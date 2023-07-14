Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

-6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$93.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

SCREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Stratton Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew DiZio

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of real estate and real estate-related companies, or in companies which own significant real estate assets at the time of purchase (“real estate companies”) including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). A real estate company derives at least 50% of its revenue from the ownership, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate, or has at least 50% of its assets in such real estate. REITs are companies that own interests in real estate or in real estate related loans or other interests, and their revenue primarily consists of rent derived from owned, income producing real estate properties and capital gains from the sale of such properties. The Fund will invest more than 25% of its assets in REITs, including mortgage REITs and other real estate-related securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities including, without limitation, preferred stocks, convertible securities, limited liability companies and similar enterprises. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign issuers which meet the same criteria for investment as domestic companies, or sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts for such securities. In pursuing total return, the Fund will emphasize both capital appreciation and current income.

Read More

SCREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -10.9% 328.6% 25.99%
1 Yr -6.8% -35.3% 246.7% 49.28%
3 Yr 0.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 61.45%
5 Yr N/A* -14.6% 23.4% 22.48%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 9.9% 1.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -51.3% 81.2% 59.42%
2021 13.5% -3.9% 24.3% 64.94%
2020 N/A -14.7% 10.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -22.8% 328.6% 24.19%
1 Yr -6.8% -35.3% 246.7% 49.64%
3 Yr 0.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 60.54%
5 Yr N/A* -14.6% 23.4% 18.70%
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 14.1% 1.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.5% -51.3% 81.2% 59.42%
2021 13.5% -3.9% 24.3% 64.94%
2020 N/A -14.7% 10.5% N/A
2019 N/A -0.2% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SCREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCREX Category Low Category High SCREX % Rank
Net Assets 93.2 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 80.48%
Number of Holdings 35 20 642 79.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.5 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 82.21%
Weighting of Top 10 47.73% 15.9% 99.8% 62.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Tower Corp 6.67%
  2. Crown Castle International Corp 6.31%
  3. Equinix Inc 5.75%
  4. Prologis Inc 5.28%
  5. SBA Communications Corp 4.54%
  6. Welltower OP LLC 4.20%
  7. Digital Realty Trust Inc 4.06%
  8. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 3.76%
  9. Invitation Homes Inc 3.74%
  10. Essex Property Trust Inc 3.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCREX % Rank
Stocks 		98.37% 0.01% 106.94% 65.48%
Cash 		1.63% -98.06% 25.84% 25.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 84.70%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 81.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 83.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 84.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCREX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 29.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 81.58%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 87.97%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 84.59%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 81.58%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 83.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 81.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 83.83%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 81.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 90.60%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 82.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCREX % Rank
US 		98.37% 0.01% 101.17% 51.60%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 87.19%

SCREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.07% 26.04% 82.01%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.50% 27.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.18%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.45% 62.67%

Sales Fees

SCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% 13.03%

SCREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCREX Category Low Category High SCREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.89% 0.00% 12.22% 59.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCREX Category Low Category High SCREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.33% -1.14% 6.05% 31.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew DiZio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2012

10.17

10.2%

Andrew T. DiZio, CFA, is a Director of Sterling Capital. Mr. DiZio joined the Stratton Funds Team of Stratton Management Company in 2012 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Prior to joining Stratton Management Company, he was vice president at Janney Montgomery Scott where he served as a Real Estate Investment Trust sector analyst. Mr. DiZio is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he received his B.S. in Finance with a minor in Economics. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.

Shawn Gallagher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2012

10.17

10.2%

Shawn M. Gallagher, CFA®, Director, joined the Stratton Funds team of Stratton Management Company in 2005 and Sterling Capital Management as part of a business acquisition in 2015. He has investment experience since 2003. Shawn is the lead Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Mid Cap Value product and Associate Portfolio Manager of the Stratton Small Cap Value and Stratton Real Estate products. Prior to joining Stratton, he served as an analyst in AT&T's Financial Leadership Program. Shawn received his B.S. in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. He is a CFA® charterholder and is a member of the CFA® Society of Philadelphia and the CFA® Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

