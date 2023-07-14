Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
20.7%
Net Assets
$150 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
Monitor economic, demographic and political indicators to identify short-term and long-term trends in interest rates.
|•
|
Determine the appropriate maturity/duration range for the Fund relative to the market. The Fund has no specific maturity or duration targets and the Fund may purchase debt securities of any maturity. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund’s weighted average maturity was 7.4 years and the Fund’s duration was 5.4 years.
|•
|
Provide diversification through investment in multiple industry and asset sectors, subject to the Fund’s values-based screening policies.
|•
|
Invest only in securities rated investment grade (Baa3/BBB‑ or better) by Moody’s or Standard and Poor’s or those comparably rated by another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) or determined to be of comparable quality (investment grade) by Crossmark at the time of purchase based on the security’s characteristics, the entity’s financial status, and any other available information.
|Period
|SEABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|9.26%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|8.69%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|21.01%
|5 Yr
|20.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|3.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|99.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|6.74%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|89.27%
|2020
|45.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|2.82%
|2019
|0.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|98.91%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|76.00%
|Period
|SEABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|9.65%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|5.54%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|20.62%
|5 Yr
|20.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|3.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|99.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|SEABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|6.74%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|89.17%
|2020
|45.1%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|2.82%
|2019
|0.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|99.02%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|78.69%
|SEABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEABX % Rank
|Net Assets
|150 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|84.81%
|Number of Holdings
|131
|1
|17234
|91.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.5 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|85.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.99%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|67.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEABX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.94%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|27.61%
|Cash
|2.06%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|58.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|40.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|44.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|21.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|89.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEABX % Rank
|Corporate
|65.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.05%
|Government
|23.63%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|52.29%
|Securitized
|5.14%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|95.52%
|Municipal
|3.39%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.06%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|75.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|42.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SEABX % Rank
|US
|97.94%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|10.10%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|96.86%
|SEABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|38.17%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|36.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|36.38%
|SEABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SEABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SEABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|4.69%
|SEABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEABX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.61%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|65.09%
|SEABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SEABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SEABX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|96.08%
|SEABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.534
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
Victoria Fernandez joined Crossmark in July 2012 and serves as the Chief Market Strategist. She works with the firm's executive and research teams to analyze current market trends and provide comments to the media and public around Crossmark's investment outlook. She is also responsible for managing the Fixed Income Investment team and serves as Portfolio Manager on the firm's taxable fixed income products. Victoria began her career in 1994 at Fayez Sarofim & Company, a Houston-based financial advisory firm. During her 18 years at the firm, Victoria enhanced her knowledge of the industry through a variety of roles within the fixed income division including Head Trader, Municipal Portfolio Manager and as an Associate on the management team. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Victoria remained in her hometown to ear her Bachelor of Arts from Rice University. She also earned her MBA from the May's Business School at Texas A&M University and is a CFA Charterholder. As an active member of her community, Victoria has served on the boards of local non-profit organizations and religious institutions. She stay busy supporting her two children in their athletic and academic pursuits, along with volunteering in National Charity League, a mother-daughter volunteer organization, and Literacy Strong, a non-profit developed by her daughter to fight illiteracy in Houston. Victoria currently resides in Houston, Texas and when not in the office, she enjoys walking her Labradoodle and diving into a good book.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
