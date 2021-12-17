Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SDSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DEFENSIVE STRATEGY FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to manage risk of loss while providing current income and opportunity for limited capital appreciation. Managing the risk of loss does not mean preventing losses, but rather managing the Fund in a manner intended to limit the level of losses that the Fund could incur over any particular period. The Fund predominantly invests in other SEI funds (including exchange-traded funds (ETFs)), each of which has its own investment goal (the Underlying SEI Funds). The Underlying SEI Funds invest, in turn, in securities and other instruments of various asset classes. Each of the Underlying SEI Funds is managed by one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) under the supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser), or, in certain circumstances, is managed directly by SIMC. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund's assets may be diversified across Underlying SEI bond and money market funds, equity funds, real estate funds and multi-asset funds. The bond funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide exposure to U.S. and/or foreign fixed income securities of varying credit quality (including junk bonds), maturity and duration. The equity funds may consist of a wide range of investment styles that provide investment exposure to U.S. and/or foreign equity securities of companies of various capitalization ranges. The real estate funds provide exposure to the equity securities of real estate companies. The multi-asset funds consist of funds that seek to achieve their investment goals by selecting investments from among a broad range of asset classes. A multi-asset fund may also adjust its allocation among asset classes over short periods of time, and therefore it may provide the Fund with a dynamic investment component. Although a multi-asset fund could consist of equity securities, bonds or real estate securities, it may also provide exposure to additional asset classes, such as commodities.

The Fund's assets are allocated among a variety of Underlying SEI Funds within the following percentage ranges:

Underlying SEI Fund Type

 Investment Range(Percentage of the Fund's Assets)

Investment Grade Bond & Money Market Funds

  

40-100

%

Multi-Asset Investment Funds

  

0-60

%

Non-Investment Grade Bond Funds

  

0-30

%

U.S. Equity Funds

  

0-30

%

Real Estate Funds

  

0-20

%

International Equity Funds

  

0-15

%
Read More

SDSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SDSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDSDX Category Low Category High SDSDX % Rank
Net Assets 12.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 11 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 12.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 97.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Daily Income Trust: Short-Duration Government Fund; Class Y Shares 29.85%
  2. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Multi-Asset Capital Stability Fund; Class Y Shares 19.91%
  3. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Conservative Income Fund; Class Y Shares 14.96%
  4. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Core Fixed Income Fund; Class Y Shares 5.96%
  5. SEI Daily Income Trust: Government Fund; Class F Shares 4.98%
  6. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Multi-Asset Inflation Managed Fund; Class Y Shares 4.98%
  7. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Global Managed Volatility Fund; Class Y Shares 4.98%
  8. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Real Return Fund; Class Y Shares 4.97%
  9. SEI Institutional Managed Trust: Multi-Asset Income Fund; Class Y Shares 4.97%
  10. SEI Enhanced Low Volatility US Large Cap ETF 2.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDSDX % Rank
Cash 		55.87% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		44.13% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDSDX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDSDX % Rank
US 		44.13% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SDSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SDSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SDSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SDSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDSDX Category Low Category High SDSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDSDX Category Low Category High SDSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SDSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

