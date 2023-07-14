Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$7.18
$788 M
14.20%
$1.02
0.84%
YTD Return
-3.0%
1 yr return
-12.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$788 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$7.18
$788 M
14.20%
$1.02
0.84%
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), allocating its assets among one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) using different investment strategies designed to produce a total return that exceeds the rate of inflation in the U.S. Assets of the Fund not allocated to Sub-Advisers are managed directly by SIMC.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will pursue its investment goal by selecting investments from a broad range of asset classes, including fixed income and equity securities and commodity linked instruments. The Fund seeks "real return" (i.e., total returns that exceed the rate of inflation over a full market cycle, regardless of market conditions). The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities.
Fixed income securities may include: (i) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities and obligations of U.S. and foreign commercial banks, such as certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers' acceptances and bank notes; (ii) obligations of foreign governments; (iii) Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities; (iv) U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) corporate debt securities, including commercial paper, and fully-collateralized repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements with highly rated counterparties (those rated A or better); and (v) securitized issues such as residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (junk bonds) or, if unrated, of equivalent credit quality, as determined by the Fund's managers. The Fund may invest in securities with a broad range of maturities. The Fund may also enter into reverse repurchase agreements with respect to its investment in TIPS. In an attempt to generate excess returns, when the Fund enters into such a TIPS reverse repurchase agreement it will use the cash received to enter into a short position on U.S. Treasury bonds.
Equity securities may include common or preferred stocks, warrants, rights, depositary receipts, equity-linked securities and other equity interests. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization and may invest in both foreign and domestic equity securities. In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.
A portion of the Fund's assets may also be invested in commodity-linked securities to provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets without investing directly in physical commodities. Commodity-linked securities include notes with interest payments that are tied to an underlying commodity or commodity index, ETFs or other exchange-traded products that are tied to the performance of a commodity or commodity index or other types of investment vehicles or instruments that provide returns that are tied to commodities or commodity indexes. The Fund may also invest in equity and debt securities of issuers in commodity-related industries. The Fund may also seek to gain long and short exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary). The Subsidiary, unlike the Fund, may invest to a significant extent in long and short positions in commodities, commodity contracts, commodity investments and derivative instruments. The Subsidiary may also invest in other instruments in which the Fund is
permitted to invest, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for its derivative positions. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by SIMC.
The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts, options, forward contracts and swaps (including swaptions) for return enhancement or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities or market segments. The Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on U.S. Government securities for return enhancement.
Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's interest rate risk. Swaps on indexes are used to manage the inflation-adjusted return of the Fund. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.
The Sub-Adviser(s) may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Adviser(s) may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) through the use of cash, securities and/or currency-related derivatives, including, without limitation, currency forward contracts, futures contracts, swaps and options. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase their exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another.
The Sub-Adviser(s) may engage in short sales in an attempt to capitalize on equity securities that they believe will underperform the market or their peers. When a Sub-Adviser(s) sells securities short, it may invest the proceeds from the short sales in an attempt to enhance returns. This strategy may effectively result in the Fund having a leveraged investment portfolio, which results in greater potential for loss.
|Period
|SEIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.0%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|99.05%
|1 Yr
|-12.8%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|98.57%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|14.93%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|91.92%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|97.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.0%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|1.93%
|2021
|0.5%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|42.36%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|98.50%
|2019
|1.0%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|79.90%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|95.79%
|Period
|SEIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.0%
|-20.7%
|200.9%
|95.71%
|1 Yr
|-12.8%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|99.05%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|16.92%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-18.3%
|9.7%
|91.79%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|97.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.0%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|1.93%
|2021
|0.5%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|42.36%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|98.50%
|2019
|1.0%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|79.90%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|96.84%
|SEIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|788 M
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|56.87%
|Number of Holdings
|474
|6
|1306
|16.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|462 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|52.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|9.2%
|100.0%
|2.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEIAX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.46%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|57.82%
|Other
|29.91%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|0.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.29%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|8.53%
|Stocks
|0.07%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|21.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|72.51%
|Cash
|-26.74%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|98.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEIAX % Rank
|Government
|72.95%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|81.04%
|Securitized
|12.90%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|11.85%
|Corporate
|11.78%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|14.69%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.07%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|61.61%
|Municipal
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|18.01%
|Derivative
|0.05%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|27.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEIAX % Rank
|US
|89.50%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|82.46%
|Non US
|5.96%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|22.27%
|SEIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|31.73%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|95.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|36.00%
|SEIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SEIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SEIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|246.00%
|46.41%
|SEIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|14.20%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|91.47%
|SEIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SEIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.58%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|78.37%
|SEIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.803
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2011
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Steven Treftz, CFA, joined SIMC in 2012, and is responsible for the oversight, monitoring and manager selection for the Investment Management Unit's Multi Asset and Short Duration strategies. Prior to his employment at SEI, Mr. Treftz was employed by Citi Private Bank where he was responsible for maintaining the firm's research opinions on third party international, global and emerging market equity managers. Prior to his employment at Citi Private Bank Mr. Treftz was employed by Lockwood Advisors, Inc. where he was responsible for the management of one of the firm's mutual fund/ETF wrap portfolio programs. Mr. Treftz earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Risk Management from Temple University. Mr. Treftz is also a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Mr. Shtern, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at QS Investors and has been the head of equity portfolio management implementation at QS since 2010. Mr. Shtern was formerly a portfolio manager for Diversification Based Investing Equity and Tax Managed Equity for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies Group, from 2003 to 2010. Prior to this, he spent three years at Deutsche Bank Securities supporting equity derivatives and global program trading desks. He has a B.B.A. from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jacqueline Hurley, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Portfolio Management Group within QS Investors. Formerly at Deutsche Asset Management from 2008 – 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, she had 4 years of experience as a consultant at Bearing Point and Accenture. Ms. Hurley holds a B.A. in Computer Science from Colgate University and an M.B.A. in inance and Accounting from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Portfolio Manager—Credit Shawn Keegan is a Senior Vice President and a member of the Credit portfolio-management team, focusing on US and global portfolios. He specializes in Responsible Investing and leads the investment team for AB’s Sustainable Global Thematic Credit Strategy. Keegan is a member of both AB’s Environmental, Social and Governance Research and Stewardship Group and the Principles for Responsible Investment’s Advisory Committee on Environmental, Social and Governance in credit-rating committees. He is also a member of AB’s US Multi-Sector and Canada Fixed Income portfolio-management teams, where he focuses on credit security selection. Keegan first joined AB in 1997 as a portfolio assistant. He then spent a year at Aladdin Capital as a trader before rejoining the firm in 2001 as a member of the US Multi-Sector team. Keegan holds a BS in finance from Siena College and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Director—Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Michael Canter is a Senior Vice President and Director of Securitized Assets and US Multi-Sector Fixed Income at AB, heading the portfolio-management teams for these strategies. His focus includes his role as the Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Securitized Assets Fund. Canter’s team is responsible for AB’s investments in agency mortgage-backed securities, credit risk–transfer securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. He has particularly extensive expertise in residential mortgages. In 2009, AB was selected by the US Department of the Treasury to manage one of nine Legacy Securities Public-Private Investment Program funds; Canter was the CIO of that AB-managed fund. In addition, he was called upon to give expert testimony to the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in 2013 and the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance in 2017 on how US housing policy should be structured going forward. Prior to joining AB, Canter was the president of ACE Principal Finance, a division of ACE Limited (now Chubb). There, he managed portfolios of credit default swaps, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations. Canter holds a BA in math and economics from Northwestern University and a PhD in finance from the Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Portfolio Manager and Head—Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research Janaki Rao is a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Research, where he oversees agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) research, including fundamental and relative-value research. He brings decades of experience to AB, with a focus on MBS and US interest-rate strategies. Before joining the firm, Rao spent seven years in the US Interest Rate Strategy Group at Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for covering the agency MBS market, including publishing for the flagship weekly publication, and generating ad hoc reports on breaking news, in-depth analysis of emerging trends and product primers. He also engaged with policymakers on various issues related to housing finance. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Rao ran the advance pricing, debt and derivatives trading desk at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. He holds a BA in economics from Delhi University and an MBA in finance from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...