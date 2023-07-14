Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$525 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.8%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
|Period
|SCVNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|69.89%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|52.47%
|3 Yr
|15.0%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|28.60%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|15.78%
|10 Yr
|6.2%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|6.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCVNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|41.32%
|2021
|13.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|21.44%
|2020
|0.6%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|56.22%
|2019
|5.0%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|31.33%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|9.20%
|Period
|SCVNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|66.88%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|48.50%
|3 Yr
|15.0%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|25.86%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|24.63%
|10 Yr
|6.2%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|15.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCVNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|41.32%
|2021
|13.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|21.44%
|2020
|0.6%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|56.22%
|2019
|5.0%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|31.33%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|28.36%
|SCVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCVNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|525 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|40.99%
|Number of Holdings
|135
|10
|1551
|33.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|76.7 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|50.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.77%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|69.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCVNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.12%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|55.75%
|Cash
|1.88%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|43.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|76.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|75.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|75.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|76.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCVNX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.64%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|64.55%
|Industrials
|15.30%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|68.05%
|Real Estate
|12.05%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|16.85%
|Technology
|8.99%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|48.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.97%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|77.02%
|Energy
|8.83%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|43.11%
|Healthcare
|8.75%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|18.60%
|Basic Materials
|6.33%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|35.45%
|Consumer Defense
|5.38%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|26.91%
|Utilities
|3.75%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|31.51%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|97.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCVNX % Rank
|US
|96.44%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|28.20%
|Non US
|1.68%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|68.98%
|SCVNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|68.12%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.48%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|21.43%
|SCVNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SCVNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCVNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|67.41%
|SCVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCVNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.04%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|80.94%
|SCVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|SCVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCVNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.52%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|43.20%
|SCVNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Jeff Goverman is a portfolio manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, Jeff was a research director, senior partner, and research analyst at Pacific Crest Securities. While there, he built a nationally recognized research department. Prior to that, he was an executive vice president and software and internet analyst with Cowen and Co. Earlier, he served as a research analyst with Soundview Financial, focusing on minicomputers and networking. He began his investment industry career in 1987. Jeff earned a bachelor's degree from Colby College, a master's degree in business administration from Carnegie Mellon University, and a master's degree in information technology from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Craig Pieringer is a portfolio manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, Craig was a portfolio manager for Benson Associates, which was acquired by WFAM. Prior to this, he was a senior portfolio manager for high-net-worth clients at First Asset Management, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp. Before joining U.S. Bancorp, Craig was the director of research for Anderson Capital Management. He began his investment industry career in 1984. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Craig also earned a master’s degree in international public policy from Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C., and a master’s degree in business administration from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and has served as president of CFA Society Portland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Garth Nisbet is a senior portfolio manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, he served as senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at Quest Investment Management Inc. Earlier in his career, Garth served as a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at Columbia Management. In addition, he served as Crabbe Huson Group’s chief investment officer. He began his investment industry career in 1985 with the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. Garth earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and communications from the University of Washington and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Portland, where he previously served as president.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Gustaf Little is a portfolio manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He leads the team’s coverage in key industries within consumer, industrials, and utilities. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Gustaf served as a senior research analyst for the team, where he was involved with equity research within the consumer, industrials, and utilities sectors as well as day-to-day portfolio management. Gustaf began his investment industry career in 2006. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and economics from the Pamplin School of Business at the University of Portland. Gustaf is a member of CFA Society Portland and CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
