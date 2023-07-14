Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.7%
1 yr return
5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$731 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.9%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SCRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|18.00%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|69.20%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|37.26%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|31.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.0%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|79.76%
|2021
|7.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|25.43%
|2020
|3.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|47.33%
|2019
|5.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|26.79%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|43.48%
|Period
|SCRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.7%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|17.49%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|62.94%
|3 Yr
|7.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|36.20%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|37.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SCRSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.0%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|79.76%
|2021
|7.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|25.43%
|2020
|3.8%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|47.33%
|2019
|5.5%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|26.79%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|60.49%
|SCRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCRSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|731 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|40.34%
|Number of Holdings
|247
|2
|2519
|42.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|56.8 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|56.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.87%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|80.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCRSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.57%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|21.21%
|Cash
|0.42%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|78.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|70.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|68.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|69.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|69.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCRSX % Rank
|Technology
|17.49%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|17.86%
|Industrials
|15.67%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|61.05%
|Financial Services
|15.38%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|51.70%
|Healthcare
|14.95%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|37.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.56%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|46.26%
|Energy
|8.35%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|12.59%
|Real Estate
|6.36%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|61.56%
|Basic Materials
|4.75%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|50.34%
|Consumer Defense
|2.35%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|82.65%
|Utilities
|1.97%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|66.16%
|Communication Services
|1.18%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|85.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCRSX % Rank
|US
|96.65%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|44.44%
|Non US
|2.92%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|28.28%
|SCRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|43.17%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|67.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|SCRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SCRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCRSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|42.13%
|SCRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCRSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|76.81%
|SCRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SCRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCRSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|73.34%
|SCRSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2015
6.42
6.4%
She is a Senior Vice President of the Adviser, with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity as a portfolio manager since prior to 2016. She is also Co-Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015. Serdar Kalaycioglu was named Senior Quantitative Research Analyst for AB Equities in July 2010. Prior to that, he was a quantitative research associate at the firm, focusing on medium-frequency modeling of the US equity space. Kalaycioglu’s current research and portfolio responsibilities include modeling the cross-section of global equity returns and risk; uncovering factors that correlate with future stock returns and predicting their effectiveness over time using external sources of information; and improving portfolio formation techniques to reflect the firm’s proprietary information in client portfolios. He has specifically focused on global long/short and US growth products. Kalaycioglu holds a BSc in structural mechanics from the Middle East Technical University and an MBA from Bilkent University (both in Ankara, Turkey) as well as an MSc with a concentration in finance and applied economics from the University of Rochester. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
To be provided.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
