Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$10.99
$1.68 B
2.14%
$0.23
1.55%
YTD Return
10.9%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$1.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.6%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$10.99
$1.68 B
2.14%
$0.23
1.55%
Under normal circumstances, the Emerging Markets Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of emerging market issuers. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stock, warrants, participation notes and depositary receipts of all capitalization ranges. The Fund normally maintains investments in at least six emerging market countries, however, it may invest a substantial amount of its assets in issuers located in a single country or a limited number of countries. Due to the size of its economy relative to other emerging market countries, it is expected that China will generally constitute a significant exposure in the Fund. Emerging market countries are those countries that: (i) are characterized as developing or emerging by any of the World Bank, the United Nations, the International Finance Corporation, or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; (ii) are included in an emerging markets index by a recognized index provider; or (iii) have similar developing or emerging characteristics as countries classified as emerging market countries pursuant to sub-paragraph (i) and (ii) above, in each case determined at the time of purchase. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC), the Fund's adviser. One or more Sub-Advisers may apply a quantitative investment style, which generally involves a systematic or rules-based approach to selecting investments based on specific measurable factors.
The Fund may invest in swaps based on a single security or an index of securities, futures contracts, forward contracts and options to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities or for hedging purposes, including seeking to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk. Swaps may be used to obtain exposure to different foreign equity markets.
The Fund may purchase futures contracts or shares of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to a particular portion of the market while awaiting an opportunity to purchase securities or other instruments directly. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities of companies located in developed foreign countries.
* Annualized
|SEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEQFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.68 B
|717 K
|102 B
|31.14%
|Number of Holdings
|603
|10
|6734
|9.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|370 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|36.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.61%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|85.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEQFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.82%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|55.96%
|Cash
|3.18%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|38.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|77.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|73.95%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|73.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|76.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEQFX % Rank
|Technology
|21.69%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|52.75%
|Financial Services
|21.20%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|58.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.67%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|26.76%
|Basic Materials
|9.55%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|32.27%
|Communication Services
|9.21%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|47.25%
|Energy
|6.35%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|19.97%
|Consumer Defense
|5.43%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|66.33%
|Industrials
|4.47%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|73.75%
|Real Estate
|3.47%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|14.98%
|Healthcare
|2.54%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|71.70%
|Utilities
|1.42%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|48.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEQFX % Rank
|Non US
|96.57%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|41.04%
|US
|0.25%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|60.74%
|SEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEQFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.14%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|89.13%
|SEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEQFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.98%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|41.56%
|SEQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2018
|$0.013
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2010
12.1
12.1%
Conrad Saldanha, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008. Conrad is Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity team and is responsible for Emerging Market equities. Prior to joining the firm, Conrad was a PM for the Emerging Markets, Europe, Euroland, and India Equity portfolios at GEAMI. Conrad began his career at GE Captial's Financial Management Program. He earned a BCom from St. Xavier’s College, Calcutta, an MBA from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and has also been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
James joined the firm in January 2001 as a Performance & Risk Analyst. In December 2003 James was appointed as a portfolio manager on a Hedge Fund team. During this time, he worked on a Fund of Funds where he was responsible for manager due diligence as well as portfolio construction, and latterly on a direct Equity Long Short Fund which was quantitatively managed. He joined the Global Equity Strategies team in 2007. James graduated from Trinity College, Dublin in 1999 with a BA Honours degree in Science and holds the Investment Management Certificate.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
David joined the firm in 1994. David has held a number of senior management roles in our business including; responsibility for Product Development, Business Development & Consultant Relationships. David is also a former member of the Irish Association of Pension Funds (IAPF) Investment Committee. David was instrumental in developing the Global Equity Strategies in 2003 and has been a member of the investment team since launch. David graduated from University College Dublin with a B.A. in Economics and Politics in 1989 and holds the Investment Management Certificate.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
Gareth joined the firm as Senior portfolio manager in 2000. Gareth is a very experienced equity manager having worked for Irish Life Investment Managers for 10 years from 1987 during which time he managed their US, Irish and Far Eastern equity portfolios. In 1997, Gareth joined Eagle Star (Zurich) with responsibility for the Irish, Japanese and Far Eastern equities. Gareth joined the Global Equity Strategies team in 2008, having managed U.S., Irish and Far Eastern equities from the year 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2012
9.68
9.7%
Ian joined the firm in November 2000 as a Portfolio Assistant. Prior to joining KBI Global Investors, Ian worked for the international division of National Irish Bank. In 2002, Ian was appointed Manager of the Institutional Business Support unit, responsible for unit trust dealing, client cashflow, audit reporting and client queries. Ian joined the Global Equities Strategies team in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Massimiliano Tondi joined KBI Global Investors in September 2014. He has worked in the financial sector since 2004. From 2011, he was a Quantitative portfolio manager at Fideuram Asset Management Ireland and prior to that worked as a Risk Manager for the same company. In 2003 Massimiliano completed his Degree in Economics from "L. Bocconi" University, Milan, Italy. In 2005, he was awarded with the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) certificate from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) and he is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Institute. From 2019 Massimiliano is a CAIA charterholder and in 2020 he obtained the Financial Data Professional (FDP) credential from the Financial Data Professional Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
John Looby joined KBI Global Investors in September 2014. He is a very experienced investment professional having worked in Financial Markets since 1990 in roles spanning Fixed Income, Absolute Return and Equities. For seven years prior to joining KBI, he was a Senior Investment Manager at Setanta Asset Management in Dublin, where he was the Lead portfolio manager of the flagship Global Equity Fund. An economics graduate of UCD (1990), he also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Statistics from TCD and an MA in International Relations from DCU. A regular contributor of opinion pieces to the national press, he now writes exclusively for the currency news
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2015
7.17
7.2%
James joined RWC in March 2015 from Everest Capital to co-manage the Emerging and Frontier Markets team with John. He has 19 years of investment management experience. Before joining RWC, James was most recently responsible for frontier markets analysis and portfolio management at Everest Capital. He was also formerly co-founder and CIO of a multi-strategy Asian hedge fund and analyst at Gartmore and Schroders before that, where he focussed on emerging market equities. James holds an MA (Hons) in Classics and Modern Languages, Christ Church, Oxford University and speaks Russian.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Dr. Kantsyrev, CFA, cofounded Qtron in 2016. Prior to Qtron, he served as a director for PanAgora Asset Management's Dynamic Equity team and was a member of the firm's Operating Committee (2007-2016). Prior to PanAgora, Dr. Kantsyrev pursued an academic career as a lecturer at the USC Marshall School of Business and Pepperdine University. Before his switch to finance, Dr. Kantsyrev was a research scientist at the University of Michigan Spin Physics Center. Dr. Kantsyrev holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Southern California and M.S. degrees in Mathematical Finance and Physics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Karnail Sangha is a Portfolio Manager to Robeco's High Conviction Emerging Stars Strategy and the Lead Portfolio Manager for Emerging Smaller Companies. He is a global strategies Research Analyst with a focus on India and Pakistan. Prior to joining Robeco in 2000, Mr. Sangha was a Risk Manager/Controller at Aegon Asset Management, where he started his career in the industry in 1999. He holds an M.S. in Economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam and is a CFA® Charterholder
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
