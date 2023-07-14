Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

Net Assets

$1.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SCPAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust Large Cap Disciplined Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    144732259
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Dolce

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Disciplined Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) based on a large capitalization equity index and equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies with

market capitalizations in the range of companies in the S&P 500 Index (between $4.18 billion and $2.62 trillion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the S&P 500 Index are subject to change. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies.

The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the S&P 500 Index, with a similar level of volatility, by investing primarily in a portfolio of common stocks included in the S&P 500 Index, as well as other equity investments and derivative instruments whose value is derived from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund may employ Sub-Advisers that use a variety of different methods to seek to outperform the Fund's benchmark, including purchasing stocks with strong anticipated future earnings growth, selecting stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued relative to their fundamentals, capturing returns from the natural volatility of the market and employing strategies that rotate among various sectors of the market. The Fund may also utilize one or more additional Sub-Advisers who manage in a complementary style with the objective to seek to add value over the S&P 500 Index while maintaining a similar level of volatility to the S&P 500 Index. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

The Sub-Adviser(s) may implement a long/short equity investment strategy by investing in securities believed to offer capital appreciation opportunities while also attempting to take advantage of an anticipated decline in the price of a company. A long/short equity investment strategy takes (i) long positions with respect to investments that are believed to be undervalued relative to their potential and likely to increase in price, and (ii) short positions with respect to investments that are believed to have significant risk of decreasing in price. The Sub-Adviser(s) seek returns from strong security selection on both the long and short sides. These long and short positions may be completely unrelated.

Read More

SCPAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -14.3% 35.6% 61.19%
1 Yr 10.9% -55.6% 38.6% 50.71%
3 Yr -1.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 87.40%
5 Yr -6.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 94.55%
10 Yr -3.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 94.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -64.5% 28.9% 35.74%
2021 -0.8% -20.5% 152.6% 94.19%
2020 0.9% -13.9% 183.6% 89.75%
2019 3.1% -8.3% 8.9% 91.04%
2018 -6.7% -13.5% 12.6% 94.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -20.5% 35.6% 55.35%
1 Yr 10.9% -55.6% 40.3% 42.34%
3 Yr -1.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 87.10%
5 Yr -6.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 96.09%
10 Yr -3.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 98.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCPAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -64.5% 28.9% 35.81%
2021 -0.8% -20.5% 152.6% 94.19%
2020 0.9% -13.9% 183.6% 89.67%
2019 3.1% -8.3% 8.9% 91.04%
2018 -6.7% -10.9% 12.6% 99.03%

NAV & Total Return History

SCPAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCPAX Category Low Category High SCPAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.39 B 177 K 1.21 T 45.73%
Number of Holdings 309 2 4154 26.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 309 M 288 K 270 B 53.49%
Weighting of Top 10 21.88% 1.8% 106.2% 91.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.45%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 4.16%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 4.16%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 4.16%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 4.16%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 4.16%
  7. Microsoft Corp 4.04%
  8. SEI Government F (SDIT) 4.01%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 3.14%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 3.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCPAX % Rank
Stocks 		91.17% 0.00% 130.24% 97.52%
Cash 		8.82% -102.29% 100.00% 1.20%
Other 		0.02% -13.91% 134.98% 9.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 18.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 12.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 14.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCPAX % Rank
Technology 		21.30% 0.00% 48.94% 68.34%
Healthcare 		16.20% 0.00% 60.70% 20.93%
Financial Services 		14.51% 0.00% 55.59% 35.08%
Industrials 		11.80% 0.00% 29.90% 21.00%
Consumer Defense 		7.90% 0.00% 47.71% 26.48%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.05% 0.00% 30.33% 87.06%
Communication Services 		5.50% 0.00% 27.94% 83.33%
Basic Materials 		5.03% 0.00% 25.70% 11.80%
Real Estate 		4.25% 0.00% 31.91% 12.48%
Energy 		3.82% 0.00% 41.64% 59.74%
Utilities 		2.64% 0.00% 20.91% 51.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCPAX % Rank
US 		89.29% 0.00% 127.77% 82.07%
Non US 		1.88% 0.00% 32.38% 50.41%

SCPAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.47% 0.01% 49.27% 75.48%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 2.00% 34.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.85% 16.75%

Sales Fees

SCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCPAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 94.02%

SCPAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCPAX Category Low Category High SCPAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 54.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCPAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCPAX Category Low Category High SCPAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -54.00% 6.06% 4.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCPAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCPAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Dolce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo

David Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.

Ruairi O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Ruairi joined Coho Partners in 2014 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition to his portfolio management and research responsibilities, Ruairi is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.

Chris Leonard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Chris joined Coho Partners in 2012 as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He was named co-chief investment officer in January 2022, working alongside Peter Thompson who shares responsibility for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to these duties, Chris is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.

Ryan Taliaferro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2020

1.52

1.5%

Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.

Brendan Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 24, 2020

1.52

1.5%

Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.

Mark Giovanniello

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.

Jeff Walkenhorst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Walkenhorst is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Staples, Real Estate, and Technology/Telecom sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in March 2011, Jeff was a Senior Research Analyst at The Research Board, an international think tank that performs business and strategy research for Chief Information Officers of the world's largest organizations. Previously, Jeff was a Vice President, Equity Research Analyst with Banc of America Securities LLC (BAS). At BAS, he covered the Technology sector, including several years on an Institutional Investor All-America Research Team. Prior to BAS, Jeff was engaged in strategic planning, M&A, and analysis roles in the telecom and technology sectors. Jeff began his career in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group at Prudential Securities Incorporated. Jeff holds a BA degree in Economics from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

David McGonigle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Eric Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 27, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

