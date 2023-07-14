Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the securities of large‑cap companies included in the Fund’s benchmark index that pass the Fund’s values-based screens.* Large‑cap companies are defined by the market capitalization range of the Fund’s benchmark index from time to time. This market capitalization range, as of June 30, 2022, is $3.1 billion to $2.212 trillion.

The Fund’s benchmark index is a widely recognized broad-based large‑cap index and is the same index identified in the Average Annual Total Returns table below. The companies included in the benchmark index represent a broad spectrum of the U.S. economy and are generally U.S. issuers. Fund investments may also include other investment companies and real estate investment trusts.

The Fund is an actively managed fund. The Fund’s investments are allocated in an attempt to match the weightings of the benchmark index, subject to the limitations of the Fund’s values-based screening policies (see “Values-based Screens” below) and the reallocation of a portion of each screened security’s weighting in the benchmark index among certain remaining securities of companies that portfolio management believes exhibit positive values-based characteristics, e.g., companies that through their activities, both externally and internally, support widely-held traditional values consistent with the values expressed in the values-based screens described below. Such values-based characteristics include, but are not limited to, companies that support respect for life, traditional family values, fair treatment of employees, respect for the environment, positive engagement with the communities in which they operate and the promotion of justice. Portfolio management starts with a portfolio of securities that matches the weightings of the benchmark index and then applies the values-based screens described below to avoid investments in a list of prohibited companies. Portfolio management then takes the aggregate weighting of the screened securities and adds an extra 0.10% to the weightings of the securities of the remaining portfolio companies that have the highest values-based scores as determined by portfolio management until the entire weighting of the screened securities has been reallocated. For example, if the aggregate weighting of the screened securities is 8% of the portfolio, then the 80 remaining portfolio companies with the highest values-based scores would each have their weighting in the portfolio increased by 0.10%. Portfolio management develops its values-based scores primarily based on data and rankings generated by third-party providers and supplemented with Crossmark’s own internal research on the values-based characteristics of certain companies. In the event of changes to the companies included in the benchmark index, changes in the weightings of the companies included in the benchmark index, changes to the list of prohibited companies pursuant to the values-based screens or changes in the values-based scores of the portfolio companies, portfolio management will rebalance the portfolio in an attempt to match the weightings of the benchmark index, subject to the limitations of the Fund’s values-based screening policies and the

* The 80% is measured as of the time of investment and is applied to the value of the Fund’s net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. For purposes of this limit, investments include those made directly or through other investment companies that have substantially similar 80% policies. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days’ prior notice of any change in this policy.

reallocation of a portion of each screened security’s weighting as described above. Because of the values-based screens and the reallocation of a portion of each screened security’s weighting, the Fund’s portfolio will differ from the benchmark index and the Fund will perform differently than the benchmark index.

Values-based Screens. As noted above, in implementing its investment strategies, the Fund applies a set of values-based screens to use its best efforts to avoid investing in companies that are determined by Crossmark, pursuant to screening guidelines approved by the Fund’s Board of Directors, to be: (1) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of alcohol or related products; (2) materially involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of tobacco or related products (to include vaping and other alternative smoking products); (3) materially involved in gambling (to include the manufacture, distribution and operation of facilities and equipment whose intended use is gambling); (4) directly participating in providing abortions and/or the production of drugs that are used to terminate pregnancy; (5) leasing real estate to facilities providing abortions; (6) directly engaged in scientific research using stem cells derived from human embryos, fetal tissue or human embryo cloning techniques; (7) directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment; or (8) directly involved in the production, distribution, retail, supply or licensing of psychoactive recreational cannabis or derivative products. Because the Fund uses its best efforts to avoid investments in companies that do not pass the values-based screening criteria, it will divest itself, in a timely manner, of securities of companies that are subsequently added to the list of prohibited companies, although the sale may be delayed if such securities are illiquid or if Crossmark determines that an immediate sale would have a negative tax or other effect on the Fund. However, the Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in certain collective investment vehicles or derivatives that may hold or derive value from securities issued by otherwise excluded companies.

For purposes of the alcohol, tobacco and gambling screens, material involvement means that a company derives 10% or more of its revenues from the screened activities. For purposes of the adult entertainment screen, companies directly involved in the production, distribution or retail of adult entertainment (defined as media and materials intended to appeal exclusively to the prurient interest) and companies that derive 2% or more of their revenues from the screened activities are screened. For purposes of the abortion, abortion facilities, stem cell research and cannabis screens, there is no revenue threshold; any direct involvement in the screened activities will cause a company to be screened out of the investment universe. For purposes of the abortion and abortion facilities screens, a company that is not itself directly involved in the screened activities will be screened out of the investment universe if (a) it owns 20% or more of another company that is directly participating in the screened activities, or (b) it is 50% or more owned by another company that is directly participating in the screened activities.