Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$29.33
$224 M
0.18%
$0.05
0.55%
YTD Return
17.7%
1 yr return
-22.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
Net Assets
$224 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.1%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|*
|
The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy.
|Period
|SEECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|28.41%
|1 Yr
|-22.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|99.32%
|3 Yr
|-12.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|98.67%
|5 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|95.54%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|89.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-46.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|99.39%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|94.96%
|2020
|0.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.99%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|31.11%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|41.78%
|Period
|SEECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|24.74%
|1 Yr
|-22.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|99.32%
|3 Yr
|-12.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|98.64%
|5 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|97.14%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|95.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-46.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|99.39%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|94.96%
|2020
|0.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.91%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|31.61%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|65.99%
|SEECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|224 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|74.48%
|Number of Holdings
|475
|2
|4154
|21.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|56.2 M
|288 K
|270 B
|80.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.09%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|82.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEECX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.28%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|67.07%
|Cash
|1.73%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|31.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|83.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|83.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|81.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|81.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEECX % Rank
|Technology
|25.57%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|30.14%
|Financial Services
|13.30%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|56.54%
|Healthcare
|11.49%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|89.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.97%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|41.17%
|Industrials
|8.71%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|55.71%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|47.95%
|Consumer Defense
|7.32%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|36.68%
|Energy
|4.57%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|38.13%
|Utilities
|3.56%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|17.96%
|Real Estate
|3.40%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|25.88%
|Basic Materials
|2.46%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|56.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEECX % Rank
|US
|97.02%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|44.86%
|Non US
|1.26%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|57.69%
|SEECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|71.88%
|Management Fee
|0.22%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|18.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|50.52%
|SEECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SEECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SEECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|54.23%
|SEECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.18%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|92.02%
|SEECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SEECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|33.64%
|SEECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.672
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2017
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2017
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2013
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2013
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2012
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2011
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2011
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2011
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2009
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2009
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2008
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2008
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2008
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2007
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2007
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2007
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2006
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2006
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2006
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2005
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2005
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2005
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Brent Lium joined Crossmark in November of 2019 as Managing Director with over 24 years of industry experience. His primary role is co-managing the Steward Enhanced Index Funds and the Large Cap Core Growth product. Brent started his investment career in 1995 with Dean Witter in Dallas. Following business school in 2001, he joined Invesco Ltd as an equity analyst on a growth mutual fund team. There he developed his extensive bottoms-up fundamental equity research abilities. He rounded out his top down strategy skills after being promoted to portfolio manager a few years later. Brent earned a BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas - Austin. He is also a CFA Charterholder. He lives in West University Place, TX with his wife Carrie and three children. When he is not at one of his kid’s sporting events or activities, he loves to travel and do any outdoor activity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2020
2.19
2.2%
Ryan joined Crossmark in June of 2016 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager & Head of Research. He is responsible for generating independent and differentiated fundamental research on markets, sectors, and individual companies in support of Crossmark's Portfolio Managers and Investment Teams. Prior to joining Capstone, Ryan was a sell-side Equity Research Associate at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) covering competitive power and electric utility stocks. Prior to TPH, Ryan was an Associate in the Energy Valuation Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Ryan graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with an undergraduate degree in Finance, as well as Masters degrees in Accounting and Finance. He currently holds his Series 7, 63, 86, and 87 securities licenses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
