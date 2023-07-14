Dividend Investing Ideas Center
0.8%
1 yr return
-4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$4.05 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Core Fixed Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund will invest primarily in investment and non-investment grade (junk bond) U.S. corporate and government fixed income securities, including asset-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls, mortgage-backed securities
and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in either U.S. dollars or foreign currency. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities and other instruments frequently.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation, the Fund's adviser (SIMC or the Adviser). Sub-Advisers are selected for their expertise in managing various kinds of fixed income securities, and each Sub-Adviser makes investment decisions based on an analysis of yield trends, credit ratings and other factors in accordance with its particular discipline.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps may be used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives may also be used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps may further be used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer, and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to a security or basket of securities.
The Sub-Advisers may also engage in currency transactions using futures and foreign currency forward contracts either to seek to hedge the Fund's currency exposure or to enhance the Fund's returns. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade securities (those rated AAA, AA, A and BBB-). However, the Fund may also invest in non-rated securities or securities rated below investment grade (BB+, B and CCC).
The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in foreign securities and bank loans, which are, generally, non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans or assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties.
While each Sub-Adviser chooses securities of different types and maturities, the Fund, in the aggregate, generally will have a dollar-weighted average duration that is consistent with that of the broad U.S. fixed income market, as represented by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a five-year duration, it will decrease in value by approximately 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by approximately 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility.
The dollar-weighted average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index varies significantly over time, but as of December 31, 2021 it was 6.78 years.
|Period
|SCXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|53.10%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|59.60%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|90.22%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|78.69%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|72.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|76.86%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|55.06%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|72.10%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|64.27%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|50.35%
|Period
|SCXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|50.43%
|1 Yr
|-4.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|55.97%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|90.16%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|80.34%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|87.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|75.00%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|54.96%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|72.10%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|66.12%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|57.85%
|SCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.05 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|25.36%
|Number of Holdings
|4313
|1
|17234
|5.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|733 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|30.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.43%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|47.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCXIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.71%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|58.82%
|Cash
|4.25%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|38.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.04%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|64.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|41.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|45.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|22.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCXIX % Rank
|Government
|39.43%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|19.52%
|Securitized
|28.95%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|52.38%
|Corporate
|22.97%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.45%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|26.86%
|Municipal
|0.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.29%
|Derivative
|0.03%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|32.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCXIX % Rank
|US
|88.26%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|43.52%
|Non US
|6.45%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|70.10%
|SCXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|25.81%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|19.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|82.16%
|SCXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SCXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|75.37%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|90.03%
|SCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.44%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|75.12%
|SCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.05%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|86.14%
|SCXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
Laird R. Landmann Group Managing Director Co-Director Fixed Income U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Landmann is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). Mr. Landmann currently serves on the boards of the Trust Company of the West and the Metropolitan West Mutual Funds. He is a leader of the MetWest investment team that was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005 and has been nominated for the award eight times. Prior to founding MetWest in 1996, Mr. Landmann was a principal and the co-director of fixed income at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a portfolio manager and vice president at PIMCO. Mr. Landmann holds an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2010
12.16
12.2%
Tom is the head of fixed income, and a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in 1999. For the previous five years, Tom worked at Neuberger Berman where he served as senior portfolio manager and director of fixed income credit research. From 1987 to 1993, Tom was a director of corporate bond ratings in the credit research analysis group at Standard & Poor’s. Tom was with Union Carbide from 1981 to 1987 as a chemical engineer and marketing manager. He received a BS in chemical engineering from Michigan State University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2010
12.16
12.2%
Itai is a Co-CIO of fixed income and a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in 1996. Prior to assuming his current position in 2005, he was a fixed income trader with the firm. Itai received a BA in English from Amherst College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2014
7.63
7.6%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Maulik Bhansali is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of the Core Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, Maulik served as an equity research analyst responsible for quantitative modeling and portfolio construction in addition to fundamental analysis for various equity teams. Before Joining WFAM, he served as a retirement actuary at Watson Wyatt Worldwide. He began his investment industry career in 2001. Maulik earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and international studies, graduating cum laude, from Yale University and a master’s degree in financial engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Jarad Vasquez is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of the Core Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Jarad was a trader at Susquehanna International Group, where he traded mortgage-backed securities in a proprietary relative-value strategy and equity options as a specialist on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. He began his investment industry career in 2001. Jarad earned a bachelor’s degree in management science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2018
3.68
3.7%
Andrew Kronschnabel is a portfolio manager and leads investment grade credit for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Kronschnabel joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. He is responsible for high grade credit across all core-based, corporate and long / short credit strategies. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was a member of the portfolio management team at Delaware Investments where he was responsible for core-based and high-grade products from 2000 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
