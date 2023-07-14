Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015. Serdar Kalaycioglu was named Senior Quantitative Research Analyst for AB Equities in July 2010. Prior to that, he was a quantitative research associate at the firm, focusing on medium-frequency modeling of the US equity space. Kalaycioglu’s current research and portfolio responsibilities include modeling the cross-section of global equity returns and risk; uncovering factors that correlate with future stock returns and predicting their effectiveness over time using external sources of information; and improving portfolio formation techniques to reflect the firm’s proprietary information in client portfolios. He has specifically focused on global long/short and US growth products. Kalaycioglu holds a BSc in structural mechanics from the Middle East Technical University and an MBA from Bilkent University (both in Ankara, Turkey) as well as an MSc with a concentration in finance and applied economics from the University of Rochester. Location: New York