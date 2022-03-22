Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$105 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.0%
Expense Ratio 2.53%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 75.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SECGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|95.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|SECGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|SECGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|105 M
|189 K
|222 B
|85.38%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|3509
|58.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|90.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.99%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|98.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.48%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|68.20%
|Cash
|2.52%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|28.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|62.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|65.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|61.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|60.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECGX % Rank
|Technology
|31.29%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|67.38%
|Healthcare
|15.36%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|25.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.26%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|65.57%
|Industrials
|10.90%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|10.41%
|Financial Services
|9.23%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|49.10%
|Consumer Defense
|5.08%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|29.10%
|Energy
|4.86%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|8.36%
|Communication Services
|4.31%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|92.21%
|Basic Materials
|3.19%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|14.75%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|73.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|87.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SECGX % Rank
|US
|83.39%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|92.21%
|Non US
|14.09%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|5.57%
|SECGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.53%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|2.34%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|91.90%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|15.21%
|SECGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|62.50%
|SECGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SECGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|75.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|82.39%
|SECGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|66.39%
|SECGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SECGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SECGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.95%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|86.01%
|SECGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Wulff, has been employed by Sentinel Asset Management, Inc. (â€œSentinelâ€) since 2007 as an equity analyst. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
