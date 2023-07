Main investments . Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging market equities (equities traded mainly in emerging markets or issued by companies that are organized in emerging markets or have more than half of their business there). The fund considers “emerging markets” to include any countries or markets (i) currently classified as low-to-middle income economies by the World Bank; or (ii) currently considered to be developing by the International Finance Corporation or the United Nations or its authorities. The fund considers an issuer to have more than half of its business in emerging markets if at least (i) 50% of the issuer's assets are in an emerging market country, or (ii) 50% of an issuer's revenues or profits are from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in emerging markets. The fund may invest up to 20% of net assets in equities from the US or other developed markets. The fund may also invest up to 20% of net assets in US or emerging market debt securities when portfolio management believes these securities may perform at least as well as equities. The fund invests primarily in common stocks, but may also invest in preferred stocks or convertible securities. Management process. Portfolio management generally uses a four step management process. In the first step, using a macroeconomic outlook, portfolio management assesses the general outlook for emerging market equities. The key drivers of this outlook are growth, valuation, and market sentiment. This process is then applied at individual country and sector levels to determine country and sector weightings. In the second step, portfolio management performs a bottom-up fundamental analysis of the companies in the designated countries and sectors (i.e., an analysis of the salient attributes of the various individual companies), resulting in recommended stocks for the designated countries and sectors and corresponding target prices for those stocks. Salient company attributes that portfolio management may consider include attractiveness of valuation relative to earnings, sustainability of business model, the presence of clearly identifiable catalysts, such as a specific corporate event, and positive share price momentum. In the third step, portfolio management constructs the fund’s portfolio, weighting individual stocks based on management’s assessments and setting individual country and sector market exposure based on management’s outlook. In the fourth and final step, portfolio management actively monitors the fund’s portfolio, including an ongoing assessment of the portfolio’s risks. Portfolio management will typically sell a security if it no longer represents good value relative to fundamentals and/or if it lacks positive catalysts. Portfolio management may consider information about Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues in its fundamental research process and when making investment decisions. Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.