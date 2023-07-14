Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities, such as structured notes and convertible bonds, of U.S. companies of all capitalization ranges. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and interests in real estate investments trusts (REITs). The Fund's investment portfolio will be diversified and will not be concentrated in any particular industry or sector.
The Fund uses a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment strategy, which typically relies on a model-based approach to make investment decisions. The Fund quantitatively categorizes and selects securities based on certain characteristics (Factors) that are determined by SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), such as volatility, share price performance, earnings, book value, revenues, cash flow or stock price. The Adviser uses its own judgment and model-based systems to assess which Factors to use and to determine what portion of the Fund's assets should be invested in each security identified. Through the Adviser's model-based systems, the Fund generally seeks to select securities so that each Factor contributes proportionately to the Fund's long-term risk-adjusted expected payoff. However, based on perceived market opportunities, the Adviser may reallocate the Fund's assets to tilt in favor of one or more Factors. The Adviser may add, remove or modify certain Factors in its model based on investment research or in response to changes in market conditions.
|Period
|SEHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|65.71%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|86.03%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|76.37%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|50.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SEHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|77.54%
|2021
|3.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|83.72%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|54.40%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|36.52%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|SEHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|59.35%
|1 Yr
|3.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|77.70%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|76.68%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|61.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SEHAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|77.62%
|2021
|3.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|83.80%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|54.32%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|37.02%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|SEHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEHAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|951 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|53.89%
|Number of Holdings
|454
|2
|4154
|22.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|262 M
|288 K
|270 B
|56.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.44%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|79.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEHAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.05%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|93.17%
|Cash
|4.96%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|5.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|74.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|74.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|72.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|72.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEHAX % Rank
|Technology
|26.24%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|19.48%
|Healthcare
|15.61%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|26.64%
|Financial Services
|12.14%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|77.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.20%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|59.21%
|Communication Services
|10.07%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|17.96%
|Consumer Defense
|8.60%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|20.93%
|Industrials
|6.92%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|90.41%
|Energy
|3.64%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|62.86%
|Real Estate
|3.32%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|28.08%
|Utilities
|2.55%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|54.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.71%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|92.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEHAX % Rank
|US
|93.77%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|69.24%
|Non US
|1.28%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|57.39%
|SEHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|83.22%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|25.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SEHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SEHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SEHAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|60.90%
|SEHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEHAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|23.79%
|SEHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SEHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEHAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.71%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|2.30%
|SEHAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2018
4.1
4.1%
Eugene Barbaneagra, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Equity Factor Allocation, U.S. Managed Volatility, Global Managed Volatility and World Select Equity Funds. Mr. Barbaneagra serves as a Portfolio Manager within the Investment Management Unit. Mr. Barbaneagra is responsible for the portfolio strategy of US and Global Managed Volatility Funds and a number of core Global Equity funds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
