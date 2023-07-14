Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity and equity-related securities, such as structured notes and convertible bonds, of U.S. companies of all capitalization ranges. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and interests in real estate investments trusts (REITs). The Fund's investment portfolio will be diversified and will not be concentrated in any particular industry or sector.

The Fund uses a quantitative-based, active stock selection investment strategy, which typically relies on a model-based approach to make investment decisions. The Fund quantitatively categorizes and selects securities based on certain characteristics (Factors) that are determined by SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), such as volatility, share price performance, earnings, book value, revenues, cash flow or stock price. The Adviser uses its own judgment and model-based systems to assess which Factors to use and to determine what portion of the Fund's assets should be invested in each security identified. Through the Adviser's model-based systems, the Fund generally seeks to select securities so that each Factor contributes proportionately to the Fund's long-term risk-adjusted expected payoff. However, based on perceived market opportunities, the Adviser may reallocate the Fund's assets to tilt in favor of one or more Factors. The Adviser may add, remove or modify certain Factors in its model based on investment research or in response to changes in market conditions.