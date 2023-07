Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds of issuers located throughout the world (including emerging markets) that the Fund's adviser believes demonstrate sustainable characteristics. For purposes of this investment policy, the Fund's adviser considers issuers with sustainable characteristics to be those issuers that are generally larger, more established, consistently profitable, financially strong, and with robust policies in the areas of the environment, social responsibility, and corporate governance ("ESG").

The Fund's adviser employs a sustainable rating system based on its own, as well as third-party, data to identify issuers believed to present low risks in ESG. The Fund's adviser also uses negative screening to exclude security issuers primarily engaged in higher ESG risk businesses such as alcohol, tobacco, pornography, weapons, gambling, and fossil fuel extraction.

Under normal conditions, the Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or more, invests at least 65% of its assets in bonds within the four highest grades (AAA, AA, A, or BBB) at the time of purchase, and may invest up to 35% in unrated and high-yield bonds ("junk bonds").