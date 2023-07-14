Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Saturna Sustainable Equity Fund

SEEFX | Fund

$16.78

$20.6 M

0.83%

$0.14

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

Net Assets

$20.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SEEFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Saturna Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Saturna Sustainable Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jane Carten

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equities of issuers located throughout the world that the Fund's adviser believes demonstrate sustainable characteristics. For purposes of this investment policy, the Fund's adviser considers issuers with sustainable characteristics to be those issuers that are generally larger, more established, consistently profitable, financially strong, and with robust policies in the areas of the environment, social responsibility, and corporate governance ("ESG").
The Fund's adviser employs a sustainable rating system based on its own, as well as third-party, data to identify issuers believed to present low risks in ESG. The Fund's adviser also uses negative screening to exclude security issuers primarily engaged in higher ESG risk businesses such as alcohol, tobacco, pornography, weapons, gambling, and fossil fuel extraction.
The Fund diversifies its investments across industries, companies, and countries, and generally follows a large and mid-cap value investment style. The Fund prefers seasoned companies that are expected to grow revenue and earnings, favoring equities of companies trading for less than the adviser's assessment of their intrinsic value, which typically means companies with low price/earnings multiples, strong balance sheets, and higher dividend yields. The Fund principally invests in securities of companies with market capitalizations of greater than $5 billion. The Fund may invest up to 30% of net assets in companies with headquarters in countries with developing economies and/or markets.
Read More

SEEFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -35.6% 29.2% 89.93%
1 Yr 12.3% 17.3% 252.4% 73.98%
3 Yr 3.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 23.36%
5 Yr 6.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 36.24%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -24.3% 957.1% 21.51%
2021 5.2% -38.3% 47.1% 8.72%
2020 7.4% -54.2% 0.6% 5.11%
2019 6.8% -76.0% 54.1% 25.04%
2018 -1.4% -26.1% 47.8% 84.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -35.6% 29.2% 90.04%
1 Yr 12.3% 11.4% 252.4% 69.77%
3 Yr 3.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 21.78%
5 Yr 6.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 35.03%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEEFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -24.3% 957.1% 21.51%
2021 5.2% -33.1% 47.1% 8.72%
2020 7.4% -44.4% 1.8% 14.67%
2019 6.8% -6.5% 54.1% 46.12%
2018 -1.4% -14.4% 47.8% 93.78%

NAV & Total Return History

SEEFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SEEFX Category Low Category High SEEFX % Rank
Net Assets 20.6 M 199 K 133 B 90.24%
Number of Holdings 48 1 9075 58.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.62 M -18 M 37.6 B 92.73%
Weighting of Top 10 27.35% 9.1% 100.0% 77.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aviva PLC ADR 3.17%
  2. Nintendo Co Ltd ADR 3.06%
  3. Hartalega Holdings Bhd 3.02%
  4. Hartalega Holdings Bhd 3.02%
  5. Hartalega Holdings Bhd 3.02%
  6. Hartalega Holdings Bhd 3.02%
  7. Hartalega Holdings Bhd 3.02%
  8. Hartalega Holdings Bhd 3.02%
  9. Hartalega Holdings Bhd 3.02%
  10. Hartalega Holdings Bhd 3.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SEEFX % Rank
Stocks 		92.07% 61.84% 125.47% 91.41%
Cash 		7.93% -174.70% 23.12% 7.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 46.92%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 53.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 40.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 43.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEEFX % Rank
Technology 		25.42% 0.00% 49.87% 12.11%
Healthcare 		16.26% 0.00% 35.42% 55.18%
Industrials 		14.17% 0.00% 44.06% 19.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.67% 0.00% 40.94% 37.44%
Consumer Defense 		9.86% 0.00% 73.28% 21.70%
Financial Services 		8.60% 0.00% 38.42% 86.34%
Basic Materials 		8.17% 0.00% 38.60% 10.90%
Communication Services 		4.85% 0.00% 57.66% 84.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 45.81%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 83.70%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 79.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEEFX % Rank
Non US 		61.99% 0.58% 99.46% 5.84%
US 		30.08% 0.13% 103.82% 96.15%

SEEFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SEEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 44.27% 81.30%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 39.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 31.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

SEEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SEEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SEEFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 395.00% 10.55%

SEEFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SEEFX Category Low Category High SEEFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 3.26% 40.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SEEFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SEEFX Category Low Category High SEEFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -4.27% 12.65% 54.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SEEFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SEEFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jane Carten

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2017

5.18

5.2%

Mrs. Jane Carten MBA, is president and director of Saturna Capital Corporation. Mrs. Carten joined Saturna Capital in 1997, and previously held positions in operations, information technology, and marketing.

Scott Klimo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Klimo is vice president and chief investment officer of Saturna Capital and a deputy portfolio manager of Amana Income and Amana Developing World Funds. He joined Saturna Capital in 2012 as director of research. He received his BA in Asian Studies from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and also attended the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan. Scott has more than 20 years experience in the financial industry with the first several years of his career spent living and working in a variety of Asian countries and the past 10 years working as a senior analyst, research director and portfolio manager covering global equities. He is a supporter of various environmental organizations and served for several years on the Board of Directors of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition. Outside of work, Mr. Klimo is an avid cyclist, private pilot, and scuba diver.From 2001 to 2011, he served as a senior investment analyst, research director, and portfolio manager at Avera Global Partners/Security Global Investors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

