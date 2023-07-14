To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of real estate and real estate-related companies, or in companies which own significant real estate assets at the time of purchase (“real estate companies”) including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). A real estate company derives at least 50% of its revenue from the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate, or has at least 50% of its assets in such real estate. REITs are companies that own interests in real estate or in real estate related loans or other interests, and their revenue primarily consists of rent derived from owned, income producing real estate properties and capital gains from the sale of such properties. The Fund will invest more than 25% of its assets in REITs, including mortgage REITs and other real estate-related securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities including, without limitation, preferred stocks, convertible securities, limited liability companies and similar enterprises. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers which meet the same criteria for investment as domestic companies, or sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts for such securities. In pursuing total return, the Fund will emphasize both capital appreciation and current income.