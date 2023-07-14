Home
SEPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saratoga Energy & Basic Materials Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Saratoga
  • Inception Date
    Jan 07, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephanie Jones

Fund Description

SEPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -7.4% 18.8% 73.64%
1 Yr 17.5% -5.3% 45.3% 33.94%
3 Yr 16.8%* -1.5% 57.2% 46.23%
5 Yr -2.3%* -5.3% 17.1% 96.04%
10 Yr -2.5%* -9.9% 12.5% 92.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 15.5% -32.2% 34.0% 28.04%
2021 11.4% -2.5% 35.5% 55.24%
2020 -7.4% -8.5% 32.1% 96.12%
2019 0.0% -12.4% 8.5% 88.24%
2018 -4.0% -11.7% 24.9% 40.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -23.6% 37.6% 66.36%
1 Yr 17.5% -13.2% 45.1% 25.69%
3 Yr 16.8%* -1.5% 57.2% 55.24%
5 Yr -2.3%* -5.3% 22.1% 97.98%
10 Yr -2.5%* -9.0% 14.2% 94.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 15.5% -32.2% 34.0% 28.04%
2021 11.4% -2.5% 35.5% 55.24%
2020 -7.4% -8.5% 32.1% 96.12%
2019 0.0% -12.4% 8.5% 88.24%
2018 -4.0% -11.7% 24.9% 42.27%

NAV & Total Return History

SEPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SEPCX Category Low Category High SEPCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.05 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 99.10%
Number of Holdings 49 23 422 61.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 770 K 770 K 4.68 B 99.10%
Weighting of Top 10 40.96% 18.0% 74.6% 58.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 8.46%
  2. Chevron Corp 6.82%
  3. BHP Group Ltd ADR 3.90%
  4. PetroChina Co Ltd ADR 3.89%
  5. Linde PLC 3.85%
  6. Linde PLC 3.85%
  7. Linde PLC 3.85%
  8. Linde PLC 3.85%
  9. Linde PLC 3.85%
  10. Linde PLC 3.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SEPCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.28% 78.27% 100.48% 44.14%
Cash 		0.72% -1.77% 21.06% 53.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 44.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 43.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 45.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 46.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEPCX % Rank
Energy 		58.09% 0.00% 89.67% 16.22%
Basic Materials 		36.80% 2.49% 100.00% 52.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.11% 0.00% 43.37% 25.23%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.93% 72.97%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 66.67%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 59.46%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 63.67% 94.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 63.96%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 51.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 42.34%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.96% 72.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEPCX % Rank
US 		57.42% 8.98% 99.93% 62.16%
Non US 		41.86% 0.00% 90.92% 37.84%

SEPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SEPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.06% 0.08% 5.06% 0.90%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.25% 99.10%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% 47.37%

Sales Fees

SEPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 69.23%

Trading Fees

SEPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 50.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SEPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 4.00% 169.00% 74.16%

SEPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SEPCX Category Low Category High SEPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.81% 0.00% 8.26% 16.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SEPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SEPCX Category Low Category High SEPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.41% -35.65% 9.06% 85.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SEPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SEPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephanie Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mrs. Jones joined Smith Group Asset Management in February 2010 and is a member of the portfolio management team.  Prior to joining Smith Group, she was an Equity Analyst for Cimarron Asset Management, LLC from 2006 to 2010.  From 2001 to 2006 she was a Principal for Mercer Human Resource Consulting, subsequent to Mercer’s acquisition of SCA Consulting, where she was a Senior Associate.  From 1997 to 1998 Mrs. Jones interned in the equity research group of Dain Rauscher.  From 1995 to 1997 she was part of the corporate financial reporting group of Halliburton Co., and from 1992 to 1995 she worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse, LLP.  Mrs. Jones graduated with a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University, and earned an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Southern Methodist University.  She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Stephen Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Stephen S. Smith, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and founder of Smith Group. Prior to Smith Group, he held a number of senior investment positions at Bank of America until he departed in 1995 to found Smith Group. Mr. Smith has an engineering degree and an MBA, both from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Ft. Worth.

John Brim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

John D. Brim, CFA, Chief Investment Officer,joined Smith Group in March 1998 and is a member of the investment management team.Prior to joining the firm, he was a manager within the institutional investment consulting group of Deloitte & Touche from 1997 to 1998. From 1990 to 1997, Brim held a variety of positions, including senior client manager with NationsBank Asset Management in Dallas. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

