Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund

mutual fund
SESIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.79 +0.08 +0.43%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (SSIAX) Primary C (SESLX) Inst (LMRNX) (SESIX)
SESIX (Mutual Fund)

1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.79 +0.08 +0.43%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (SSIAX) Primary C (SESLX) Inst (LMRNX) (SESIX)
SESIX (Mutual Fund)

1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.79 +0.08 +0.43%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (SSIAX) Primary C (SESLX) Inst (LMRNX) (SESIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund

SESIX | Fund

$18.79

$679 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$679 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund

SESIX | Fund

$18.79

$679 M

0.00%

-

SESIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ronald T. Bates

Fund Description

The Socially Responsive Fund invests in a mix of common stocks and other equity securities of U.S. companies of any market capitalization and fixed income securities which are primarily investment grade and may be of any maturity. Under normal circumstances, the Socially Responsive Fund will maintain at least 65% of the value of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of the value of its assets in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities include asset- and mortgage-backed securities. The Socially Responsive Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in equity and debt securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging market countries. The Socially Responsive Fund emphasizes companies that offer both attractive investment opportunities and demonstrate an awareness of their impact on the society in which they operate.
The Socially Responsive Fund believes that there is a direct correlation between companies that demonstrate an acute awareness of their impact on the society within which they operate and companies that offer attractive long-term investment potential. The Socially Responsive Fund believes that actively addressing environmental and social issues can translate into sound business. The Socially Responsive Fund will use its best efforts to assess a company’s environmental and social performance. The Adviser will monitor the related progress or deterioration of each company in which the Socially Responsive Fund invests.
Socially responsive factors considered include fair and reasonable employment practices, contributions to the general well-being of the citizens of its host communities and countries and respect for human rights, efforts and strategies to minimize the negative impact of business activities and to preserve the earth’s ecological heritage and avoidance of investments in companies that manufacture nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, derive more than 5% of their revenue from the production of non-nuclear weaponry or derive more than 5% of their revenue from the production or sales of tobacco, or have significant direct exposure to fossil fuel real assets.
The Socially Responsive Fund may hold cash pending investment, and may invest in money market instruments for cash management purposes.
Read More

SESIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -52.8% 25.5% 2.00%
1 Yr N/A -63.1% 12.7% 20.10%
3 Yr N/A* -27.4% 12.9% 12.52%
5 Yr 0.4%* -24.0% 8.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.6% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.6% 1.6% 25.66%
2021 N/A -12.4% 33.2% 30.53%
2020 N/A -65.8% 23.3% 96.80%
2019 3.9% -64.9% 4.8% 81.98%
2018 -1.6% -29.5% 68.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -52.8% 25.5% 2.00%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 12.7% 43.83%
3 Yr N/A* -22.8% 13.0% 56.71%
5 Yr 0.4%* -21.3% 47.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SESIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.7% 1.6% 54.05%
2021 N/A -8.4% 33.2% 63.54%
2020 N/A -65.2% 23.3% 98.50%
2019 3.9% -62.9% 9.2% 93.08%
2018 -1.6% -28.5% 76.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SESIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SESIX Category Low Category High SESIX % Rank
Net Assets 679 M 604 K 147 B 74.21%
Number of Holdings 212 2 13482 44.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 166 M -120 M 26.4 B 84.62%
Weighting of Top 10 24.51% 5.5% 3196.0% 77.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc A 2.53%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 2.52%
  3. Apple Inc 2.36%
  4. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 2.10%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.08%
  6. Boston Scientific Corp 2.02%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.96%
  8. Costco Wholesale Corp 1.86%
  9. Cintas Corp 1.85%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 1.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SESIX % Rank
Stocks 		66.76% -21.52% 135.47% 20.49%
Bonds 		31.34% 0.00% 261.66% 73.76%
Cash 		1.37% -283.85% 353.31% 25.60%
Other 		0.54% -253.31% 53.08% 92.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 65.70% 98.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.85% 99.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -0.16% 23.50% 41.05%
Technology 		0.00% -3.22% 31.95% 8.11%
Real Estate 		0.00% -3.22% 75.65% 56.10%
Industrials 		0.00% -0.36% 27.15% 12.19%
Healthcare 		0.00% -1.99% 45.45% 5.64%
Financial Services 		0.00% -0.41% 47.66% 18.87%
Energy 		0.00% -2.23% 28.27% 99.48%
Communication Services 		0.00% -0.92% 6.89% 86.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -4.62% 17.45% 23.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% -9.59% 42.25% 13.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -1.56% 22.61% 99.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESIX % Rank
US 		66.76% -23.38% 134.61% 5.62%
Non US 		0.00% -76.83% 74.42% 86.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.28% -277.47% 353.31% 25.60%
Derivative 		0.00% -234.33% 46.84% 70.78%
Securitized 		0.00% -31.43% 45.07% 79.25%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.09% 45.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.83% 98.51%
Government 		0.00% -57.27% 316.66% 52.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESIX % Rank
US 		31.34% -215.69% 201.54% 68.58%
Non US 		0.00% -64.26% 220.06% 52.29%

SESIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.00% 11.64% 1.81%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.50% 73.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 99.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.83% 31.15%

Sales Fees

SESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.14% 5.75% 37.10%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% 9.57%

Trading Fees

SESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.11% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SESIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 6067.00% 13.32%

SESIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SESIX Category Low Category High SESIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 84.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SESIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SESIX Category Low Category High SESIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -4.09% 6.99% 97.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SESIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SESIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald T. Bates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2006

12.51

12.5%

Ron is a Managing Director at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC, a member of the firm's Executive Committee and the Director of the Cincinnati office. As a Portfolio Manager, his primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of portfolios for individuals, families, foundations, endowments and institutional clients. Ron is co-manager of the 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund as well as the 1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund. He is also in charge of the Socially Responsive Investment Department.

Aimee M. Eudy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2012

7.11

7.1%

Aimee is a Principal and a Portfolio Manager at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC. As a Portfolio Manager, her primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of a number of private and institutional clients. She also serves as a corporate credit analyst in the taxable fixed income market and is co-manager of both the 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund and the 1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund. Aimee is a member of the Fixed Income Committee, Global Total Return Committee and the Socially Responsive Investing Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 38.52 6.47 7.12

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×