YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$671 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.1%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|SCYVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|94.41%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|79.35%
|3 Yr
|11.5%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|49.89%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|50.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCYVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|76.70%
|2021
|12.3%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|32.96%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|44.24%
|2019
|4.4%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|46.27%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|32.84%
|Period
|SCYVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SCYVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCYVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|671 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|37.55%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|10
|1551
|61.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|105 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|42.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.07%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|59.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCYVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.95%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|34.49%
|Cash
|1.06%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|65.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|62.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|62.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|61.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|62.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCYVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.82%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|39.82%
|Industrials
|18.70%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|39.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.91%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|26.70%
|Real Estate
|9.77%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|31.07%
|Technology
|8.70%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|56.46%
|Healthcare
|5.88%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|51.64%
|Energy
|5.84%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|70.02%
|Consumer Defense
|3.58%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|56.24%
|Basic Materials
|2.96%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|86.00%
|Utilities
|2.81%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|39.39%
|Communication Services
|2.03%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|59.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCYVX % Rank
|US
|94.02%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|58.13%
|Non US
|4.93%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|31.24%
|SCYVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|75.11%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|57.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|SCYVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SCYVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCYVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|47.16%
|SCYVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCYVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.95%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|71.52%
|SCYVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SCYVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCYVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|52.41%
|SCYVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Chief Investment Officer—Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities James MacGregor was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities in 2009. From 2009 to 2012, he also served as CIO of Canadian Value Equities. From 2004 to 2009, MacGregor was director of research of Small and Mid-Cap Value Equities, overseeing coverage of companies for the Small-Cap and Small/Mid-Cap Value services. He started as a research analyst covering the banking, energy, industrial commodity, transportation, and aerospace & defense industries for those same services. Prior to joining the firm in 1998, MacGregor was a sell-side research analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he covered US packaging and Canadian paper stocks. He holds a BA in economics from McGill University, an MSc in economics from the London School of Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago. MacGregor is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
To be provided.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
