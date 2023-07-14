Home
Trending ETFs

SEHAX (Mutual Fund)

SEHAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$951 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEHAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust U.S. Equity Factor Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Apr 26, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    76913124
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eugene Barbaneagra

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities, such as structured notes and convertible bonds, of U.S. companies of all capitalization ranges. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and interests in real estate investments trusts (REITs). The Fund's investment portfolio will be diversified and will not be concentrated in any particular industry or sector.

The Fund uses a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment strategy, which typically relies on a model-based approach to make investment decisions. The Fund quantitatively categorizes and selects securities based on certain characteristics (Factors) that are determined by SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), such as volatility, share price performance, earnings, book value, revenues, cash flow or stock price. The Adviser uses its own judgment and model-based systems to assess which Factors to use and to determine what portion of the Fund's assets should be invested in each security identified. Through the Adviser's model-based systems, the Fund generally seeks to select securities so that each Factor contributes proportionately to the Fund's long-term risk-adjusted expected payoff. However, based on perceived market opportunities, the Adviser may reallocate the Fund's assets to tilt in favor of one or more Factors. The Adviser may add, remove or modify certain Factors in its model based on investment research or in response to changes in market conditions.

Read More

SEHAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -14.3% 35.6% 65.71%
1 Yr 3.1% -55.6% 38.6% 86.03%
3 Yr 1.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 76.37%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 50.99%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -64.5% 28.9% 77.54%
2021 3.4% -20.5% 152.6% 83.72%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 54.40%
2019 5.8% -8.3% 8.9% 36.52%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% -20.5% 35.6% 59.35%
1 Yr 3.1% -55.6% 40.3% 77.70%
3 Yr 1.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 76.68%
5 Yr 2.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 61.72%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEHAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -64.5% 28.9% 77.62%
2021 3.4% -20.5% 152.6% 83.80%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 54.32%
2019 5.8% -8.3% 8.9% 37.02%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SEHAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SEHAX Category Low Category High SEHAX % Rank
Net Assets 951 M 177 K 1.21 T 53.89%
Number of Holdings 454 2 4154 22.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 262 M 288 K 270 B 56.41%
Weighting of Top 10 26.44% 1.8% 106.2% 79.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.77%
  2. Apple Inc 4.41%
  3. SEI Government F (SDIT) 4.32%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 2.64%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 2.64%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 2.64%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 2.64%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.46%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.46%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SEHAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.05% 0.00% 130.24% 93.17%
Cash 		4.96% -102.29% 100.00% 5.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 74.34%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 74.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 72.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 72.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEHAX % Rank
Technology 		26.24% 0.00% 48.94% 19.48%
Healthcare 		15.61% 0.00% 60.70% 26.64%
Financial Services 		12.14% 0.00% 55.59% 77.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.20% 0.00% 30.33% 59.21%
Communication Services 		10.07% 0.00% 27.94% 17.96%
Consumer Defense 		8.60% 0.00% 47.71% 20.93%
Industrials 		6.92% 0.00% 29.90% 90.41%
Energy 		3.64% 0.00% 41.64% 62.86%
Real Estate 		3.32% 0.00% 31.91% 28.08%
Utilities 		2.55% 0.00% 20.91% 54.26%
Basic Materials 		0.71% 0.00% 25.70% 92.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEHAX % Rank
US 		93.77% 0.00% 127.77% 69.24%
Non US 		1.28% 0.00% 32.38% 57.39%

SEHAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SEHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.01% 49.27% 83.22%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 2.00% 25.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SEHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SEHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SEHAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 60.90%

SEHAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SEHAX Category Low Category High SEHAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.63% 0.00% 24.20% 23.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SEHAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SEHAX Category Low Category High SEHAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.71% -54.00% 6.06% 2.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SEHAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SEHAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eugene Barbaneagra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2018

4.1

4.1%

Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

