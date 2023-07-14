Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$8.82
$8.47 B
4.04%
$0.36
0.36%
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$8.47 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.4%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$8.82
$8.47 B
4.04%
$0.36
0.36%
Under normal circumstances, the Core Fixed Income Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities. The Fund will invest in investment and non-investment grade (junk bond) U.S. and foreign corporate and government fixed income securities, including emerging market, asset-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in either U.S. dollars or foreign currency. The Fund
uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) with differing investment philosophies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). Sub-Advisers are selected for their expertise in managing various kinds of fixed income securities and each Sub-Adviser makes investment decisions based on an analysis of yield trends, credit ratings and other factors in accordance with its particular discipline.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, forward contracts and swaps for speculative or hedging purposes. Futures, forwards and swaps are used to synthetically obtain exposure to securities or baskets of securities and to manage the Fund's interest rate duration and yield curve exposure. These derivatives are also used to mitigate the Fund's overall level of risk and/or the Fund's risk to particular types of securities, currencies or market segments. Interest rate swaps are further used to manage the Fund's yield spread sensitivity. When the Fund seeks to take an active long or short position with respect to the likelihood of an event of default of a security or basket of securities, the Fund may use credit default swaps. The Fund may buy credit default swaps in an attempt to manage credit risk where the Fund has credit exposure to an issuer and the Fund may sell credit default swaps to more efficiently gain credit exposure to such security or basket of securities.
The Sub-Advisers may also engage in currency transactions using futures and foreign currency forward contracts, either to seek to hedge the Fund's currency exposure or to enhance the Fund's returns. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund will invest primarily in investment grade securities (those rated AAA, AA, A and BBB-). However, the Fund may also invest in non-rated securities or securities rated below investment grade (BB+, B and CCC).
The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in bank loans, which are generally non-investment grade (junk bond) floating rate instruments. The Fund may invest in bank loans in the form of participations in the loans (participations) and assignments of all or a portion of the loans from third parties (assignments).
While each Sub-Adviser chooses securities of different types and maturities, the Fund, in the aggregate, generally will have a dollar-weighted average duration that is consistent with that of the broad U.S. fixed income market, as represented by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The dollar-weighted average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index varies significantly over time, but as of July 31, 2022, it was 6.44 years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security's price to changes in interest rates. For example, if a fixed income security has a five-year duration, it will decrease in value by approximately 5% if interest rates rise 1% and increase in value by approximately 5% if interest rates fall 1%. Fixed income instruments with a higher duration typically have higher risk and higher volatility. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.
|Period
|SCOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|43.74%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|63.61%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|82.39%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|65.26%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|66.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|SCOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|67.48%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|43.83%
|2020
|1.0%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|65.73%
|2019
|1.2%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|68.85%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|36.53%
|SCOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.47 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|17.85%
|Number of Holdings
|4321
|1
|17234
|5.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.36 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|21.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.39%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|64.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCOAX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.62%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|67.65%
|Cash
|5.45%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|27.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.93%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|69.81%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|40.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|44.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|21.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCOAX % Rank
|Government
|35.60%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|28.48%
|Securitized
|35.19%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|33.05%
|Corporate
|23.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.29%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|42.48%
|Municipal
|0.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.86%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|34.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCOAX % Rank
|US
|87.42%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|46.67%
|Non US
|6.20%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|71.81%
|SCOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|87.60%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|27.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|17.14%
|SCOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SCOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|87.38%
|SCOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.04%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|39.55%
|SCOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SCOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|48.06%
|SCOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 03, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2010
12.17
12.2%
Itai is a Co-CIO of fixed income and a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in 1996. Prior to assuming his current position in 2005, he was a fixed income trader with the firm. Itai received a BA in English from Amherst College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Eric is a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in 2010. Prior to Jennison, Eric worked at UBS Global Asset Management for eleven years, most recently as a senior fixed income portfolio manager. He received a BA in economics from the University of Illinois and an MBA from DePaul University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Richard A. Bamford serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Fixed Income Team within SIMC's Investment Management Unit. Mr. Bamford is responsible for investment grade debt and municipal bond portfolios. Mr. Bamford's duties include manager analysis and selection, strategy development and enhancement as well as investment research. Mr. Bamford has over 20 years of investment experience in investment management. Prior to joining SEI in 1999, Mr. Bamford worked as a Municipal Credit Analyst for Vanguard. Mr. Bamford received a Bachelor of Science in Economics/Finance and Accounting from the University of Scranton and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from St. Joseph's University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Jarad Vasquez is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of the Core Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Jarad was a trader at Susquehanna International Group, where he traded mortgage-backed securities in a proprietary relative-value strategy and equity options as a specialist on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. He began his investment industry career in 2001. Jarad earned a bachelor’s degree in management science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Maulik Bhansali is a senior portfolio manager and co-head of the Core Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, Maulik served as an equity research analyst responsible for quantitative modeling and portfolio construction in addition to fundamental analysis for various equity teams. Before Joining WFAM, he served as a retirement actuary at Watson Wyatt Worldwide. He began his investment industry career in 2001. Maulik earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and international studies, graduating cum laude, from Yale University and a master’s degree in financial engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Andrew Kronschnabel is a portfolio manager and leads investment grade credit for MetLife Investment Management (MIM) Public Fixed Income. Kronschnabel joined MIM in September 2017, in connection with the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners (LCP) by MetLife. He is responsible for high grade credit across all core-based, corporate and long / short credit strategies. Prior to joining LCP in 2007, he was a member of the portfolio management team at Delaware Investments where he was responsible for core-based and high-grade products from 2000 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
David is a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in 2020. Prior to Jennison, David was Managing Director of Global Credit and Head of Credit Research at Mellon Investment Management. David joined Mellon in 2006 as an Associate Portfolio Manager, and over the 14 years there has held several different positions spanning trading, research and portfolio management. Prior to joining Mellon, David worked at Merrill Lynch and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He received a B.A. from Lafayette College and an M.B.A. and M.S.F. from Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
