESLX % Rank
Corporate 		53.96% 0.00% 98.21% 17.85%
Government 		27.48% 0.00% 97.26% 55.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.15% 0.14% 100.00% 38.01%
Securitized 		3.41% 0.00% 92.13% 80.79%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 59.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 75.48%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESLX % Rank
US 		27.06% 0.00% 62.18% 62.53%
Non US 		1.28% 0.00% 84.73% 85.56%

SESLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SESLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% 0.01% 17.63% 13.33%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.83% 60.27%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 86.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 21.73%

Sales Fees

SESLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 13.29%
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 46.46%

Trading Fees

SESLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SESLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 343.00% 7.61%

SESLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SESLX Category Low Category High SESLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 79.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SESLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SESLX Category Low Category High SESLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -2.34% 19.41% 98.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SESLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SESLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Bates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2006

15.43

15.4%

Ron is a Managing Director at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC ("1919ic"), a member of the Executive Committee, Director of the Cincinnati office, and the head of the Socialy Responsive Investing Deaprtment. As a Portfolio Manager, his primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of portfolios for individuals, families, foundations, endowments, and institutional clients.

Aimee Eudy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2012

10.03

10.0%

Aimee is a Principal and a Portfolio Manager at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC. As a Portfolio Manager, her primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of a number of private and institutional clients. She also serves as a corporate credit analyst in the taxable fixed income market and is co-manager of both the 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund and the 1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund. Aimee is a member of the Fixed Income Committee, Global Total Return Committee and the Socially Responsive Investing Group.

Robert Huesman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Robert is a Senior Investment Associate at 1919ic. His primary responsibility is to support the Socially Responsive Investment Strategies and work with Portfolio Managers on portfolio construction and ongoing portfolio monitoring.

Alison Bevilacqua

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Ms. Bevilacqua, a portfolio manager and principal at 1919ic, joined a predecessor of 1919ic in 1996. She specializes in corporate responsibility and ESG research.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

