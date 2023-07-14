The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the Russell Midcap ® Growth Index (the “Index”). The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets (net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in: (i) equity securities issued by companies that have market capitalizations within the range of companies in the Index; (ii) investment vehicles that provide exposure to companies that have market capitalizations within the range of companies in the Index; and (iii) equity derivatives that, when purchased, provide exposure to (i.e., economic characteristics similar to) equity securities of companies with market capitalizations usually within the range of companies in the Index and equity derivatives based on mid-capitalization indices, including mid-capitalization growth indices deemed appropriate by Security Investors, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”). The Fund will usually also invest in fixed-income instruments and cash investments to collateralize derivatives positions and to increase investment return. As of December 31, 2021, the Index consisted of securities of companies with market capitalizations that ranged from $434.76 million to $65.0 billion. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, rights and warrants, and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Derivatives in which the Fund may invest include options, futures contracts, swap agreements (including but not limited to total return swap agreements), and forward contracts (some of these instruments may be traded in the over-the-counter market). Fixed-income securities and other securities in which the Fund may invest include debt securities selected from a variety of sectors and credit qualities (principally, investment grade), principally, corporate bonds, participations in and assignments of syndicated bank loans, asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and other structured finance investments), U.S. government and agency securities (including those not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government), mezzanine and preferred securities, commercial paper, zero-coupon bonds, non-registered or restricted securities (consisting of securities originally issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S), step-up securities (such as step-up bonds) and convertible securities that the Investment Manager believes offer attractive yield and/or capital appreciation potential. The Fund may invest in securities listed, traded or dealt in other countries. The Fund may hold securities of any duration or maturity. Fixed-income securities in which the Fund may invest may pay fixed or variable rates of interest. The Fund may invest in a variety of investment vehicles, principally closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other mutual funds. Allocation decisions within the actively managed equity, passive equity and actively managed fixed-income sleeves are at the discretion of the Investment Manager and are based on the Investment Manager’s judgment of the current investment environment (including market volatility), the attractiveness of each asset category, the correlations among Index components, individual positions or each asset category, and expected returns. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Investment Manager uses quantitative analysis, credit research and due diligence on issuers, regions and sectors to select the Fund’s investments and other proprietary strategies to identify securities and other assets that, in combination, are expected to contribute to exceeding the total return of the Index. Derivative instruments may be used extensively by the Investment Manager to maintain exposure to the equity and fixed-income markets, to hedge the Fund’s portfolio, or to increase returns. The Investment Manager may determine to sell a security for several reasons including the following: (1) to meet redemption requests; (2) to close-out or unwind derivatives transactions; (3) to realize gains; or (4) if market conditions change. The Fund invests a substantial portion of its assets in investment companies advised by the Investment Manager, or an affiliate of the Investment Manager, that invest in short-term fixed-income or floating rate securities. These funds are designed primarily to provide an alternative to investing directly and separately in various short-term fixed-income or floating rate securities. The Fund invests in these investment companies for various portfolio management purposes, including for cash management and liquidity management purposes and to seek to obtain exposure with a higher level of return on investments used to collateralize derivatives positions and achieve greater diversification and trading efficiency than would usually be experienced by investing directly and separately in fixed-income or floating rate securities. Investments by the Fund in these investment companies significantly increase the Fund’s exposure to the following asset categories: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (also known as “junk bonds”) or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager, to be of comparable quality; (ii) CLOs, other asset-backed securities and similarly structured debt investments; and (iii) other short-term fixed or floating rate debt securities. Such investments expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories and decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate from its investment objective. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances, the Fund could invest some or all of its assets in cash, derivatives, fixed-income instruments, government bonds, money market instruments, repurchase agreements or securities of other investment companies. The Fund may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective during that time and temporary investments could reduce the benefit from any upswing in the market.