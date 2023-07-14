The Tax-Advantaged Income Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 50% of its net assets in municipal securities, such as bonds, that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in any of the fifty states, as well as in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories

and possessions. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in bonds of issuers in California and New York. Under most market conditions, a large percentage of the municipal securities in which the Fund invests will be below investment grade (junk bonds), but the Fund, without limitation, may invest in higher rated municipal securities.

To a lesser extent, the Fund will also invest in a full range of preferred stock with an emphasis on preferred securities that, at the time of issuance, are eligible to pay dividends that qualify for certain favorable federal income tax treatment, such as dividends that are treated as qualified dividend income and eligible for the dividends received deduction (in each instance, provided certain requirements and holding periods are satisfied, see "Taxes"). The amount invested in preferred stocks at any one time will depend on the attractiveness of the after-tax income stream produced by the preferred securities and will be less than 50% of the Fund's net assets. It is possible that the Fund could own no preferred securities if municipal securities produce a higher yield on an after-tax basis.

Although the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in securities other than municipal and preferred securities, the Fund will seek to purchase securities that generate income eligible for preferential tax treatment in the hands of shareholders. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities, securities eligible for resale under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and other privately placed securities, debt securities subject to federal income tax, common stock and open and closed-end funds. SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser) may directly invest up to 5% of the Fund's assets in closed-end bond funds.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SIMC. Each sub-adviser (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) and, to the extent applicable, SIMC selects securities based on its view on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as its views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, each Sub-Adviser and, to the extent applicable, SIMC, will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. Each Sub-Adviser and, to the extent applicable, SIMC, will seek to maintain duration of four to eleven years for the Fund's entire portfolio. The Fund may invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in taxable debt securities.