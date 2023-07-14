The Fund employs a dynamic investment strategy seeking to achieve, over time, a total return in excess of the broad U.S. equity market by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes or market exposures based upon SEI Investments Management Corporation's (SIMC or the Adviser) expectations of risk and return. Asset classes or market exposures in which the Fund may invest include U.S. and foreign equities and bonds, currencies, and investment exposures to various market characteristics such as interest rates or volatility. The Fund's sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) selects the Fund's securities under the general supervision of SIMC. Assets of the Fund not allocated to the Sub-Adviser are managed directly by SIMC.

The asset classes and market exposures used, and the Fund's allocations among them, are determined based on SIMC's views of fundamental, technical or valuation measures and may be dynamically adjusted (i.e. actively adjusted over long or short periods of time). The Fund may at any particular point in time be diversified across many exposures or concentrated in a limited number of exposures, including, possibly, a single asset class or market exposure.

Although the Fund will seek to achieve excess total return through its dynamic investment selection, it will also normally maintain, as a primary component of its strategy, passive exposure to the large capitalization U.S. equity market. To the extent that the Fund is not dynamically invested in other asset classes or market exposures, the Fund's assets will generally be passively invested in a portfolio of securities designed to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the large capitalization U.S. equity market.

The Fund may obtain asset class or market exposures by investing directly (e.g., in equity and fixed income securities and other instruments) or indirectly (e.g., through the use of other pooled investment vehicles, a wholly-owned subsidiary or derivative instruments, principally futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps). The particular types of securities and other instruments in which the Fund may invest are further described below.

Equity Securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, warrants (including equity-linked warrants) and depositary receipts of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers (including emerging markets) of various market capitalizations and industries.

Fixed Income Securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities that are investment or non-investment grade (also known as "junk bonds"), U.S.- or foreign-issued (including emerging markets), and corporate- or government-issued. The Fund's fixed income investments may include mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and debentures, commercial paper, money market instruments, mortgage dollar rolls, repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, zero coupon bonds, structured notes, obligations of foreign governments, and obligations of either supranational entities issued or guaranteed by certain banks and entities organized to restructure the outstanding debt of such issuers.

The Fund's fixed income investments may also include U.S. Treasury obligations, obligations issued by agencies or instrumentalities of the U.S. Government and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and other inflation-linked debt securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. governments and corporations.

The Fund may invest in fixed, variable and floating rate fixed income instruments. The Fund's portfolio and the Fund's investments in particular fixed income securities are not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.

Other Instruments. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies.

Pooled Investment Vehicles. In addition to direct investment in securities and other instruments, the Fund may invest in affiliated and unaffiliated funds, including open-end funds, money market funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to a particular asset class.

Derivative and Commodity Instruments. The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps (including swaptions, caps, floors or collars) for return enhancement or hedging purposes or to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to a particular asset class or market exposure. Futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives may also be used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's exposure to the risk of particular types of securities or market segments. The Fund may purchase or sell futures contracts (and options on futures contracts) on U.S. Government securities for return enhancement and hedging purposes. The Fund may purchase and sell forward contracts on currencies or securities for return enhancement and hedging purposes. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity.

Swaps may be used for return enhancement or hedging purposes. Securities index and single security swaps may be used to manage the inflation-adjusted return of the Fund or to more efficiently gain exposure to a particular security or basket of securities. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, purchase or sell put or call options on securities, indexes or currencies for return enhancement or hedging purposes or to obtain the Fund's desired exposure to a particular asset class or market exposure.

The Fund may seek to gain exposure to the commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary). The Subsidiary, unlike the Fund, may invest to a significant extent in commodities, commodity contracts, commodity investments and commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary may also invest in other instruments in which the Fund is permitted to invest, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for its derivative positions. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by SIMC.

Currency Exposure. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. SIMC or the Sub-Adviser may also seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, SIMC or the Sub-Adviser may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using futures, options and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of

certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase its exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another. In managing the Fund's currency exposure from foreign securities, SIMC or the Sub-Adviser may buy and sell currencies for hedging or for speculative purposes.

Short Sales. The Sub-Adviser may engage in short sales in an attempt to capitalize on equity securities that it or SIMC believes will underperform the market or their peers. When the Sub-Adviser sells securities short, it may invest the proceeds from the short sales in an attempt to enhance returns. This strategy may effectively result in the Fund having a leveraged investment portfolio, which results in greater potential for loss.