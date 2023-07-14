The Socially Responsive Fund invests in a mix of common stocks and other equity securities of U.S. companies of any market capitalization and fixed income securities which are primarily investment grade and may be of any maturity. Under normal circumstances, the Socially Responsive Fund will maintain at least 65% of the value of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of the value of its assets in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities include asset- and mortgage-backed securities. The Socially Responsive Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in equity and debt securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging market countries. The Socially Responsive Fund emphasizes companies that offer both attractive investment opportunities and demonstrate an awareness of their impact on the society in which they operate.

The Socially Responsive Fund believes that there is a direct correlation between companies that demonstrate an acute awareness of their impact on the society within which they operate and companies that offer attractive long-term investment potential. The Socially Responsive Fund believes that actively addressing environmental and social issues can translate into sound business. The Socially Responsive Fund will use its best efforts to assess a company’s environmental and social performance. The Adviser will monitor the related progress or deterioration of each company in which the Socially Responsive Fund invests.

Socially responsive factors considered include fair and reasonable employment practices, contributions to the general well-being of the citizens of its host communities and countries and respect for human rights, efforts and strategies to minimize the negative impact of business activities and to preserve the earth’s ecological heritage and avoidance of investments in companies that manufacture nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, derive more than 5% of their revenue from the production of non-nuclear weaponry or derive more than 5% of their revenue from the production or sales of tobacco, or have significant direct exposure to fossil fuel real assets.

The Socially Responsive Fund may hold cash pending investment, and may invest in money market instruments for cash management purposes.