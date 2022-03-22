Home
SECGX (Mutual Fund)

SECGX (Mutual Fund)

SECGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sentinel Capital Growth

SECGX | Fund

$9.69

$105 M

0.00%

2.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SECGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sentinel Capital Growth
  • Fund Family Name
    Sentinel
  • Inception Date
    Mar 17, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Wulff

Fund Description

SECGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SECGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.7% 64.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -46.2% 77.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr -5.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 95.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SECGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SECGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -41.7% 64.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -46.2% 77.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr -5.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 97.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SECGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SECGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SECGX Category Low Category High SECGX % Rank
Net Assets 105 M 189 K 222 B 85.38%
Number of Holdings 56 2 3509 58.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 90.33%
Weighting of Top 10 25.99% 11.4% 116.5% 98.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 2.99%
  2. Schlumberger NV 2.91%
  3. Apple Inc 2.83%
  4. Zoetis Inc 2.72%
  5. Tyco International Ltd 2.67%
  6. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 2.43%
  7. Riverbed Technology Inc 2.39%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 2.37%
  9. McDonald's Corp 2.36%
  10. America Movil SAB de CV ADR 2.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SECGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.48% 50.26% 104.50% 68.20%
Cash 		2.52% -10.83% 49.73% 28.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 62.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 65.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 61.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 60.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SECGX % Rank
Technology 		31.29% 0.00% 65.70% 67.38%
Healthcare 		15.36% 0.00% 39.76% 25.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.26% 0.00% 62.57% 65.57%
Industrials 		10.90% 0.00% 30.65% 10.41%
Financial Services 		9.23% 0.00% 43.06% 49.10%
Consumer Defense 		5.08% 0.00% 25.50% 29.10%
Energy 		4.86% 0.00% 41.09% 8.36%
Communication Services 		4.31% 0.00% 66.40% 92.21%
Basic Materials 		3.19% 0.00% 18.91% 14.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 73.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 87.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SECGX % Rank
US 		83.39% 34.69% 100.00% 92.21%
Non US 		14.09% 0.00% 54.22% 5.57%

SECGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SECGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.53% 0.01% 20.29% 2.34%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 70.31%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.90%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.02% 15.21%

Sales Fees

SECGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 62.50%

Trading Fees

SECGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SECGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 316.74% 82.39%

SECGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SECGX Category Low Category High SECGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 66.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SECGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SECGX Category Low Category High SECGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.95% -6.13% 1.75% 86.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SECGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SECGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Wulff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Wulff, has been employed by Sentinel Asset Management, Inc. (â€œSentinelâ€) since 2007 as an equity analyst. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

