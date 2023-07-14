Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equities of issuers located throughout the world that the Fund's adviser believes demonstrate sustainable characteristics. For purposes of this investment policy, the Fund's adviser considers issuers with sustainable characteristics to be those issuers that are generally larger, more established, consistently profitable, financially strong, and with robust policies in the areas of the environment, social responsibility, and corporate governance ("ESG").

The Fund's adviser employs a sustainable rating system based on its own, as well as third-party, data to identify issuers believed to present low risks in ESG. The Fund's adviser also uses negative screening to exclude security issuers primarily engaged in higher ESG risk businesses such as alcohol, tobacco, pornography, weapons, gambling, and fossil fuel extraction.

The Fund diversifies its investments across industries, companies, and countries, and generally follows a large and mid-cap value investment style. The Fund prefers seasoned companies that are expected to grow revenue and earnings, favoring equities of companies trading for less than the adviser's assessment of their intrinsic value, which typically means companies with low price/earnings multiples, strong balance sheets, and higher dividend yields. The Fund principally invests in securities of companies with market capitalizations of greater than $5 billion. The Fund may invest up to 30% of net assets in companies with headquarters in countries with developing economies and/or markets.