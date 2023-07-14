Home
Sit ESG Growth Fund

mutual fund
SESGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.63 +0.02 +0.11%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IESGX) Primary S (SESGX)
Vitals

YTD Return

20.3%

1 yr return

18.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

Net Assets

$7.98 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.6

$17.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.39%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SESGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sit ESG Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sit
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kent Johnson

Fund Description

SESGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.3% -71.7% 41.3% 84.44%
1 Yr 18.2% 2.1% 104.8% 92.88%
3 Yr 7.2%* -3.5% 25.0% 84.77%
5 Yr 6.7%* 4.0% 24.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.1% 15.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -94.0% 2181.7% 31.64%
2021 8.7% -22.7% 41.1% 42.33%
2020 4.8% -100.0% 17.1% 22.75%
2019 5.6% -100.0% 33.2% 3.91%
2018 -1.8% -44.8% 25.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.3% -71.7% 41.3% 84.51%
1 Yr 18.2% 2.1% 104.8% 88.39%
3 Yr 7.2%* -3.5% 25.0% 81.07%
5 Yr 6.7%* 4.0% 24.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.1% 15.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SESGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -94.0% 2181.7% 31.64%
2021 8.7% -21.6% 41.1% 42.33%
2020 4.8% -100.0% 17.1% 48.91%
2019 5.6% -100.0% 33.2% 15.97%
2018 -1.8% -13.4% 26.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SESGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SESGX Category Low Category High SESGX % Rank
Net Assets 7.98 M 1.09 M 1.22 T 95.27%
Number of Holdings 64 2 3792 71.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.16 M -247 M 263 B 95.62%
Weighting of Top 10 35.98% 1.9% 100.0% 40.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.01%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.95%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 3.10%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.90%
  6. Lonza Group Ltd 2.75%
  7. Lonza Group Ltd 2.75%
  8. Lonza Group Ltd 2.75%
  9. Lonza Group Ltd 2.75%
  10. Lonza Group Ltd 2.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SESGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.96% 0.00% 154.58% 89.51%
Cash 		1.04% -87.42% 100.00% 8.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.20% 31.81%
Other 		0.00% -15.82% 100.00% 31.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.98% 27.09%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.36% 82.68% 30.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESGX % Rank
Technology 		30.95% 0.00% 51.07% 8.82%
Healthcare 		21.05% 0.00% 53.47% 13.06%
Industrials 		12.32% 0.00% 36.79% 20.40%
Financial Services 		9.40% 0.00% 67.99% 79.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.98% 0.00% 40.26% 78.59%
Consumer Defense 		7.49% 0.00% 49.19% 25.99%
Communication Services 		5.67% 0.00% 28.93% 69.83%
Utilities 		2.93% 0.00% 32.20% 35.49%
Basic Materials 		1.21% 0.00% 31.64% 70.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 68.36% 90.71%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 19.92% 86.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SESGX % Rank
US 		61.79% 0.00% 151.93% 98.47%
Non US 		37.17% 0.00% 62.89% 0.40%

SESGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.01% 4.53% 19.12%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 98.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 40.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.95% N/A

Sales Fees

SESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 24.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SESGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.39% 0.00% 363.00% 38.56%

SESGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SESGX Category Low Category High SESGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 1.26% 33.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SESGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SESGX Category Low Category High SESGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.48% -3.04% 2.71% 69.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SESGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

SESGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kent Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Kent L. Johnson, CFA – Senior Vice President - Research and Investment Management Kent joined Sit Investment Associates in January 1989. He is currently responsible for co-managing the Sit Dividend Growth Fund and provides fundamental research on companies in the capital goods, financial, transportation and education sectors. In addition, Kent leads SIA’s quantitative research team. He has served in a variety of positions at SIA, including client administration and computer applications, before joining the equity research staff in 1993. Kent received a B.S. in Finance in 1989 from the University of Minnesota and earned an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in 1995.

David Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

David Brown is a vice president of research and investment management with Sit Investment Associates and provides fundamental research on media, consumer durable, and consumer services sectors for the firm. As the director of client services, David leads the institutional equity business development and client service initiatives. Prior to joining Sit Investment Associates in 1997, David held a variety of positions with KPMG, Peat Marwick LLP, including client relationship management, technical accounting, and provided advisory services on GAAP, SEC, and financial reporting issues to corporate clients. While at KPMG, David also specialized in mergers and acquisitions and capital market transactions. David earned a B.B.A. degree in accounting from the University of North Dakota in 1986. He is a CFA charter holder.

Roger Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.

Michael "Mike" Manns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Vice President – Research and Investment Management of the Adviser, 4/2014 to present; Sr. Equity Analyst at Bloomberg Industries, 2009 – 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 38.02 6.48 1.42

