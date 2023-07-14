Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.90
$1.39 B
0.00%
$0.00
0.47%
YTD Return
14.5%
1 yr return
10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
Net Assets
$1.39 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.9%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$9.90
$1.39 B
0.00%
$0.00
0.47%
Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Disciplined Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) based on a large capitalization equity index and equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies with
market capitalizations in the range of companies in the S&P 500 Index (between $4.18 billion and $2.62 trillion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the S&P 500 Index are subject to change. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies.
The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the S&P 500 Index, with a similar level of volatility, by investing primarily in a portfolio of common stocks included in the S&P 500 Index, as well as other equity investments and derivative instruments whose value is derived from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund may employ Sub-Advisers that use a variety of different methods to seek to outperform the Fund's benchmark, including purchasing stocks with strong anticipated future earnings growth, selecting stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued relative to their fundamentals, capturing returns from the natural volatility of the market and employing strategies that rotate among various sectors of the market. The Fund may also utilize one or more additional Sub-Advisers who manage in a complementary style with the objective to seek to add value over the S&P 500 Index while maintaining a similar level of volatility to the S&P 500 Index. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
The Sub-Adviser(s) may implement a long/short equity investment strategy by investing in securities believed to offer capital appreciation opportunities while also attempting to take advantage of an anticipated decline in the price of a company. A long/short equity investment strategy takes (i) long positions with respect to investments that are believed to be undervalued relative to their potential and likely to increase in price, and (ii) short positions with respect to investments that are believed to have significant risk of decreasing in price. The Sub-Adviser(s) seek returns from strong security selection on both the long and short sides. These long and short positions may be completely unrelated.
|Period
|SCPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|61.19%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|50.71%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|87.40%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|94.55%
|10 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|94.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|35.74%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|94.19%
|2020
|0.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.75%
|2019
|3.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|91.04%
|2018
|-6.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|94.96%
|Period
|SCPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|55.35%
|1 Yr
|10.9%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|42.34%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|87.10%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|96.09%
|10 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|98.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCPAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|35.81%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|94.19%
|2020
|0.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.67%
|2019
|3.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|91.04%
|2018
|-6.7%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|99.03%
|SCPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCPAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.39 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|45.73%
|Number of Holdings
|309
|2
|4154
|26.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|309 M
|288 K
|270 B
|53.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.88%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|91.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCPAX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.17%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|97.52%
|Cash
|8.82%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|1.20%
|Other
|0.02%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|9.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|18.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|12.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|14.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCPAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.30%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|68.34%
|Healthcare
|16.20%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|20.93%
|Financial Services
|14.51%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|35.08%
|Industrials
|11.80%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|21.00%
|Consumer Defense
|7.90%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|26.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.05%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|87.06%
|Communication Services
|5.50%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|83.33%
|Basic Materials
|5.03%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|11.80%
|Real Estate
|4.25%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|12.48%
|Energy
|3.82%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|59.74%
|Utilities
|2.64%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|51.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCPAX % Rank
|US
|89.29%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|82.07%
|Non US
|1.88%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|50.41%
|SCPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|75.48%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|34.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|16.75%
|SCPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SCPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCPAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|94.02%
|SCPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCPAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|54.59%
|SCPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SCPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCPAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.51%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|4.83%
|SCPAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$1.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2019
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2011
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Steven C. Dolce, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager at SEI Investments Management Corporation. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Dolce was Partner, Portfolio Manager, Analyst and Investment Committee Member at Philadelphia International Advisors LP (PIA). Previously, Mr. Dolce was a Sector Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at DuPont Capital Management (DCM). Mr. Dolce also served as a Global Equity and Derivatives Trader at Grantham, Mayo & Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (GMO) in Boston. Mr. Dolce received his Bachelor of Science from Boston College, Carroll School of Management with a concentration in econo
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
David L. Hintz, CFA serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Large Cap, Large Cap Disciplined Equity, Large Cap Index, S&P 500 Index and Extended Market Index Funds. David L. Hintz is responsible for the management of the portfolios, capital market research, ongoing evaluation and allocation of equity managers and capital for the SEI funds. Prior to joining SEI, Mr. Hintz worked at Russell Investments as a Portfolio Manager and previously as the Head of US Equity Research and a Research Analyst. Mr. Hintz received his Bachelor of Science from Walla Walla University and his M.B.A. from Pacific Lutheran University. Mr. Hintz is a CFA charter holder from the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Ruairi joined Coho Partners in 2014 to focus on research and portfolio management. In addition to his portfolio management and research responsibilities, Ruairi is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Chris joined Coho Partners in 2012 as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He was named co-chief investment officer in January 2022, working alongside Peter Thompson who shares responsibility for maintaining the firm's investment philosophy and process. In addition to these duties, Chris is a member of the Investment Committee and a partner of the firm. He has 26 years of experience in the financial industry.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 24, 2020
1.52
1.5%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mr. Giovanniello is the Chief Investment Officer of Copeland Capital Management. He is a Principal and a member of the Firm’s Management Committee. Mark is a co-portfolio manager on all U.S. Strategies and the lead manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, and Small Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Health Care, Materials and Energy sectors. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Mark was the lead portfolio manager for the Mid Cap strategy at Rorer Asset Management. Before joining Rorer, Mark spent six years at The Colony Group as the portfolio manager of the firm's Mid Cap strategy as well as the Director of Research. He was responsible for overseeing all fundamental and quantitative research supporting the firm's large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap strategies. Earlier in his career, Mark was a senior associate at the public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he earned his CPA while working with clients in the technology, venture capital and mutual fund industries. Mark holds a BS degree from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Security Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mr. Walkenhorst is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Staples, Real Estate, and Technology/Telecom sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in March 2011, Jeff was a Senior Research Analyst at The Research Board, an international think tank that performs business and strategy research for Chief Information Officers of the world's largest organizations. Previously, Jeff was a Vice President, Equity Research Analyst with Banc of America Securities LLC (BAS). At BAS, he covered the Technology sector, including several years on an Institutional Investor All-America Research Team. Prior to BAS, Jeff was engaged in strategic planning, M&A, and analysis roles in the telecom and technology sectors. Jeff began his career in the Real Estate Investment Banking Group at Prudential Securities Incorporated. Jeff holds a BA degree in Economics from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mr. McGonigle is a Portfolio Manager and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. His primary coverage responsibilities are in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial and Industrial sectors across all U.S. portfolios. Prior to joining Copeland in August 2009, Dave spent ten years with Rorer Asset Management, serving both as a portfolio manager and an analyst focused on the firm’s mid cap portfolio with primary coverage responsibilities in the Consumer and Financial sectors. Before joining Rorer, Dave was a Financial Analyst with AmericaOne Communications, Inc., a subsidiary of CapitalOne Financial Corp., where he focused on financial forecasting, as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition candidates in the telecommunications space. He holds a BS in Business Administration, with a finance concentration, from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond. Dave also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Mr. Brown is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a Principal at Copeland Capital Management. Eric is a Portfolio Manager and the lead manager for the Large Cap Strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of the Utilities and MLP sectors across all domestic portfolios. While founding Copeland, he developed a proprietary fundamental model to best evaluate dividend growth stocks. Prior to forming Copeland Capital Management in 2005, Eric was a Senior Portfolio Manager with The Colony Group. He previously served as a Portfolio Manager with Bingham Legg Advisors in Boston. Earlier in his career, Mr. Brown worked in municipal bond sales and trading at Bear Stearns & Company. Eric holds a BA in Political Science from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation. He is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the American Mensa Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...