Under normal market conditions, the Short Duration Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities of domestic entities. The Adviser considers securities to be of investment grade quality if they are rated BBB (or comparable) or higher by a nationally recognized credit rating organization including Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) and Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Fund may hold securities that, after being purchased, are downgraded to non-investment grade and would no longer qualify for initial investment. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of up to three years. The Fund defines duration as effective duration which is the interest rate sensitivity of projected cash flows from Fund securities, adjusted for amortization, prepayments, and expected calls and puts. This means that the price of a debt security with a duration of three years would be expected to decrease by approximately 3% with a 1% increase in interest rates. The Fund believes that effective duration provides the most accurate estimation of the Fund’s interest rate sensitivity.

The Short Duration Fund may invest in asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). MBS refers to a type of fixed income instrument that represents an interest in a pool of mortgages, including residential MBS (“RMBS”), commercial MBS (“CMBS”) and securities issued by government sponsored entities (“agency MBS”). MBS, including CMBS and RMBS, include fixed and variable rate securities with underlying fixed or variable rate mortgage loans and securities issued by private entities (“non-agency MBS”). As part of the Fund’s agency RMBS investments, the Fund may invest in credit risk transfer securities. Credit risk transfer securities are fixed- or floating-rate unsecured general obligations issued from time to time by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or other government sponsored entities.

Debt securities may include all fixed-income securities (both fixed and floating-rate securities), Rule 144A securities, U.S. government securities, municipal securities, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), special purpose entities (such as asset-backed or mortgage-backed security issuers), zero coupon securities, money market securities, repurchase agreements and private asset-backed loan participations. Certain asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities are issued with stated maturities of 15 to 40 years; however, their effective durations are generally under 3 years. U.S. government securities include U.S. Treasury bills, notes and other obligations that are issued by or guaranteed as to interest and principal by the U.S. government or by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. government. The Fund may also invest in high yield instruments that are rated below investment grade ( i.e ., “high yield” or “junk” ratings). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Short Duration Fund may sell securities short with respect to 10% of its net assets. To the extent that the Fund sells securities short it will comply with Rule 18f-4 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and its designation as a limited derivatives user. A short sale is the sale by the Short Duration Fund of a security which it does not own in anticipation of purchasing the same security in the future at a lower price to close the short position. The Adviser will primarily sell securities short for the purposes of managing certain risks (primarily interest rate and/or yield spread risk) associated with its long positions or for capturing differences in value between two securities, and not for the purpose of forecasting the market’s direction. As a result, short sales will primarily be used for hedging purposes, not for speculative purposes. In many instances, the Fund will utilize forward-settling sales of agency RMBS where the underlying pools of mortgage loans are To Be Announced (“TBA”) securities for these short selling activities.

The Adviser will allocate the Short Duration Fund’s assets across different market sectors and different maturities based on its view of the relative value of each sector or maturity. The Short Duration Fund may purchase and sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to adjust the portfolio’s average

maturity, duration, or credit quality or to shift assets into and out of higher yielding or lower yielding securities or different sectors.