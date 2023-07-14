Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-13.6%

1 yr return

-17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

Net Assets

$28.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.45%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SDIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Stock Dividend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Adam Asset Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Adams

Fund Description

The Fund will attempt to achieve its objective by investing primarily in dividend paying common stocks. The Investment Advisor of the Fund uses quantitative analysis (mathematical models using metrics such as free cash flow, book value, pension liabilities, cash per share, debt levels, etc.) to identify dividend paying common stocks that generally have investment grade credit ratings on outstanding debt (or equivalent quality if not rated by larger credit rating agencies such as Moody’s or Standard and Poors), a long history of dividend payments (at least ten years), minimum ratios of expected earnings to dividend strength, and expectation by the Advisor that the dividend may be increased in the future. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in larger capitalization dividend paying common stocks of U.S. issuers and intends to be as fully invested as possible at all times. Larger capitalization stocks are those that have a value of $5 billion and higher as determined by calculating number of shares outstanding multiplied by current share price. This is not a fundamental policy and shareholders will be given at least 60 days prior notice if there is any change in the 80% investment policy. Our Investment Strategy may at times produce a portfolio that has overweighted risk to a certain Sector, versus a fully diversified fund.

Read More

SDIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.6% -13.6% 215.2% 100.00%
1 Yr -17.3% -58.6% 197.5% 98.68%
3 Yr -2.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 95.83%
5 Yr -5.7%* -15.4% 29.3% 94.14%
10 Yr -0.8%* -17.0% 13.3% 82.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -65.1% 22.3% 9.65%
2021 0.5% -25.3% 25.5% 92.32%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 83.45%
2019 2.7% -9.2% 10.4% 89.07%
2018 -2.8% -9.4% 3.1% 28.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.6% -13.6% 215.2% 100.00%
1 Yr -17.3% -58.6% 197.5% 98.69%
3 Yr -2.4%* -23.3% 64.1% 95.82%
5 Yr -5.7%* -15.2% 31.9% 95.49%
10 Yr -0.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 94.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.5% -65.1% 22.3% 9.73%
2021 0.5% -25.3% 25.5% 92.32%
2020 -1.5% -8.4% 56.7% 83.36%
2019 2.7% -9.2% 10.4% 89.25%
2018 -2.8% -8.9% 3.3% 59.87%

NAV & Total Return History

SDIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDIVX Category Low Category High SDIVX % Rank
Net Assets 28.3 M 1 M 151 B 93.90%
Number of Holdings 26 2 1727 97.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.8 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 89.24%
Weighting of Top 10 50.78% 5.0% 99.2% 4.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chevron Corp 6.65%
  2. Newmont Corp 5.59%
  3. Bank of America Corp 5.43%
  4. Valero Energy Corp 5.30%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co 5.27%
  6. AT&T Inc 5.08%
  7. Pfizer Inc 5.03%
  8. HollyFrontier Corp 5.01%
  9. Altria Group Inc 4.89%
  10. HP Inc 4.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDIVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.14% 28.02% 125.26% 52.55%
Other 		1.86% -2.02% 26.80% 1.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 73.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 71.49%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 93.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 72.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDIVX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		22.38% 0.00% 34.10% 1.49%
Technology 		18.18% 0.00% 54.02% 8.99%
Healthcare 		15.88% 0.00% 30.08% 65.92%
Energy 		14.30% 0.00% 54.00% 5.45%
Communication Services 		12.65% 0.00% 26.58% 3.47%
Financial Services 		6.84% 0.00% 58.05% 99.26%
Basic Materials 		5.70% 0.00% 21.69% 13.78%
Industrials 		4.06% 0.00% 42.76% 96.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 97.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 95.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 99.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDIVX % Rank
US 		98.14% 24.51% 121.23% 19.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 97.04%

SDIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.04% 45.41% 56.17%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 93.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 20.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 57.81%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.45% 0.00% 488.00% 52.27%

SDIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDIVX Category Low Category High SDIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 89.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDIVX Category Low Category High SDIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.63% -1.51% 4.28% 4.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SDIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2004

17.44

17.4%

Steven Adams is Managing Member of the Investment Advisor and also Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Mr. Adams has a BSME from U.T. Austin and an MBA from Dartmouth?s Tuck School and joined Adams Asset Advisors, LLC full time in March 2005. Mr. Adams was previously a Senior Vice President, Investments at Merrill Lynch for over seven years and a Private Wealth Advisor at Goldman Sachs for over ten years, managing a Goldman Sachs Private Wealth office for four of those years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

