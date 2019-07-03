Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$679 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SESIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-52.8%
|25.5%
|2.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-63.1%
|12.7%
|20.10%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|12.9%
|12.52%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-24.0%
|8.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.6%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SESIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.6%
|1.6%
|25.66%
|2021
|N/A
|-12.4%
|33.2%
|30.53%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.8%
|23.3%
|96.80%
|2019
|3.9%
|-64.9%
|4.8%
|81.98%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-29.5%
|68.3%
|N/A
|Period
|SESIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-52.8%
|25.5%
|2.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|12.7%
|43.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-22.8%
|13.0%
|56.71%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-21.3%
|47.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SESIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.7%
|1.6%
|54.05%
|2021
|N/A
|-8.4%
|33.2%
|63.54%
|2020
|N/A
|-65.2%
|23.3%
|98.50%
|2019
|3.9%
|-62.9%
|9.2%
|93.08%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-28.5%
|76.9%
|N/A
|SESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SESIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|679 M
|604 K
|147 B
|74.21%
|Number of Holdings
|212
|2
|13482
|44.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|166 M
|-120 M
|26.4 B
|84.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.51%
|5.5%
|3196.0%
|77.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SESIX % Rank
|Stocks
|66.76%
|-21.52%
|135.47%
|20.49%
|Bonds
|31.34%
|0.00%
|261.66%
|73.76%
|Cash
|1.37%
|-283.85%
|353.31%
|25.60%
|Other
|0.54%
|-253.31%
|53.08%
|92.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|98.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.85%
|99.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SESIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|23.50%
|41.05%
|Technology
|0.00%
|-3.22%
|31.95%
|8.11%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|-3.22%
|75.65%
|56.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|-0.36%
|27.15%
|12.19%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|-1.99%
|45.45%
|5.64%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|-0.41%
|47.66%
|18.87%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-2.23%
|28.27%
|99.48%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|-0.92%
|6.89%
|86.25%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|-4.62%
|17.45%
|23.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|-9.59%
|42.25%
|13.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|-1.56%
|22.61%
|99.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SESIX % Rank
|US
|66.76%
|-23.38%
|134.61%
|5.62%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-76.83%
|74.42%
|86.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SESIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.28%
|-277.47%
|353.31%
|25.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-234.33%
|46.84%
|70.78%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|-31.43%
|45.07%
|79.25%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.09%
|45.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.83%
|98.51%
|Government
|0.00%
|-57.27%
|316.66%
|52.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SESIX % Rank
|US
|31.34%
|-215.69%
|201.54%
|68.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-64.26%
|220.06%
|52.29%
|SESIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.00%
|11.64%
|1.81%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.50%
|73.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|99.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.83%
|31.15%
|SESIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.14%
|5.75%
|37.10%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|9.57%
|SESIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.11%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SESIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|6067.00%
|13.32%
|SESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SESIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|84.87%
|SESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|SESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SESIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.09%
|6.99%
|97.29%
|SESIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2006
12.51
12.5%
Ron is a Managing Director at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC, a member of the firm's Executive Committee and the Director of the Cincinnati office. As a Portfolio Manager, his primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of portfolios for individuals, families, foundations, endowments and institutional clients. Ron is co-manager of the 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund as well as the 1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund. He is also in charge of the Socially Responsive Investment Department.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2012
7.11
7.1%
Aimee is a Principal and a Portfolio Manager at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC. As a Portfolio Manager, her primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of a number of private and institutional clients. She also serves as a corporate credit analyst in the taxable fixed income market and is co-manager of both the 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund and the 1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund. Aimee is a member of the Fixed Income Committee, Global Total Return Committee and the Socially Responsive Investing Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|38.52
|6.47
|7.12
