Ms. Garrett serves as a Portfolio Manager for the SEI US Investment Grade fixed income strategies within the Investment Management Unit. Ms. Garrett is responsible for the selection of fund sub-advisers and the allocations among these managers to optimize diversification of style and alpha source within the fixed income funds. In this capacity, Ms. Garrett primarily oversees daily cash flows, portfolio exposures, portfolio risks, and performance attribution. In her preceding role, Ms. Garrett was an Analyst on the Global Fixed Income team responsible for in-depth due diligence on existing and prospective investment managers for SEI's US fixed-income portfolios. Ms. Garrett earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Finance and her M.B.A. with concentrations in Strategic Management and International Business from the Villanova University School of Business, where she graduated magna cum laude. Ms. Garrett is the former President of SEI's Women's Network and currently serves on the SEI Corporate Innovation team.