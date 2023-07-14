Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-13.6%
1 yr return
-17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$28.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.8%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.45%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund will attempt to achieve its objective by investing primarily in dividend paying common stocks. The Investment Advisor of the Fund uses quantitative analysis (mathematical models using metrics such as free cash flow, book value, pension liabilities, cash per share, debt levels, etc.) to identify dividend paying common stocks that generally have investment grade credit ratings on outstanding debt (or equivalent quality if not rated by larger credit rating agencies such as Moody’s or Standard and Poors), a long history of dividend payments (at least ten years), minimum ratios of expected earnings to dividend strength, and expectation by the Advisor that the dividend may be increased in the future. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in larger capitalization dividend paying common stocks of U.S. issuers and intends to be as fully invested as possible at all times. Larger capitalization stocks are those that have a value of $5 billion and higher as determined by calculating number of shares outstanding multiplied by current share price. This is not a fundamental policy and shareholders will be given at least 60 days prior notice if there is any change in the 80% investment policy. Our Investment Strategy may at times produce a portfolio that has overweighted risk to a certain Sector, versus a fully diversified fund.
|Period
|SDIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-13.6%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-17.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|98.68%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|95.83%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|94.14%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|82.25%
* Annualized
|SDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.3 M
|1 M
|151 B
|93.90%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|1727
|97.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.8 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|89.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.78%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|4.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.14%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|52.55%
|Other
|1.86%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|1.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|73.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|71.49%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|93.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|72.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDIVX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|22.38%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|1.49%
|Technology
|18.18%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|8.99%
|Healthcare
|15.88%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|65.92%
|Energy
|14.30%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|5.45%
|Communication Services
|12.65%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|3.47%
|Financial Services
|6.84%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|99.26%
|Basic Materials
|5.70%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|13.78%
|Industrials
|4.06%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|96.20%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|97.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|95.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|99.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDIVX % Rank
|US
|98.14%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|19.38%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|97.04%
|SDIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|56.17%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SDIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SDIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|57.81%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SDIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.45%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|52.27%
|SDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|89.03%
|SDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|SDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.63%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|4.58%
|SDIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.623
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.710
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.593
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.668
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.707
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.640
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.486
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.501
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.667
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.583
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2004
17.44
17.4%
Steven Adams is Managing Member of the Investment Advisor and also Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Mr. Adams has a BSME from U.T. Austin and an MBA from Dartmouth?s Tuck School and joined Adams Asset Advisors, LLC full time in March 2005. Mr. Adams was previously a Senior Vice President, Investments at Merrill Lynch for over seven years and a Private Wealth Advisor at Goldman Sachs for over ten years, managing a Goldman Sachs Private Wealth office for four of those years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
