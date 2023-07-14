Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.5%
1 yr return
0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
Net Assets
$915 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.8%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in common stocks; and
|■
|up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
|Period
|SCSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.5%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|43.86%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|89.00%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|84.46%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|89.84%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|81.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.4%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|89.34%
|2021
|1.7%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|79.07%
|2020
|3.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|36.19%
|2019
|3.1%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|87.32%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|71.55%
|SCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|915 M
|481 K
|145 B
|35.16%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|1
|2445
|52.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|189 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|29.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.84%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|53.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.67%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|65.67%
|Cash
|2.33%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|33.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|83.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|82.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|84.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|83.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCSRX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.86%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|10.47%
|Technology
|19.38%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|19.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.02%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|38.90%
|Healthcare
|12.77%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|22.94%
|Financial Services
|11.77%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|76.56%
|Real Estate
|9.78%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|21.20%
|Basic Materials
|7.02%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|19.20%
|Consumer Defense
|3.40%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|74.81%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|98.50%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|98.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|98.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCSRX % Rank
|US
|94.32%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|62.44%
|Non US
|3.35%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|32.84%
|SCSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|67.01%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|82.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|5.59%
|SCSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SCSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|52.97%
|SCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|88.59%
|SCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.09%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|73.43%
|SCSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$2.642
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Christopher G. Miller, CFA Mr. Miller joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2002, where he currently serves as an associate portfolio manager on the PMV Equity team at Wells Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Garth Newport is a portfolio manager for the Select Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as an analyst. Garth began his investment industry career in 2005 as an investments intern at Sentry Insurance. He interned at WFAM the following year and then served as a senior research analyst at Aristotle Ventures. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in economics from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. Garth has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Milwaukee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
