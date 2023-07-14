Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$41.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SECIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|39.95%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|66.28%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|39.44%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|51.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|39.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|SECIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|33.14%
|2021
|8.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|39.60%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|81.77%
|2019
|3.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|86.70%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|46.65%
|SECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41.5 M
|1 M
|151 B
|91.02%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|2
|1727
|30.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.92 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|94.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.46%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|80.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.44%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|66.26%
|Cash
|1.63%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|48.60%
|Other
|0.93%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|1.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|73.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|71.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|71.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|15.31%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|71.12%
|Financial Services
|13.44%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|90.18%
|Technology
|10.95%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|47.19%
|Energy
|10.94%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|16.91%
|Utilities
|10.30%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|5.03%
|Industrials
|9.52%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|72.28%
|Consumer Defense
|8.46%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|50.74%
|Communication Services
|7.26%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|26.90%
|Basic Materials
|5.82%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|12.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.59%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|75.25%
|Real Estate
|3.41%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|40.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECIX % Rank
|US
|97.43%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|24.47%
|Non US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|89.82%
|SECIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|19.48%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.08%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|31.91%
|SECIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|84.09%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SECIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SECIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|19.26%
|SECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.10%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|88.95%
|SECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|75.25%
|SECIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.513
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.582
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2015
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2014
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Farhan Sharaff has served as a Portfolio Manager for each Fund since 2017. He is Assistant Chief Investment Officer, Equities, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Sharaff joined Guggenheim Partners in May 2009. Mr. Sharaff has more than 30 years of experience in investment research and investment management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, he was a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MJX Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm focused on providing advice and investment management for its clients, especially in the traditional and alternative asset classes and Guggenheim Investments plc. Prior to that, Mr. Sharaff served as the global Chief Investment Officer at CIGNA Corporation, Zurich Scudder Investments and Citigroup. In all of the above engagements, Mr. Sharaff was responsible for research, investment management, product development and investment risk management. He was also a member of the business management teams at Citigroup and Zurich Scudder. Mr. Sharaff has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Aston (U.K.) and an MBA in Finance from the Manchester Business School (U.K.). In addition, Mr. Sharaff sits on boards of CITIC Capital Asset Management, Clarfeld Financial Advisors, and Guggenheim Global Investment plc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Gregg Strohkorb, CFA, Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors, has managed Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund, Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund and Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since August 2015. Mr. Strohkorb joined the Investment Manager in 2006 and also serves as a senior quantitative research analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Strohkorb was a Quantitative Equity Analyst for Denver Investment Advisors and a small hedge fund. In addition, Mr. Strohkorb has extensive experience in software development, systems management and database management. This includes experience with Morgan Stanley in international equity trading, settlement, corporate actions and securities lending systems. He earned a B.S. in Biological Sciences and an M.S. in Applied Science from The College of William and Mary and an MBA in International Business from the American Graduate School of International Management. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2015
6.75
6.8%
James P. Schier, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors, has been the manager of Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund since its inception (May 1997), Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since its inception (July 2008), and Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund since August 2015. While employed by the Investment Manager, he also served as a research analyst. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 1995, he was a portfolio manager for Mitchell Capital Management from 1993 to 1995. From 1988 to 1993, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Fourth Financial. Prior to 1988, Mr. Schier served in various positions in the investment field for Stifel Financial, Josepthal & Company and Mercantile Trust Company. Mr. Schier earned a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Washington University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2017
5.33
5.3%
David G. Toussaint, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. He has co-managed Guggenheim Large Cap Value Fund, Guggenheim SMid Cap Value Fund and Guggenheim Small Cap Value Fund since January 2017. Mr. Toussaint has more than 25 years of investment industry experience. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Toussaint was a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the energy, utilities, and healthcare sectors for the value equity funds. From 2000 to 2012, he served as the portfolio manager for the firm’s high yield mutual fund strategy. Prior to joining the Investment Manager in 2000, Mr. Toussaint was a fixed-income credit research analyst and an investment accounting manager for Allstate Insurance. Mr. Toussaint earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Illinois, a M.S. in Accounting from DePaul University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2018
3.58
3.6%
Burak Hurmeydan, Ph.D., is a Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Dr. Hurmeydan joined Guggenheim in 2011 as an Analyst of Quantitative Strategies. Before joining Guggenheim, he was a Quantitative Risk/Research Analyst with Citadel Asset Management from 2008 to 2009. He earned his B.S. in Economics from Eastern Mediterranean University and an M.S. degree in Economics from Louisiana State University. Dr. Hurmeydan earned a Ph.D. in Economics with a specialization in Financial Econometrics from Louisiana State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
