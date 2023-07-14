Home
Allspring Small Company Value Fund

mutual fund
SCVAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.58 -0.31 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (SCVAX) Primary Other (SCVIX) C (SCVFX) Inst (SCVNX) Retirement (SCVJX)
SCVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Small Company Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Goverman

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the Small Company Value Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $17 million to $10.66 billion, as of August 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.
Our team’s strategy is designed to provide exposure to small public companies with current stock prices that we believe do not accurately reflect their intrinsic values. We use bottom-up fundamental analysis (i.e., focusing on company-specific factors rather than broader market factors) to execute our investment philosophy which focuses on identifying three core alpha (i.e., excess returns relative to an index) drivers: value, quality partner, and contrarian. First and foremost, we believe a prospective company should possess attractive value characteristics such as being priced at a discount relative to peers and the company’s own historic valuation metrics. We also seek companies that are shareholder-friendly quality partner firms demonstrating favorable cash flow generating capabilities and that have the management, business model, products and resources to drive organic growth.   Lastly, the investment should exhibit what we believe are contrarian characteristics and be in a unique position for value creation, yet, overlooked by the investment community.     We may sell a stock when it becomes fairly valued or when signs of fundamental deterioration surface.
Read More

SCVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -10.6% 21.3% 71.83%
1 Yr 4.6% -16.4% 28.1% 55.48%
3 Yr 14.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 30.43%
5 Yr 2.1%* -24.6% 42.3% 16.26%
10 Yr 6.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 7.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -36.7% 212.9% 42.20%
2021 13.5% -38.4% 60.6% 22.57%
2020 0.5% -9.3% 66.8% 56.45%
2019 5.0% -5.9% 7.6% 31.57%
2018 -3.1% -12.3% -1.2% 7.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -12.9% 21.3% 68.60%
1 Yr 4.6% -16.4% 46.4% 51.50%
3 Yr 14.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 27.92%
5 Yr 2.1%* -19.1% 42.3% 25.37%
10 Yr 6.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 18.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -36.7% 212.9% 42.20%
2021 13.5% -38.4% 60.6% 22.57%
2020 0.5% -7.6% 66.8% 56.45%
2019 5.0% -5.9% 7.6% 31.57%
2018 -3.1% -12.3% -1.2% 27.11%

NAV & Total Return History

SCVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCVAX Category Low Category High SCVAX % Rank
Net Assets 525 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 41.20%
Number of Holdings 135 10 1551 33.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 76.7 M 812 K 2.82 B 50.98%
Weighting of Top 10 14.77% 4.8% 95.7% 69.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Helmerich & Payne Inc 2.04%
  2. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 1.98%
  3. Marathon Oil Corp 1.97%
  4. Diamondback Energy Inc 1.66%
  5. Stag Industrial Inc 1.53%
  6. LXP Industrial Trust 1.53%
  7. ArcBest Corp 1.41%
  8. Centerspace 1.40%
  9. Synovus Financial Corp 1.37%
  10. Customers Bancorp Inc 1.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCVAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.12% 14.38% 100.16% 55.97%
Cash 		1.88% -52.43% 47.85% 43.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 77.01%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 75.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 76.36%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 76.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCVAX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.64% 0.00% 35.71% 64.77%
Industrials 		15.30% 0.65% 48.61% 68.27%
Real Estate 		12.05% 0.00% 44.41% 17.07%
Technology 		8.99% 0.00% 34.03% 48.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.97% 0.00% 51.62% 77.24%
Energy 		8.83% 0.00% 29.42% 43.33%
Healthcare 		8.75% 0.00% 25.76% 18.82%
Basic Materials 		6.33% 0.00% 67.30% 35.67%
Consumer Defense 		5.38% 0.00% 13.22% 27.13%
Utilities 		3.75% 0.00% 13.86% 31.73%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 97.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCVAX % Rank
US 		96.44% 11.42% 100.16% 28.42%
Non US 		1.68% 0.00% 78.53% 69.20%

SCVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.05% 37.36% 40.17%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 71.83%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 21.85%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.35% 22.14%

Sales Fees

SCVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 36.51%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 7.00% 252.00% 67.65%

SCVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCVAX Category Low Category High SCVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 81.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCVAX Category Low Category High SCVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -1.43% 4.13% 57.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Goverman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Jeff Goverman is a portfolio manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, Jeff was a research director, senior partner, and research analyst at Pacific Crest Securities. While there, he built a nationally recognized research department. Prior to that, he was an executive vice president and software and internet analyst with Cowen and Co. Earlier, he served as a research analyst with Soundview Financial, focusing on minicomputers and networking. He began his investment industry career in 1987. Jeff earned a bachelor's degree from Colby College, a master's degree in business administration from Carnegie Mellon University, and a master's degree in information technology from Pace University.

Garth Nisbet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Garth Nisbet is a senior portfolio manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, he served as senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at Quest Investment Management Inc. Earlier in his career, Garth served as a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at Columbia Management. In addition, he served as Crabbe Huson Group’s chief investment officer. He began his investment industry career in 1985 with the State of Wisconsin Investment Board. Garth earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and communications from the University of Washington and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Portland, where he previously served as president.

Craig Pieringer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Craig Pieringer is a portfolio manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, Craig was a portfolio manager for Benson Associates, which was acquired by WFAM. Prior to this, he was a senior portfolio manager for high-net-worth clients at First Asset Management, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp. Before joining U.S. Bancorp, Craig was the director of research for Anderson Capital Management. He began his investment industry career in 1984. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Craig also earned a master’s degree in international public policy from Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C., and a master’s degree in business administration from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and has served as president of CFA Society Portland.

Gustaf Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Gustaf Little is a portfolio manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He leads the team’s coverage in key industries within consumer, industrials, and utilities. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Gustaf served as a senior research analyst for the team, where he was involved with equity research within the consumer, industrials, and utilities sectors as well as day-to-day portfolio management. Gustaf began his investment industry career in 2006. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and economics from the Pamplin School of Business at the University of Portland. Gustaf is a member of CFA Society Portland and CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

