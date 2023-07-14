Home
Trending ETFs

Guggenheim World Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
SEQAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.73 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (SEQAX) Primary C (SFGCX) Inst (SEWIX) Other (SEQPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim World Equity Income Fund

SEQAX | Fund

$14.73

$51.1 M

2.31%

$0.34

1.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$51.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 191.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SEQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim World Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Farhan Sharaff

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Generally, the Fund intends to invest in higher dividend-yielding equity securities. The Fund is not limited in the percentage of assets it may invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in any one country, region or geographic area and it may invest in a number of countries throughout the world, including emerging markets.While the Fund tends to focus its investments in equity securities of large- and mid-capitalization companies, it can also invest in equity securities of companies that represent a broad range of market capitalizations and will not be constrained by capitalization limits. At times, the Fund may thus invest a significant portion of its assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), convertible securities and warrants and rights. The Fund invests in securities denominated in a wide variety of currencies.The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds to manage its cash position, or to gain exposure to the equity markets or a particular sector of the equity markets. These investments may be more liquid than investing directly in individual issuers.The Fund may also hold up to 20% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in non-equity securities of foreign or U.S. issuers.While the Fund generally does not intend to usually hold a significant portion of its assets in derivatives, the Fund may invest in derivatives, consisting of forwards, options, swaps and futures contracts (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market) in order to maintain exposure to the securities and currency markets at times when it is unable to purchase the corresponding securities and currencies directly, or it believes that it is more appropriate to use derivatives to obtain the desired exposure to the underlying assets. Further, the Fund may seek to reduce the Fund's foreign currency exposure associated with its foreign investments by engaging in transactions and derivatives designed to hedge against adverse movements in foreign currencies, including forward foreign currency contracts, spot market transactions, currency futures, and options. At times, the Fund may engage in extensive foreign currency hedging transactions.Security Investors, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), will actively manage the Fund’s portfolio while utilizing quantitative analysis to forecast risk. The Investment Manager’s goal will be to construct a well diversified portfolio comprised of securities that collectively have the ability to provide dividend yields in excess of the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI World Index (Net) (“MSCI Index”) and typically a lower historic volatility. In selecting investments, the Investment Manager will consider the dividend yield potential of each security, the historic volatility of each security, the correlation between securities, trading liquidity and market capitalization, among other factors or security characteristics. The Investment Manager also may consider transaction costs and overall exposures to countries, sectors and stocks. While the portfolio may be comprised of a large portion of securities that are included within the MSCI Index, a broad-based index that captures large- and mid-cap representations across a large number of developed markets countries globally, the Fund will also invest in securities that are not included in the MSCI Index. The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons including the following: (1) better investment opportunities are available; (2) to meet redemption requests; (3) to close-out or unwind derivatives transactions; (4) to realize gains; or (5) if market conditions change.The Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors or industries, including the technology, consumer staples and financial sectors.Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.
Read More

SEQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -35.6% 29.2% 5.15%
1 Yr 8.7% 17.3% 252.4% 55.23%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 69.34%
5 Yr -1.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 76.78%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 84.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -24.3% 957.1% 75.18%
2021 -3.1% -38.3% 47.1% 68.52%
2020 1.3% -54.2% 0.6% 22.75%
2019 4.2% -76.0% 54.1% 84.19%
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% 8.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -35.6% 29.2% 5.26%
1 Yr 8.7% 11.4% 252.4% 72.16%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 79.44%
5 Yr -1.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 83.09%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 87.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -24.3% 957.1% 75.18%
2021 -3.1% -33.1% 47.1% 69.03%
2020 1.3% -44.4% 1.8% 43.61%
2019 4.2% -6.5% 54.1% 93.12%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% 18.50%

NAV & Total Return History

SEQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SEQAX Category Low Category High SEQAX % Rank
Net Assets 51.1 M 199 K 133 B 80.37%
Number of Holdings 163 1 9075 24.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.08 M -18 M 37.6 B 85.90%
Weighting of Top 10 17.26% 9.1% 100.0% 89.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 2.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.96%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.27%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 1.87%
  5. Chevron Corp 1.58%
  6. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.56%
  7. Accenture PLC Class A 1.53%
  8. Johnson & Johnson 1.50%
  9. Mastercard Inc A 1.35%
  10. ASML Holding NV 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SEQAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.27% 61.84% 125.47% 8.59%
Cash 		0.82% -174.70% 23.12% 77.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 45.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 39.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 42.62%
Other 		-0.08% -13.98% 19.14% 99.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEQAX % Rank
Technology 		19.07% 0.00% 49.87% 67.51%
Financial Services 		13.70% 0.00% 38.42% 38.55%
Healthcare 		11.76% 0.00% 35.42% 76.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.98% 0.00% 40.94% 74.78%
Industrials 		8.79% 0.00% 44.06% 60.57%
Communication Services 		7.83% 0.00% 57.66% 82.71%
Utilities 		7.11% 0.00% 29.12% 7.05%
Consumer Defense 		6.37% 0.00% 73.28% 39.87%
Basic Materials 		5.69% 0.00% 38.60% 6.17%
Energy 		5.45% 0.00% 21.15% 33.26%
Real Estate 		3.26% 0.00% 39.48% 4.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEQAX % Rank
US 		65.46% 0.13% 103.82% 15.09%
Non US 		33.81% 0.58% 99.46% 82.05%

SEQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.01% 44.27% 34.44%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.82% 46.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.93%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 79.40%

Sales Fees

SEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 2.50% 5.75% 84.80%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SEQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 191.00% 0.00% 395.00% 99.20%

SEQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SEQAX Category Low Category High SEQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.31% 0.00% 3.26% 38.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SEQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SEQAX Category Low Category High SEQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -4.27% 12.65% 30.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SEQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SEQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Farhan Sharaff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 15, 2013

8.8

8.8%

Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.

Evan Einstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Evan Einstein, Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Einstein joined Guggenheim in 2010 as a valued member of the Global Alpha Equity team. He is responsible for portfolio optimization and development as well as maintaining the systems. He has previously worked for Oppenheimer Institutional’s small-cap value portfolio management desk as well as for State Street Global Advisors global equity trading analytics. Prior to this, Mr. Einstein was CTO and founding partner at Elkweb Information Systems, an internet technology and information firm. He has received his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Babson College.

Douglas Makin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners, has co-managed Series D since July 2020. Mr. Makin joined Guggenheim Partners in 2011 and has over 20 years’ experience in the financial markets across a variety of fields including portfolio management, risk and performance management, product development and trade execution. He currently oversees strategy implementation, working with co-portfolio managers, research analysts and traders to manage day-to-day risk. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he has worked as a Senior Equity Analyst at ABN-AMRO in New York where he covered and published research on global telecom companies. Mr. Makin holds a BA in European History from the University of Colorado.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

