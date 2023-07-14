Home
Trending ETFs

SEI Tax Exempt Trust California Municipal Bond Fund

mutual fund
SCYYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.1 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (SBDAX) Primary Inst (SCYYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Tax Exempt Trust California Municipal Bond Fund

SCYYX | Fund

$10.10

$314 M

1.77%

$0.18

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$314 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SCYYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Tax Exempt Trust California Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    3772735
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bamford

Fund Description

The California Municipal Bond Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California state income taxes, including, but

not limited to, municipal bonds, notes and commercial paper. The principal issuers of these securities are state and local governments and their agencies located in California, as well as in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions.

The Fund uses a sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) to manage the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). The Sub-Adviser selects securities based on its view on the future direction of interest rates and the shape of the yield curve, as well as its views on credit quality and sector allocation issues. Where possible, the Sub-Adviser will attempt to acquire securities that are underpriced relative to other eligible securities. The Sub-Adviser will strive to maintain an average weighted portfolio maturity of three to ten years. The Fund may, to a limited extent, invest in securities subject to the alternative minimum tax or in debt securities subject to federal and California state income taxes. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities rated below investment grade (junk bonds).

Read More

SCYYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 65.10%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.3% 44.44%
3 Yr -3.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 53.08%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.2% 37.45%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 74.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -76.8% 4.7% 28.91%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 94.65%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 45.10%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 54.92%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 20.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 63.77%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.1% 40.67%
3 Yr -3.3%* -20.5% 51.6% 53.76%
5 Yr -1.0%* -11.5% 29.3% 39.46%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 70.96%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCYYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -76.8% 4.7% 28.97%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 94.65%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 45.04%
2019 0.9% -57.4% 18.9% 56.18%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 23.43%

NAV & Total Return History

SCYYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCYYX Category Low Category High SCYYX % Rank
Net Assets 314 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 59.95%
Number of Holdings 181 1 14000 62.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.1 M -317 M 8.64 B 52.49%
Weighting of Top 10 19.95% 2.4% 101.7% 40.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 3.22%
  2. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 2.86%
  3. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 1.94%
  4. LOS ANGELES CALIF UNI SCH DIST 5% 1.88%
  5. GOLDEN ST TOB SECURITIZATION CORP CALIF TOB SETTLEMENT REV 5% 1.83%
  6. SAN DIEGO CNTY CALIF REGL ARPT AUTH ARPT REV 5% 1.81%
  7. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 1.80%
  8. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 1.80%
  9. CALIFORNIA CMNTY CHOICE FING AUTH CLEAN ENERGY PROJ REV 4% 1.66%
  10. SAN FRANCISCO CALIF CITY & CNTY PUB UTILS COMMN WTR REV 5% 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCYYX % Rank
Bonds 		100.29% 65.51% 150.86% 8.61%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 85.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 85.13%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 85.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 85.19%
Cash 		-0.29% -50.86% 33.96% 91.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCYYX % Rank
Municipal 		99.94% 44.39% 100.00% 22.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.06% 0.00% 33.95% 76.56%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 85.19%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 85.47%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 86.81%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 86.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCYYX % Rank
US 		100.29% 37.86% 142.23% 2.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 97.74%

SCYYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.02% 6.50% 67.00%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.10% 22.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.44% 89.57%

Sales Fees

SCYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCYYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 283.00% 15.44%

SCYYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCYYX Category Low Category High SCYYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.77% 0.00% 4.45% 70.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCYYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCYYX Category Low Category High SCYYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -0.53% 5.33% 68.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCYYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

SCYYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bamford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.

Jeffrey Burger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Jeffrey Burger, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Jeffrey is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond strategies for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Previously, he served as a senior analyst for the firm, specializing in land-secured and special tax bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Jeffrey worked at Columbia Management as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst and at Fitch Ratings as a senior-level analyst. He is a former chairman and member of the executive committee and board of governors for the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is also a former president of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum. Jeffrey has been in the investment industry since 1998. Jeffrey earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA degree, cum laude, in policy studies and public relations from Syracuse University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Thomas Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2013

8.45

8.5%

Thomas C. Casey Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Tom is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond portfolios for institutional, insurance and high net worth clients. Previously, Tom worked as a trader and a portfolio analyst on the US Municipal team. Prior to joining the firm in 1993, Tom worked as an analyst at State Street Bank & Trust Company. Tom has been in the investment industry since 1988. Tom earned an MBA and a BA from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

