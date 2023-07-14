Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Generally, the Fund intends to invest in higher dividend-yielding equity securities. The Fund is not limited in the percentage of assets it may invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in any one country, region or geographic area and it may invest in a number of countries throughout the world, including emerging markets. While the Fund tends to focus its investments in equity securities of large- and mid-capitalization companies, it can also invest in equity securities of companies that represent a broad range of market capitalizations and will not be constrained by capitalization limits. At times, the Fund may thus invest a significant portion of its assets in small- and mid-capitalization companies. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), convertible securities and warrants and rights. The Fund invests in securities denominated in a wide variety of currencies. The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds to manage its cash position, or to gain exposure to the equity markets or a particular sector of the equity markets. These investments may be more liquid than investing directly in individual issuers. The Fund may also hold up to 20% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in non-equity securities of foreign or U.S. issuers. While the Fund generally does not intend to usually hold a significant portion of its assets in derivatives, the Fund may invest in derivatives, consisting of forwards, options, swaps and futures contracts (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market) in order to maintain exposure to the securities and currency markets at times when it is unable to purchase the corresponding securities and currencies directly, or it believes that it is more appropriate to use derivatives to obtain the desired exposure to the underlying assets. Further, the Fund may seek to reduce the Fund's foreign currency exposure associated with its foreign investments by engaging in transactions and derivatives designed to hedge against adverse movements in foreign currencies, including forward foreign currency contracts, spot market transactions, currency futures, and options. At times, the Fund may engage in extensive foreign currency hedging transactions. Security Investors, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”), will actively manage the Fund’s portfolio while utilizing quantitative analysis to forecast risk. The Investment Manager’s goal will be to construct a well diversified portfolio comprised of securities that collectively have the ability to provide dividend yields in excess of the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI World Index (Net) (“MSCI Index”) and typically a lower historic volatility. In selecting investments, the Investment Manager will consider the dividend yield potential of each security, the historic volatility of each security, the correlation between securities, trading liquidity and market capitalization, among other factors or security characteristics. The Investment Manager also may consider transaction costs and overall exposures to countries, sectors and stocks. While the portfolio may be comprised of a large portion of securities that are included within the MSCI Index, a broad-based index that captures large- and mid-cap representations across a large number of developed markets countries globally, the Fund will also invest in securities that are not included in the MSCI Index. The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons including the following: (1) better investment opportunities are available; (2) to meet redemption requests; (3) to close-out or unwind derivatives transactions; (4) to realize gains; or (5) if market conditions change. The Fund may invest in a limited number of sectors or industries, including the technology, consumer staples and financial sectors. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.