SEEHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Crossmark Steward Values-Focused Large Cap Enhanced Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Crossmark Steward Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Lium

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the securities of large‑cap companies included in the Fund’s benchmark index that pass the Fund’s values-based screens.* Large‑cap companies are defined by the market capitalization range of the Fund’s benchmark index from time to time. This market capitalization range, as of June 30, 2022, is $3.1 billion to $2.212 trillion. 
The Fund’s benchmark index is a widely recognized broad-based large‑cap index and is the same index identified in the Average Annual Total Returns table below. The companies included in the benchmark index represent a broad spectrum of the U.S. economy and are generally U.S. issuers. Fund investments may also include other investment companies and real estate investment trusts. 
The Fund is an actively managed fund. The Fund’s investments are allocated in an attempt to match the weightings of the benchmark index, subject to the limitations of the Fund’s values-based screening policies (see “Values-based Screens” below) and the reallocation of a portion of each screened security’s weighting in the benchmark index among certain remaining securities of companies that portfolio management believes exhibit positive values-based characteristics, e.g., companies that through their activities, both externally and internally, support widely-held traditional values consistent with the values expressed in the values-based screens described below. Such values-based characteristics include, but are not limited to, companies that support respect for life, traditional family values, fair treatment of employees, respect for the environment, positive engagement with the communities in which they operate and the promotion of justice. Portfolio management starts with a portfolio of securities that matches the weightings of the benchmark index and then applies the values-based screens described below to avoid investments in a list of prohibited companies. Portfolio management then takes the aggregate weighting of the screened securities and adds an extra 0.10% to the weightings of the securities of the remaining portfolio companies that have the highest values-based scores as determined by portfolio management until the entire weighting of the screened securities has been reallocated. For example, if the aggregate weighting of the screened securities is 8% of the portfolio, then the 80 remaining portfolio companies with the highest values-based scores would each have their weighting in the portfolio increased by 0.10%. Portfolio management develops its values-based scores primarily based on data and rankings generated by third-party providers and supplemented with Crossmark’s own internal research on the values-based characteristics of certain companies. In the event of changes to the companies included in the benchmark index, changes in the weightings of the companies included in the benchmark index, changes to the list of prohibited companies pursuant to the values-based screens or changes in the values-based scores of the portfolio companies, portfolio management will rebalance the portfolio in an attempt to match the weightings of the benchmark index, subject to the limitations of the Fund’s values-based screening policies and the 
*
The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy. 
reallocation of a portion of each screened security’s weighting as described above. Because of the values-based screens and the reallocation of a portion of each screened security’s weighting, the Fund’s portfolio will differ from the benchmark index and the Fund will perform differently than the benchmark index. 
Values-based Screens. As noted above, in implementing its investment strategies, the Fund applies a set of values-based screens to use its best efforts to avoid investing in companies that are determined by Crossmark, pursuant to screening guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, to be: (1) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of alcohol or related products; (2) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of tobacco or related products (to include vaping and other alternative smoking products); (3) materially involved in gambling (to include the manufacture, distribution and operation of facilities and equipment whose intended use is gambling); (4) directly participating in providing abortions and/or the production of drugs that are used to terminate pregnancy; (5) leasing real estate to facilities providing abortions; (6) directly engaged in scientific research using stem cells derived from human embryos, fetal tissue or human embryo cloning techniques; (7) directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment; or (8) directly involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of psychoactive recreational cannabis or derivative products. Because the Fund uses its best efforts to avoid investments in companies that do not pass the values-based screening criteria, it will divest itself, in a timely manner, of securities of companies that are subsequently added to the list of prohibited companies, although the sale may be delayed if such securities are illiquid or if Crossmark determines that an immediate sale would have a negative tax or other effect on the Fund. However, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in certain collective investment vehicles or derivatives that may hold or derive value from securities issued by otherwise excluded companies. 
For purposes of the alcohol, tobacco and gambling screens, material involvement means that a company derives 10% or more of its revenues from the screened activities. For purposes of the adult entertainment screen, companies directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment (defined as media and materials intended to appeal exclusively to the prurient interest) and companies that derive 2% or more of their revenues from the screened activities are screened. For purposes of the abortion, abortion facilities, stem cell research and cannabis screens, there is no revenue threshold; any direct involvement in the screened activities will cause a company to be screened out of the investment universe. For purposes of the abortion and abortion facilities screens, a company that is not itself directly involved in the screened activities will be screened out of the investment universe if (a) it owns 20% or more of another company that is directly participating in the screened activities, or (b) it is 50% or more owned by another company that is directly participating in the screened activities. 
Read More

SEEHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -14.3% 35.6% 28.03%
1 Yr -27.6% -55.6% 38.6% 99.70%
3 Yr -15.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 99.61%
5 Yr 18.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 0.83%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 59.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.3% -64.5% 28.9% 99.77%
2021 -2.8% -20.5% 152.6% 96.51%
2020 71.9% -13.9% 183.6% 0.73%
2019 3.5% -8.3% 8.9% 89.10%
2018 -6.0% -13.5% 12.6% 93.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -20.5% 35.6% 24.36%
1 Yr -27.6% -55.6% 40.3% 99.70%
3 Yr -15.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 99.60%
5 Yr 18.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 0.87%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 56.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEEHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -50.3% -64.5% 28.9% 99.77%
2021 -2.8% -20.5% 152.6% 96.51%
2020 71.9% -13.9% 183.6% 0.73%
2019 3.5% -8.3% 8.9% 89.10%
2018 -6.0% -10.9% 12.6% 97.79%

NAV & Total Return History

SEEHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SEEHX Category Low Category High SEEHX % Rank
Net Assets 224 M 177 K 1.21 T 74.55%
Number of Holdings 475 2 4154 22.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.2 M 288 K 270 B 80.57%
Weighting of Top 10 25.09% 1.8% 106.2% 82.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.04%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.46%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.76%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.78%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.69%
  6. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 1.66%
  7. Tesla Inc 1.66%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.57%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.31%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SEEHX % Rank
Stocks 		98.28% 0.00% 130.24% 67.14%
Cash 		1.73% -102.29% 100.00% 31.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 83.80%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 83.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 81.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 81.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEEHX % Rank
Technology 		25.57% 0.00% 48.94% 30.21%
Financial Services 		13.30% 0.00% 55.59% 56.62%
Healthcare 		11.49% 0.00% 60.70% 89.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.97% 0.00% 30.33% 41.25%
Industrials 		8.71% 0.00% 29.90% 55.78%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 48.02%
Consumer Defense 		7.32% 0.00% 47.71% 36.76%
Energy 		4.57% 0.00% 41.64% 38.20%
Utilities 		3.56% 0.00% 20.91% 18.04%
Real Estate 		3.40% 0.00% 31.91% 25.95%
Basic Materials 		2.46% 0.00% 25.70% 56.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEEHX % Rank
US 		97.02% 0.00% 127.77% 44.94%
Non US 		1.26% 0.00% 32.38% 57.76%

SEEHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SEEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 49.27% 77.16%
Management Fee 0.22% 0.00% 2.00% 19.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.85% 50.77%

Sales Fees

SEEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SEEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SEEHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 54.30%

SEEHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SEEHX Category Low Category High SEEHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 24.20% 92.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SEEHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SEEHX Category Low Category High SEEHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.23% -54.00% 6.06% 18.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SEEHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SEEHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Lium

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2019

2.45

2.5%

Brent Lium joined Crossmark in November of 2019 as Managing Director with over 24 years of industry experience. His primary role is co-managing the Steward Enhanced Index Funds and the Large Cap Core Growth product. Brent started his investment career in 1995 with Dean Witter in Dallas. Following business school in 2001, he joined Invesco Ltd as an equity analyst on a growth mutual fund team. There he developed his extensive bottoms-up fundamental equity research abilities. He rounded out his top down strategy skills after being promoted to portfolio manager a few years later. Brent earned a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas - Austin. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He lives in West University Place, TX with his wife Carrie and three children. When he is not at one of his kid’s sporting events or activities, he loves to travel and do any outdoor activity.

Ryan Caylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2020

2.19

2.2%

Ryan joined Crossmark in June of 2016 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager & Head of Research. He is responsible for generating independent and differentiated fundamental research on markets, sectors, and individual companies in support of Crossmark's Portfolio Managers and Investment Teams. Prior to joining Capstone, Ryan was a sell-side Equity Research Associate at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) covering competitive power and electric utility stocks. Prior to TPH, Ryan was an Associate in the Energy Valuation Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ryan graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with an undergraduate degree in Finance, as well as Masters degrees in Accounting and Finance. He currently holds his Series 7, 63, 86, and 87 securities licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

×