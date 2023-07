Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury obligations.

Using a top-down strategy and bottom-up security selection, the sub-adviser (the Sub-Adviser) seeks to invest in securities with a remaining maturity not greater than 397 calendar days that are marketable, liquid

and offer competitive yields, and which are expected to result in the Fund's portfolio having an average dollar-weighted maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life to maturity of 120 days or less. In making investment decisions, the Sub-Adviser also considers factors such as the anticipated level of interest rates and the maturity of individual securities relative to the maturity of the Fund as a whole. Currently, the Fund invests only in first-tier securities.