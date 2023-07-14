Under normal circumstances, the Core Fixed Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund will invest primarily in investment and non-investment grade (junk bond) U.S. corporate and government fixed income securities, including asset-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls, mortgage-backed securities

and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in either U.S. dollars or foreign currency. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Sub-Advisers are selected for their expertise in managing various kinds of fixed income securities, and each Sub-Adviser makes investment decisions based on an analysis of yield trends, credit ratings and other factors in accordance with its particular discipline.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives may also be used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps may further be used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.

The Sub-Advisers may also engage in currency transactions using futures and foreign currency forward contracts either to seek to hedge the Fund's currency exposure or to enhance the Fund's returns. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade securities (those rated AAA, AA, A and BBB-). However, the Fund may also invest in non-rated securities or securities rated below investment grade (BB+, B and CCC).

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities and bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.

While each Sub-Adviser chooses securities of different types and maturities, the Fund, in the aggregate, generally will have a dollar-weighted average duration that is consistent with that of the broad U.S. fixed income market, as represented by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a five-year duration, it will decrease in value by approximately 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by approximately 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility.

The dollar-weighted average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index varies significantly over time, but as of December 31, 2021 it was 6.78 years.