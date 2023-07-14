Under normal circumstances, the Large Cap Disciplined Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large companies. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) based on a large capitalization equity index and equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund will invest primarily in common stocks of U.S. companies with

market capitalizations in the range of companies in the S&P 500 Index (between $4.18 billion and $2.62 trillion as of July 31, 2022) at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range and the composition of the S&P 500 Index are subject to change. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization companies.

The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the S&P 500 Index, with a similar level of volatility, by investing primarily in a portfolio of common stocks included in the S&P 500 Index, as well as other equity investments and derivative instruments whose value is derived from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying on one or more sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund may employ Sub-Advisers that use a variety of different methods to seek to outperform the Fund's benchmark, including purchasing stocks with strong anticipated future earnings growth, selecting stocks that the Sub-Adviser believes are undervalued relative to their fundamentals, capturing returns from the natural volatility of the market and employing strategies that rotate among various sectors of the market. The Fund may also utilize one or more additional Sub-Advisers who manage in a complementary style with the objective to seek to add value over the S&P 500 Index while maintaining a similar level of volatility to the S&P 500 Index. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

The Sub-Adviser(s) may implement a long/short equity investment strategy by investing in securities believed to offer capital appreciation opportunities while also attempting to take advantage of an anticipated decline in the price of a company. A long/short equity investment strategy takes (i) long positions with respect to investments that are believed to be undervalued relative to their potential and likely to increase in price, and (ii) short positions with respect to investments that are believed to have significant risk of decreasing in price. The Sub-Adviser(s) seek returns from strong security selection on both the long and short sides. These long and short positions may be completely unrelated.