Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$20.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.91%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SDFSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sit Small Cap Dividend Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sit
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael "Mike" Manns

Fund Description

SDFSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -14.5% 140.9% 24.62%
1 Yr 12.8% -34.7% 196.6% 25.21%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.8% 37.2% 39.86%
5 Yr 3.2%* -23.8% 9.2% 12.04%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -59.3% 118.2% 47.28%
2021 6.6% -17.3% 18.6% 35.47%
2020 4.8% -21.2% 28.2% 27.40%
2019 5.8% -17.9% 8.4% 16.33%
2018 -4.2% -20.0% 0.2% 37.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -17.6% 140.9% 23.60%
1 Yr 12.8% -34.7% 196.6% 22.67%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.8% 37.2% 38.84%
5 Yr 3.2%* -23.8% 10.7% 12.81%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -59.3% 118.2% 47.28%
2021 6.6% -17.3% 18.6% 35.47%
2020 4.8% -21.2% 28.2% 27.40%
2019 5.8% -17.9% 8.4% 16.33%
2018 -4.2% -19.9% 0.2% 56.33%

NAV & Total Return History

SDFSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDFSX Category Low Category High SDFSX % Rank
Net Assets 20.4 M 1.48 M 120 B 95.80%
Number of Holdings 95 2 2519 70.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.42 M 213 K 4.6 B 95.12%
Weighting of Top 10 21.65% 2.8% 101.7% 26.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.65%
  2. KBR Inc 2.63%
  3. Olin Corp 2.46%
  4. Cabot Microelectronics Corp 2.41%
  5. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 2.09%
  6. Carlisle Companies Inc 2.06%
  7. Chegg Inc 2.05%
  8. Tenet Healthcare Corp 2.03%
  9. MKS Instruments Inc 1.98%
  10. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDFSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.10% 25.32% 100.32% 54.38%
Cash 		1.90% -79.10% 74.68% 44.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 32.32%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 32.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 31.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 31.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDFSX % Rank
Industrials 		23.94% 2.46% 37.42% 13.61%
Financial Services 		20.93% 0.00% 35.52% 10.54%
Technology 		12.14% 0.00% 54.70% 76.36%
Healthcare 		10.92% 0.00% 26.53% 70.75%
Basic Materials 		8.50% 0.00% 18.66% 5.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.11% 0.99% 47.79% 84.01%
Real Estate 		7.98% 0.00% 29.43% 38.78%
Energy 		2.66% 0.00% 37.72% 80.61%
Utilities 		2.16% 0.00% 18.58% 57.82%
Communication Services 		1.97% 0.00% 14.85% 70.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.69% 0.00% 18.87% 98.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDFSX % Rank
US 		94.17% 24.89% 100.00% 71.38%
Non US 		3.93% 0.00% 36.31% 18.35%

SDFSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.01% 13.16% 19.97%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 99.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SDFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SDFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 22.64%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.91% 1.00% 314.00% 26.18%

SDFSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDFSX Category Low Category High SDFSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.68% 0.00% 38.20% 16.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDFSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDFSX Category Low Category High SDFSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -2.40% 2.49% 23.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDFSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SDFSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael "Mike" Manns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Vice President – Research and Investment Management of the Adviser, 4/2014 to present; Sr. Equity Analyst at Bloomberg Industries, 2009 – 2014.

Robert Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Robert W. Sit, CFA (1969) Vice President - Equity Investments at Sit Investment Associates, Inc. (1993-Present). Rob joined Sit Investment Associates’ affiliate Sit International (Sit/Kim) as a research associate in 1991. In 1993, he joined Sit Investment Associates’ technology research team. Rob earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 2002 and a B.A. degree in economics from DePauw University in 1991.

Kent Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Kent L. Johnson, CFA – Senior Vice President - Research and Investment Management Kent joined Sit Investment Associates in January 1989. He is currently responsible for co-managing the Sit Dividend Growth Fund and provides fundamental research on companies in the capital goods, financial, transportation and education sectors. In addition, Kent leads SIA’s quantitative research team. He has served in a variety of positions at SIA, including client administration and computer applications, before joining the equity research staff in 1993. Kent received a B.S. in Finance in 1989 from the University of Minnesota and earned an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management in 1995.

Roger Sit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Roger J. Sit – CEO and Global Chief Investment Officer Roger Sit directs investment management activities for Sit Investment Associates, a diverse financial asset management firm with capabilities in both domestic and international investment products. Roger joined the organization in January 1998 and worked closely with firm founder Gene Sit for over ten years. Prior to joining the firm, Roger was a Vice President and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York for seven years. Additionally, he was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, serving six years active duty with financial management responsibilities at Headquarters Space Division. Roger graduated with Military Distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1984. He earned a M.S. in Systems Management from the University of Southern California in 1987 and an M.B.A. with honors from the Harvard Graduate School of Business in 1991. Roger serves on the boards of Convergent Capital, TCF Financial Corporation, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and the McKnight Foundation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

