Trending ETFs

AB Small Cap Core Portfolio

mutual fund
SCRYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.82 -0.09 -0.7%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SCRZX) Primary Other (SCRSX) Adv (SCRYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$731 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SCRYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Small Cap Core Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Serdar Kalaycioglu

Fund Description

SCRYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -14.5% 140.9% 16.47%
1 Yr 5.5% -34.7% 196.6% 70.05%
3 Yr 8.0%* -21.8% 37.2% 37.09%
5 Yr -0.2%* -23.8% 9.2% 30.84%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -59.3% 118.2% 80.10%
2021 7.9% -17.3% 18.6% 23.53%
2020 3.8% -21.2% 28.2% 47.86%
2019 5.5% -17.9% 8.4% 25.50%
2018 -4.3% -20.0% 0.2% 44.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -17.6% 140.9% 15.96%
1 Yr 5.5% -34.7% 196.6% 63.79%
3 Yr 8.0%* -21.8% 37.2% 36.03%
5 Yr -0.2%* -23.8% 10.7% 37.29%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCRYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.0% -59.3% 118.2% 80.10%
2021 7.9% -17.3% 18.6% 23.53%
2020 3.8% -21.2% 28.2% 47.86%
2019 5.5% -17.9% 8.4% 25.50%
2018 -4.3% -19.9% 0.2% 61.25%

NAV & Total Return History

SCRYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCRYX Category Low Category High SCRYX % Rank
Net Assets 731 M 1.48 M 120 B 40.50%
Number of Holdings 247 2 2519 42.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 56.73%
Weighting of Top 10 7.87% 2.8% 101.7% 80.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  2. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  3. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  4. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  5. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  6. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  7. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  8. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  9. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. - Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCRYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.57% 25.32% 100.32% 21.38%
Cash 		0.42% -79.10% 74.68% 79.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 70.37%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 69.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 69.36%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 70.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCRYX % Rank
Technology 		17.49% 0.00% 54.70% 18.03%
Industrials 		15.67% 2.46% 37.42% 61.22%
Financial Services 		15.38% 0.00% 35.52% 51.87%
Healthcare 		14.95% 0.00% 26.53% 37.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.56% 0.99% 47.79% 46.43%
Energy 		8.35% 0.00% 37.72% 12.76%
Real Estate 		6.36% 0.00% 29.43% 61.73%
Basic Materials 		4.75% 0.00% 18.66% 50.51%
Consumer Defense 		2.35% 0.00% 18.87% 82.82%
Utilities 		1.97% 0.00% 18.58% 66.33%
Communication Services 		1.18% 0.00% 14.85% 85.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCRYX % Rank
US 		96.65% 24.89% 100.00% 44.61%
Non US 		2.92% 0.00% 36.31% 28.45%

SCRYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 13.16% 67.24%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 67.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SCRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCRYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 1.00% 314.00% 42.32%

SCRYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCRYX Category Low Category High SCRYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.48% 0.00% 38.20% 76.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCRYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCRYX Category Low Category High SCRYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.07% -2.40% 2.49% 55.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCRYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCRYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Serdar Kalaycioglu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015. Serdar Kalaycioglu was named Senior Quantitative Research Analyst for AB Equities in July 2010. Prior to that, he was a quantitative research associate at the firm, focusing on medium-frequency modeling of the US equity space. Kalaycioglu’s current research and portfolio responsibilities include modeling the cross-section of global equity returns and risk; uncovering factors that correlate with future stock returns and predicting their effectiveness over time using external sources of information; and improving portfolio formation techniques to reflect the firm’s proprietary information in client portfolios. He has specifically focused on global long/short and US growth products. Kalaycioglu holds a BSc in structural mechanics from the Middle East Technical University and an MBA from Bilkent University (both in Ankara, Turkey) as well as an MSc with a concentration in finance and applied economics from the University of Rochester. Location: New York

Samantha Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2015

6.42

6.4%

She is a Senior Vice President of the Adviser, with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity as a portfolio manager since prior to 2016. She is also Co-Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities.

Erik Turenchalk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

To be provided.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

